Struggles Finally Start Coming To An End For 4 Zodiac Signs In June 2025

Struggles finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs in June 2025. Venus enters Taurus on June 6, a very beautiful transit for the collective since Venus is in domicile. On June 8, Mercury enters Cancer, allowing us to strengthen our relationships and communicate on a deeper level. Jupiter will be in its exaltation in Cancer beginning on June 9, emphasizing communication and promoting deeper connections. Having Jupiter and Saturn in cardinal signs helps us all to take the lead, begin something new, and work hard towards our goals.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 helps us officially bid adieu to the Jupiter in Gemini transit, a time to reflect on how we've changed over the last year. Mars in Virgo begins on June 17 and the Sun enters Cancer on June 20, bringing out some perfectionistic tendencies — be mindful of what you need during this period. Mercury’s ingress in Leo closes the month in a clash with Pluto, helping us learn how to balance our emotions when we communicate.

Overall, the month is here to add new energy and help us be more emotionally intelligent while developing more meaningful connections along the way, and four zodiac signs use this adaptable energy to overcome their struggles.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, finding the way to stay focused and strike a balance may have been extremely challenging with Mars in your sign for the first several months of the year. If those relationships you valued experienced a breakdown, you now have Mercury and Jupiter entering your sign on June 8 and 9 respectively, promising a period of healing and more diplomacy.

Mars does not do well in your sign, so there may have been a lot of pressure from your home, career, and relationship sector. Nevertheless, Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces may have provided some relief as you navigated these waters.

The month of May had Gemini energy concentrated in the darkest corner of your chart, pushing you to rest and prioritize working in a very nurturing and motivating environment because your energy levels may not be too high. Because you have been giving it your all since the beginning of the year, June helps you take back your control. And with the Sun entering your sign on the 20th, shed parts of the old you as you welcome a new and more empowered version of yourself for the next year.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The major story this month is that Saturn is no longer in your sign, giving you three months of rest before it returns in September. Another glorious transit that awaits you this month is Jupiter’s ingress in a new sign on June 9. As a water sign, Jupiter in Cancer does bring some new challenges and surprises, but overall growth.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11, adds a new dimension to your career house. New ideas emerge, connecting you to your imagination and making you more innovative. Although Mars is entering your relationship house beginning on the 17th, it brings some positive transformations to your relationship dynamics, especially with Venus in Taurus already showing you how to collaborate and work well with others. The earth energy will ground and also push you to be more of a leader, whether you want to or not. Saturn in Aries will be motivating you to work harder and be mindful of how you must collaborate with others in order to be victorious.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your struggles finally start coming to an end early in the month on June 6, when Venus enters Taurus, allowing you to create a better working relationship with classmates or colleagues.

Saturn in Pisces has been a dominating force for your sign because it has transformed mutable signs. But now that Saturn is in Aries, you are feeling liberated. Saturn in Aries helps you establish better structures and build stronger foundations in June, especially with your ruler, Jupiter, entering the exalted sign of Cancer beginning on the 9th. During this era, discover new methods to help your ideas flourish. Work can be challenging, but being diligent and working hard can pay off.

The Full Moon in your sign on the 11th helps you close chapters tied to the Jupiter in Gemini transit. Work on healing and releasing the relationships from the past that still have a hold on you because you are now at a new stage in your life.

On June 17, Mars enters Virgo, making you a lot more detail-oriented at work. With Venus still in the sign of Taurus, this can work in your favor since you will be able to work well with others by being compassionate and understanding. June helps you to level up and take control.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, things may feel a lot more relaxed at the beginning of the month as the mutable energy slowly disperses, adding periods of hope — but it could feel like a hollow victory. Saturn in Pisces is no longer bringing challenges to your relationship sector, but the impact is still there. However, on June 6, Venus enters fellow earth sign Taurus, reversing some of the challenging Saturnian influence and adding romantic alchemy to the mix. Love doesn’t feel suffocating this month, and you may explore new themes that will help to strengthen your existing friendships.

One of the major transits this year is Jupiter’s entry into Cancer beginning on June 9. Prepare for an expansion in your network. Throughout the rest of this year, you will be learning from a lot of people, either on a friendship level or through a business partnership. Jupiter helps you to solidify the skills you learned through the Saturn transit.

On the 11th, the Full Moon in Sagittarius grounds you, and it can feel like a protective energy. Mars enters your sign on the 17th, making this a month of taking action and having pride in the work you do. June provides you with the equipment needed to succeed for the next several months.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.