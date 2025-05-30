The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from June 2 - 8, 2025, is here. The week begins with the First Quarter Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, June 3. This transit can help you tap into your potential by encouraging you to make a plan for success. It’s important to prioritize your feelings during this lunation. You may need to change course to accomplish your dreams, but they will become possible because of the plans you make.

This ability to plan will allow you to take advantage of the energy that Venus in Aries aligning with Jupiter in Gemini brings into your life. Both Venus and Jupiter are in the last degrees of Aries and Gemini, meaning the completion of a journey is in store for you. This also means that manifesting your goals is right around the corner. Use this energy to become fearless in pursuit of what you most want and what resonates with your inner self, even if it means leaving your comfort zone behind.

While you are encouraged to embrace change and make a plan for your dreams, Venus will shift into Taurus on Friday, June 6, reminding you of what matters most. Venus is at home in Taurus, so its energy is strongly felt. This will guide you toward what feels pleasurable and fulfilling in your life. With Venus representing luck, this will also help you see that the greatest success is found through joy.

While Mercury is set to shift into Cancer on Sunday, June 8, it will create one last alignment with Mars while still in Gemini. On Saturday, June 7, Mercury in Gemini will harmoniously align with Mars in Leo, bringing fruition to a goal you’ve been working on since the end of 2024. With Mercury figuring so heavily this week, it’s important to stay ready, as you may receive an unexpected offer or opportunity for a new beginning. Making a plan for success is the first step, but the actions and decisions that follow matter most.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from June 2 - 8, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, June 4

Believe in yourself, sweet Aries. On Wednesday, June 4, Venus in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you to seize a new idea for success. Venus has been in and out of Aries since earlier this year, helping your personal growth and creating a magnetic aura for attraction.

With Jupiter, the planet of luck, wrapping up its time in Gemini, it’s important to seize the creative and inspirational ideas that you’ve had. There will always be distractions or reasons not to start, but right now, the ideas you have are connected to the divine plan for your life. There is no better time to start than now.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, June 7

Receive the luck you desire, Taurus. Mercury will move through the final degree of Gemini on Saturday, June 7, as it aligns with Mars in Leo. Both Mercury and Leo have taken their own retrograde journey this year, with Mars beginning in late 2024.

You may have felt like you’ve given up hope on certain dreams or goals, or have begun to get impatient at when they would manifest. However, with this current energy, it’s important to prepare yourself to receive what you desire. Mercury in Gemini is in your house of wealth, while Mars in Leo represents themes surrounding the home.

This fortunate horoscope forecast could represent working from home or the sale and purchase of a new property. Regardless of how long you’ve been waiting, you’re finally going to see your hard work pay off.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Friday, June 6

Tune into your inner self, Gemini. On Friday, June 6, Venus will shift into Taurus, amplifying your intuition and spiritual connection while also bringing about possibilities for a new love in your life. Venus is the planet of wealth, luck, and romance, and in Gemini, it means that you have to trust your inner self.

Destiny can’t always be defined by logic, and though you tend to rely on that to make decisions, you will have to forgo it in the week ahead. To prepare for this fortunate period in your life, set aside time for a meditation or sound bath. Focus on what it feels like to listen to your inner self and take a chance on listening to your intuition, as the more you do, the easier it will be to follow it.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, June 3

Focus on what you must do, dearest Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo will occur on Tuesday, June 3, in your house of communication. A First Quarter Moon represents a time for action, and in Virgo, it represents a new beginning found through the plans that you make.

This area of your life can affect your profession, especially if you publish, write, or teach as part of your work. There may be a new project that you’ve been considering but haven't yet set plans to bring to fruition. The First Quarter Moon is your chance to do just that, just be sure that you’re not letting any emotional upheavals in your life distract you from focusing on your dreams.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, June 6

Your future is looking bright, beautiful Leo. It’s about time you experienced a change of luck, and as Venus enters Taurus on Friday, June 6, you will finally receive it. Venus represents fulfillment as well as abundance, and in Taurus, that means this positive energy will begin to filter into your career or educational pursuits.

Venus in Taurus helps to bring in offers and opportunities for you to achieve greater success; however, it won’t be found in putting your nose to the grindstone in work that is unfulfilling. Instead, you will be guided to focus on what resonates with your soul and makes you truly feel like you love what you do, because in your heart, you know it’s making a difference.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, June 7

Trust yourself, Virgo. On Saturday, June 7, Mercury in Gemini will magically align with Mars in Leo, guiding you to take a new idea and bring it to fruition. Mercury is moving through the final degree of Gemini, which impacts your career just as Mars, planet of action, highlights themes of intuition while in Leo.

