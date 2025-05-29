3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From June 2 - 8, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from June 2 to 8, 2025. This week, your material needs are the practical aspects of life that you must be able to fulfill or support. This can include budgeting to make sure you can cover your expenses, having a safe and comfortable home, or being able to travel to see friends and family. It’s important to reflect on your material needs versus your wants, as you will have to become practical in the week ahead.

There are opportunities for abundance and wealth; however, you must make sure you’re not confusing your wants with your needs. Tending to practical matters first will ensure that you can embody an energy of abundance, which is what will help to draw greater wealth into your life and provide the stability you are seeking.

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from June 2 - 8, 2025:

1. Leo

Focus on the details, Leo. You can be an exuberant zodiac sign, especially when it comes to throwing around money on lavish gifts or nights out with friends. However, this week, you must become practical in your spending and financial goals.

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo represents a chance to go over your budget and make a plan for increased stability. This doesn’t mean you can’t have fun and enjoy yourself, but you want to ensure you’re not spending rent money on a weekend away with friends, for instance. By being practical and making a plan for any spending you have coming up the week of June 2, you can ensure that you won’t be in a state of lack.

2. Aries

All that glitters isn’t necessarily gold, dear Aries. Venus, one of the wealthiest and most abundant planets, will shift into Taurus on Friday, June 6. This energy will increase your ability to attract financial wealth, gifts, and opportunities into your life. You should be careful with this energy, though, because Venus in Taurus could also send you on a spending spree, thinking you need a new summer wardrobe or must redecorate your bedroom. Instead of giving in to temptation, try to focus on what you truly need.

Venus in Taurus will attract a beneficial time for you, so focus on building long-term wealth. This energy can help you secure a bonus or a higher-paying role in your career, as well as attract unexpected financial gifts and offers. Just make sure you’re not spending what you don’t yet have the week of June 2. Living in abundance has less to do with what you get and more to do with a feeling of fulfillment and worthiness within yourself.

3. Gemini

Move beyond your financial fears, Gemini. Mercury will move into Cancer on Sunday, June 8, attracting new financial offers and opportunities. Mercury represents communication, so this is a time to be aware of the business offers you attract for private investments. With Cancer ruling the home, the financial offers you receive may be related to the sale of a home or the rental of an investment property. While this will bring positive news for you, be sure not to let yourself become overly emotional in your decision-making.

Mercury in Cancer doesn’t just represent an influx of financial offers, but also stirs up your emotions, especially involving your conditioning around finances you received as a child. This can be an emotional time. While you may decide that you deserve to buy yourself a particular item, don't overcompensate for anything. Take advantage of the offers that come your way when you purchase something you need.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.