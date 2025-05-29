Relationships Enter A Hopeful New Era For 5 Zodiac Signs The Week Starting June 2

Starting the week of June 2, 2025, relationships enter a hopeful new era for five zodiac signs. On Monday, the Virgo Moon dedicates each zodiac sign to the hard work of forgiveness. You can choose the love you want to receive and rekindle the flame toward reconnection.

On Tuesday, the First Quarter Moon in Virgo isn’t passive, but one that represents action and dedication toward your romantic goals. This will help smooth the way for Venus to move into Taurus on Friday, June 6, as all matters will turn toward romance and love. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, and so during this period, you will want to focus on what feels good, along with creating a solid foundation for your future dreams.

Advertisement

As you begin to think about the future of your relationship, Mercury will move into Cancer on Sunday, June 8, bringing a sense of deeper commitment and discussions of marriage. Mercury is the planet of communication, and in Cancer, it represents the home you want to create with the one you love.

Conversations about marriage, moving into a new home, or having children will occur during this energy. Although it is still Gemini Season, you begin to act with greater commitment in your romantic life, knowing that it is a privilege to get to spend your life with the one you love. Congrats to these signs who see their relationships improve this week!

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Have a little hope, sweet Pisces. You haven’t been prioritizing love recently, as you’ve had so many other matters on your mind. You are often seen as the living embodiment of love, which means that you deserve to have a relationship that aligns with your goals as well.

As you enter a hopeful new era, you will have greater hope for your romantic future with the Moon in Virgo's energy; however, you need to ensure that you’re putting yourself out there. You may be single or in a challenging relationship, but resolution and love won’t just find you. Instead, you must be willing to put in the work to manifest the positive changes you seek. It's time to put in the effort to change.

Advertisement

Virgo rules your love life, and it signifies work, so invest time in the relationship you want this week. If you’re single, you may want to consider getting back on the apps or attending a poetry reading to meet someone new. However, if you’re already in a relationship and have been hoping that matters would improve or that your partner would approach you, then know that you must make the first move. Remember, when it’s the right person, there shouldn’t be anything you wouldn’t do to make it work.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Marriage is on your mind, dear Sagittarius. Whether you are considering a traditional marriage or a deeper commitment with a current partner, you are entering a hopeful new era that focuses on your romantic future in a way you have never done before. There has been a significant focus on healing fears and insecurities surrounding marriage and commitment over the last few years, but now you are finally going to experience a breakthrough. You have to recognize the moment for what it is — a chance not just for love, but for healing.

On Wednesday, June 4, Venus in Aries will positively align with Jupiter in Gemini, bringing up themes of romance, love, family, and marriage. Venus in Aries is wrapping up its extended stay in this fire sign that included its retrograde in March. Aries energy represents your motivation to commit to a specific person and whether you trust yourself to make that choice.

As Venus in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you will have a divine opportunity to take your relationship to the next level. Don’t let fear hold you back, especially as you may be the one receiving this offer. Allow yourself to trust that you are ready for love, and let your heart decide.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You deserve to have everything you’ve always dreamed of, Scorpio. Venus will move into Taurus, the ruler of your house of relationships and love, on Friday, June 6, starting a hopeful new era. Venus is the planet of love and is exalted in this earth sign, which will mean your romantic life will receive the benefit. Venus will remain in Taurus from June 6 to July 4, helping you to meet someone new, progress a current connection, and fall in love with your life.

There has been a great deal of energy in your life directing you towards embracing change. This idea of transformation is one that you must become comfortable with and learn not to fear. You are finally in the place where the fear of matters remaining the same is greater than the unknown, which is precisely why this season of Venus in Taurus will be so impactful for you.

Advertisement

You will be surrounded by a loving and magnetic aura during this period, helping you to engage in divine encounters and allow yourself to receive joy with a current partner. While you may still experience themes of change and transformation in your life, be sure to hold space for love and create the life you’ve always deserved.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Speak with love, Capricorn. Mercury will shift into Cancer on Sunday, June 8, which will encourage matters of communication in your romantic life. Mercury rules your inner thoughts as well as how you speak to your romantic partner. In Cancer, this brings romance, love, and relationships as your priority. You simply need to ensure that you seize this hopeful period of opportunity for relationships.

You may find that certain cycles from 2018 are now wrapping up in your life, and so it’s important to hold space for this new era rather than worrying that the past is going to repeat itself. Mercury in Cancer helps you to discuss relationship matters and express your feelings. For you, Cancer represents dating, relationships, and matters of love; Uranus is beginning its last few weeks in Taurus, the ruler of your house of marriage.

Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018 and was destined to shake up your love life. This would have brought changes to your relationship or who you were with. However, what Uranus brings into your life is part of your destiny.

As Mercury moves into Cancer during the last few weeks of Uranus in Taurus, you are urged to reflect on and communicate your feelings. This shouldn’t involve any endings in your romantic life, but instead should represent a new beginning in which you know that the love you have is also one you never want to lose.

Advertisement

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You need to take action, dearest Aquarius. On Sunday, June 8, Mercury in Gemini will magically align with Mars in Leo, helping you to progress your relationship and say yes to forever. Mercury in Gemini is in your house of marriage, signifying a proposal or talks of your future, while Mars in Leo represents taking significant action in your romantic life.

This may not come as a surprise to you; however, it may feel like it’s arriving sooner than you had planned. Try to be sure that you’re not blocking your future happiness simply because of having to change your life sooner than you had anticipated. You deserve this love, but you also deserve the new phase of life you’re entering. Mercury in Gemini will align with Mars in Leo on Sunday, June 8, bringing about the need to take action in your romantic life.

While you may not be the one to bring up matters of commitment or planning for the future, you will need to be the one to choose to move forward. With Mars having begun its own retrograde journey at the end of 2024, you may experience similar conversations or themes that arise with the energy this week. In the past, you weren’t able to believe in forever; however, a lot has changed, and now it seems there isn’t a single reason not to say yes. Let your heart make this decision, even if it’s not on the timetable you planned for.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.