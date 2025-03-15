9 Subtle Signs Of A Burned-Out Person Who Has Nothing Left To Give, According To Research

According to a 2017 CareerBuilder survey, 61 percent of American workers reported feeling burned out in their current jobs, while 31 percent admitted to experiencing high or extremely high levels of emotional stress at work. Knowing this, why aren't more people doing something about it?

Well, burnout can be easily dismissed since it's not a medical term, and many don't think to take it seriously. The dangerous thing about burnout is that it can slowly creep up on you if you don't recognize the warning signs. And if you actively choose to ignore the red flags, you're endangering both your mental and physical health. To help us identify early symptoms, we spoke with psychologist Dr. Sherry Benton about the subtle signs of a burned-out person.

Here are subtle signs of a burned-out person who has nothing left to give:

1. Constant exhaustion that can't be medically explained

Persistent exhaustion without a clear medical cause can be a significant indicator of burnout, particularly when accompanied by other symptoms like cynicism, feelings of reduced efficacy, and difficulty concentrating, even if a definitive medical diagnosis for burnout isn't available.

According to a 2023 study, this is because burnout is considered a syndrome encompassing various psychological and physical factors related to chronic stress in a work or life context, not a distinct medical condition.

Overworking isn't always the source of burnout, though it is a major contributor. Dr. Benton explained that it's caused by "a person's lifestyle mismatch." In addition to not having a healthy work-life balance, you can also experience burnout from having work that isn't meaningful or work that doesn't provide you with the sense that what you're doing is worthwhile.

Not having enough support or reinforcement in the workplace can also lead to burnout pretty quickly, Dr. Benton said. Working hard, long hours doesn't automatically burn you out, either. She continued to explain that if you find the work you're doing enjoyable and rewarding, you can feel energized rather than drained.

2. Insomnia

A 2022 study showed that insomnia can significantly indicate potential burnout. This is often due to the chronic stress and hyperarousal associated with burnout, which disrupts sleep patterns.

Individuals experiencing burnout frequently report difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, and experiencing non-restorative sleep, further contributing to feelings of exhaustion and impaired functioning.

It's also important to view burnout from multiple angles. "Too often we think about mental health and mental illness as a single dimension, but the two are separate constructs," she said. "You can have a high level of mental health or a low level of mental health, and you can have more severe symptoms of mental illness or no symptoms."

For example, you may have a diagnosable disorder, such as major depression, that's managed with medication and treatment, while still having a high level of mental health despite that. You can also have a nondiagnosable disorder and have very low mental health, even though your symptoms wouldn't necessarily lead to a mental health diagnosis. "Burnout is often in the exact category," Dr. Benton said.

3. Lack of concentration

Difficulty concentrating is a prominent symptom of burnout, with 2019 research showing that people experiencing burnout often report significant trouble focusing on tasks, experiencing mind wandering, and struggling to retain information, which is considered a key cognitive impairment associated with chronic stress and exhaustion related to burnout.

This is often accompanied by feelings of mental fatigue and reduced cognitive performance in various areas like problem-solving and learning abilities.

Dr. Benton said that the best way to prevent burnout is to have "multiple sources of well-being." Physical activity, support from friends and family, a creative outlet, or simply doing more of what you love can make a significant difference.

Actively working on your life balance is key to staying healthy in more ways than one and recovering from difficult life events. But the longer you try to tough it out without any of these positive sources will only make you more susceptible to burnout.

4. Headaches

Research indicates a strong correlation between experiencing frequent headaches and burnout, with studies showing that headaches are often reported as a physical symptom associated with emotional exhaustion and chronic stress characteristic of burnout.

When someone is experiencing high levels of work-related stress, they are more likely to report experiencing headaches as a result.

5. Loss of appetite

American Psychological Association research revealed that it often occurs as a physical manifestation of the emotional exhaustion associated with chronic stress. Due to the overwhelming demands of their work or life situation, individuals may experience decreased hunger, skip meals, or lose interest in eating.

This symptom can progress from occasional skipped meals in early burnout stages to a complete loss of appetite and potential weight loss in more severe cases.

If you're already in a state of burnout, it's important to take some time for yourself. Dr. Benton suggested taking a vacation, going for a walk, and focusing on experiences rather than material possessions as a source of joy.

"We know from research [that] having more things, more money, more toys, bigger houses, better cars — those don't contribute to happiness and well-being," she said. "What does contribute to happiness and well-being is having experiences. They stimulate our brains in ways that improve concentration and memory."

Your ability to bounce back is dependent on how badly things got before you recognized it. If it's fairly fresh, taking a couple of days to relax and recharge could very well do the trick. But if you've been running on empty for months, it may take a lot more effort than that.

6. Digestive issues

A 2023 study showed that individuals experiencing burnout often report symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation, suggesting that the stress associated with burnout can significantly impact the gastrointestinal system.

Not everyone experiencing burnout will manifest digestive symptoms, and the severity of these issues can vary depending on individual factors.

7. Irritability and/or anger

A 2022 study explained that it often appears in the early stages due to feeling overwhelmed, ineffective, and frustrated with mounting work demands.

This leads to increased emotional exhaustion and a general sense of being unable to cope effectively. This irritability can manifest in short tempers, snappy responses, and increased conflict with others at work or home.

The longer you dismiss the signs of burnout, the worse it'll get. You'll find that your immune system is compromised, and you can also wind up with anxiety, depression, and other lifestyle-related illnesses if you don't address them in time. Burnout is not something to take lightly, so be sure to focus on self-care as needed.

8. Symptoms of anxiety disorder

Studies show that experiencing high levels of emotional exhaustion, a key component of burnout, is often associated with increased anxiety symptoms. Anxiety can be a significant indicator of potential burnout, mainly when manifested as chronic worry, excessive nervousness, and difficulty relaxing.

Although burnout is especially a chronic problem among students, according to Dr. Benton, professional workaholics aren't doing themselves any favors, either. Those who equate perfectionism with achievement are actually hurting their productivity.

"When that's your mindset, you arrive to the point of diminishing return," she said. "Your concentration falls apart, it's hard to focus, and every task you do becomes more difficult and more complicated. It affects your entire brain's memory system to try to work in a burnout state for a long period of time. You actually become far less effective, and you're making yourself less competent by not having that balance in your life."

9. Symptoms of depression

Many studies found that experiencing symptoms like fatigue, loss of interest, decreased motivation, and feelings of worthlessness can be present in both conditions, suggesting that depressive symptoms can serve as a potential sign of burnout, especially when related to work stress.

However, it's important to note that while they share similarities, burnout is typically considered more work-specific while depression can affect all aspects of life.