You may have become so preoccupied with doing everything that you need to do that you forgot to check in and see if it’s what you genuinely want. Whether you’ve been sitting on a new idea or personal venture, you have to trust in yourself enough to take that next step. You will need to step into a place of authority in your workplace this week; however, as long as you let your intuition lead you, it is guaranteed to lead to remarkable success.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, June 8

You deserve to feel good about yourself, sweet Libra. Mercury, the planet that governs communication and offers, will shift into Cancer on Sunday, June 8. Cancer rules over your house of career and reputation and reminds you that your work is something that should feel fulfilling. This placement may mean that you are called to be of service in your profession through counseling or another form of advocacy.

Mercury in Cancer will bring in the luckiest offers and developments into your career; you just need to make sure you’re listening to your heart rather than focusing on the bottom line. No matter how financially lucrative a position is, you’re not going to feel fulfilled if it feels draining. Use this time to devote your energy to what feels good and start investigating new career possibilities. This energy is the same if you’re preparing for college or still trying to decide where to go, so make sure you choose with your heart instead of prestige.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, June 3

Be the one to offer an olive branch, dear Scorpio. Although you are a water sign, you tend to hold grudges to your own detriment. When you hold a grudge or let your ego rule your decisions, you only end up hurting yourself and the life that you want to create.

On Tuesday, June 3, the First Quarter Moon in Virgo will guide you to make amends with an important person in your life. While you will need to be the one to offer the olive branch first, this person is open to reconnecting, and you doing so is part of your personal growth. Use this time to reflect on where you're holding onto grudges and how to make amends, as this connection may be of benefit to you with manifesting your current intentions.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, June 3

Plan for what you want to achieve, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, June 3, the First Quarter Moon in Capricorn will rise in your house of career. You must take advantage of this positive energy. The First Quarter Moon represents a time of action, while Virgo represents the plans you must make to achieve success, especially within the details.

Use this energy to review any business plans or your resume. You would also be supported in applying for or starting a new job around this time. The most important aspect, though, is to be prepared to take action instead of just waiting for success to find you, as it’s the only way to receive the life you’re dreaming of.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Friday, June 6

It’s enough to simply be happy, Capricorn. You can often neglect your mental health for financial and material success. However, if the last year has taught you nothing else, it’s that you can’t neglect yourself or what it is you need.

As Venus moves into Taurus on Friday, June 6, you’re going to receive a boost of happiness, creativity, and romance into your life. Venus in Taurus is the perfect energy to practice being in the moment and receiving all the happiness that you can.

There is also a great creative energy with Taurus energy as well, especially in terms of setting up outdoor spaces or gardening, so you may want to take some time off and focus on creating places of rest and happiness around your own home. By tending to your need for joy during this time, you will realize just how successful you already are.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, June 8

Recreate your life, beautiful Aquarius. On Sunday, June 8, Mercury will move into Cancer, allowing you to prioritize your needs and redesign your life so that it resonates with your soul. Mercury provides opportunities for conversations and new offers to arrive, and while in Cancer, it relates to your well-being, daily routines, and work matters.

If you’ve been feeling drained at work recently, this is your opportunity to start making changes. You may want to consider working from home or exploring other professional opportunities. This energy also allows you to slow down and start focusing on yourself and your needs. Instead of just fitting self-care into your daily life, try to make life fit into what you need. This won’t only help you feel like your best self, but it will also help you to recreate a lucky life that truly feels fulfilling.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, June 6

Patience is key, dearest Pisces, when it comes to luck. Patience is normally one of your strengths; however, it feels like this has been tested recently. In your heart, you know you’re on the right path, but there has been a delay in manifesting the luckiest results or the most fortunate, new opportunities. However, you are urged to stay the course, especially as Venus shifts into Taurus on Friday, June 6.

Venus is the planet of luck, indulgence, and abundance. In Taurus, this energy brings a sense of understanding the value of patience and working with divine time to your personal and professional life. While this will help with any frustrations you’ve recently felt, you will also likely receive the new offer you’ve been waiting for. Venus also brings wealth, and so this time won’t only be lucky but financially abundant as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.