Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting June 2, 2025

Luck arrives for three zodiac signs the entire week of June 2 - 8, 2025. The Moon in Virgo at the start of our weekly horoscope will cast a logical approach to receiving good fortune and luck. The First Quarter Moon is a time for reflection, planning, and action, and in Virgo, this energy is amplified. Virgo loves to plan and excel in the details, which can help you take the dream you have and start figuring out the logical steps to accomplish it.

Venus entering Taurus on Friday, June 6, supports Virgo's earthy energy all week. Venus is the planet of luck, wealth, and romance, helping to bring a positive shift to your personal and professional lives. Venus excels during its time in Taurus, so it’s important to focus on pursuing what and who you love, knowing that all you need is a plan to live an abundant and beautiful life.

As the first week of June comes to a close, Mercury will shift into Cancer on Sunday, June 8. Mercury represents themes of communication, which means that this is a time when offers are made and negotiations occur. In Cancer, writing can bring about a deep sense of emotional fulfillment as your dreams come to life. Be wary of letting your emotions get the best of you when making decisions. Instead, let that Venusian energy remind you that you deserve to live a lucky life.

Luck arrives for three zodiac signs the entire week starting June 2, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Let go of the previous plans you’ve made, dear Capricorn. As an earth sign, you tend to rely on plans greatly as they provide you with comfort. However, just because you’ve made a plan doesn’t always mean that it is the path you are meant to take.

Try to give yourself time this week to meditate or reflect on where you feel like you’re being called, versus the plans you feel obligated to follow. Allow yourself to develop an open mind so you can take advantage of the new opportunities coming into your life during the Virgo Moon in your house of luck.

Virgo is an earth sign like yourself, and mirrors that tendency to over-plan or try to control an outcome. However, in this area of your life, you must allow yourself to shift and embrace a new and divine plan. Remain open to new experiences that challenge your beliefs or previous goals, and always be willing to take a chance on what feels like fate.

2. Virgo

Fall in love with every part of your life, Virgo. On Friday, June 6, luck arrives since Venus will shift into Taurus, the ruler of your house of abundance, expansion, and new beginnings. Venus governs romance, wealth, and fulfillment. In this area of your life, you are truly guided to create the life that you love.

Taurus energy also represents travel, relocating, or long-distance learning, and so it’s important to hold space for leaving your comfort zone. Your comfort zone doesn’t have to disappear for you to say yes to a new life. Instead, think of it as simply expanding. These new experiences and places will eventually provide the love and safety you’ve come to expect from your current life.

Venus in Taurus is a uniquely beautiful and abundant time. Whether you’re preparing for travel, college, or a summer sabbatical, this is your chance to fall in love with your life and receive confirmation for the past decisions that you’ve made. Taurus is an earth sign that delights in physical pleasures, yet it also craves stability. Be sure to take care of what you must do during this time by reviewing any plans or arrangements, so you can enjoy the magic that awaits you.

3. Scorpio

Open yourself to fortunate possibilities stemming from deep luck, Scorpio. You have felt a deep craving for change in your life, yet fear has you second-guessing yourself. The life that you dream of will require some sacrifices, but you must stop holding yourself back and start believing it’s worth it.

You will receive another opportunity this week; however, it is your choice whether to take it or not. Try to spend some time journaling and saying positive affirmations about embracing change, so that you can bravely accept any opportunities that arise.

On Sunday, June 8, Mercury will move into Cancer, bringing a direct offer for travel, wealth, romance, and your divine purpose. With the emotional energy of Cancer, you may struggle to say yes or believe that this is a divine opportunity. Believe in yourself. Necessary change is rarely comfortable, so believe in yourself; this is all part of your growth. Try to release the fears that have kept you stagnant so that you can embrace whatever luck comes your way.

