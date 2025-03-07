We all know someone with an incredible aura. Maybe it's their bright smile or confident demeanor that draws people in. Maybe it's the way they speak or hold themselves during disagreements. But rather than believe it's impossible to be on their level, there are ways to increase your aura and make people instantly attracted to your energy.

When you attract people to your energy, you create stronger bonds and opportunities for personal growth. And this all requires patience, focus, and a positive attitude. Because while increasing your aura is a beautiful journey, it's far from easy and demands attention every single day.

Here are 11 ways to increase your aura and make people instantly attracted to your energy

1. Take care of your health

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

One of the initial ways to increase your aura and make people instantly attracted to your energy is by prioritizing your health. Unfortunately, many people neglect their mental and physical health as, according to the World Economic Forum, only about half of Americans are healthy eaters.

Even if you eat healthy and exercise regularly, you may not think your health is essential. You may reason that because you're living a healthy lifestyle, you have nothing to worry about. But putting your health first means you care about longevity and taking care of your body and mind.

While it's difficult to remain consistent with so much going on in your daily life, take it all one step at a time. Even taking just 10 minutes to do a quick YouTube exercise or using an Instant Pot to meal prep is much better than not doing anything.

Advertisement

2. Use positive, uplifting affirmations

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

In a world full of comparison, it can be increasingly difficult to see the good in yourself. Luckily, it doesn't have to remain this way forever. Increasing your aura and attracting people to your energy involves positivity in the form of affirmations to uplift yourself. As one study published in Frontiers in Psychology found, self-affirmations often lead to an increase in compassion as well as engaging in prosocial behavior.

In order to exude confidence, you need to completely change the way you think, though this won't happen overnight. It can take months to simply break a bad habit, let alone change your entire way of thinking. But to truly better yourself, positive affirmations are a great place to start.

Every day, write down one thing you like about yourself and stick it on the mirror or wall. Constantly reminding yourself about all the things you love and adore about who you are will bring you a step closer to changing your mindset while simultaneously uplifting you.

Advertisement

3. Wear clothes that make you feel confident

marvent | Shutterstock

People say you should dress the way you feel, but if you're always decked out in sweatpants and a hoodie, it tells other people that you lack confidence. In order to increase your aura, you need to dress in a way that is comfortable and makes you feel confident.

By putting a little effort into your appearance, you're telling others that you love yourself. This may mean wearing makeup, adding some color to your wardrobe, or accessorizing. Whatever you choose to do, you'll feel good about yourself while attracting people to your energy.

Advertisement

4. Keep yourself busy

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

While it's essential to take a break every now and then to avoid burnout, becoming complacent or lazy won't help increase your aura. However, increasing your aura is possible by keeping busy without overworking yourself.

When others see you hard at work, they can't help but admire your discipline and desire to get one step closer. Perhaps it's woodworking on the weekends, writing thank you notes to the people you love, or teaching a fitness class after hours.

One study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that being busy increases motivation and reduces the amount of time it takes to complete tasks. Being that kind of person can get you far in life.

Advertisement

5. Keep your morals and values in check

africa_pink | Shutterstock

Perhaps you've been taught that the only way to climb the corporate ladder is to step on others, or that cheating is okay in order to get ahead. But whether it's at home or work, sticking to your morals is essential in increasing your aura and attracting people to your energy.

Most people underestimate just how impactful kindness can be. Assuming that everyone is treated with decency and respect, you might not go out of your way to showcase your morals and values. But according to research from the Journal of Experimental Psychology, even though acts of kindness increase happiness for both parties, it's often viewed as less impactful than they actually are.

So, it's clear that staying true to yourself and your values is essential. Not only will it make you a better person, but you'll find people attracted to your positive and gentle energy.

Advertisement

6. Find ways to ground yourself

Rido | Shutterstock

In today's society, everything can feel so overstimulating that it's easy to get caught up in the bad news cycle or worldly events. But when this happens, it's best to find ways to ground yourself and keep your energy positive.

Whether that's running every day or meditating before you sleep, the results are the same. In fact, grounding includes many benefits like better sleep quality, lower heart rate, and lower inflammation.

The next time you feel anxiety bubble up, find a way to keep yourself from going under. A quick breathing exercise or walk around the neighborhood can do wonders.

Advertisement

7. Be mindful of your posture

marvent | Shutterstock

Many people likely find themselves constantly slouching, whether it's at work, on the couch, or even eating at a nice restaurant. Slouching is not only bad for your back, but can impact your confidence. As one study from Ohio State University, sitting up straight leads to greater confidence in your thoughts.

In order to increase your aura and make people instantly attracted to your energy, be mindful of how you sit and stand. Keep in mind that first impressions are everything ,and the way you carry yourself can either make or break the way others view you.

If you find yourself slouching, be sure to sit upright. Keep your head up and roll your shoulders back. Though it might seem silly, these slight adjustments are quick fixes and can change the way people perceive you.

Advertisement

8. Surround yourself with positive influences

IRA_EVVA | Shutterstock

People say that you are the company you keep. If you hang around individuals who are negative and tend to zap you of energy, you're depriving yourself of a positive experience. When you surround yourself with positive people, you take on their energy and, as a result, spread that energy to others.

On the flip side, if you notice all your friends are incredibly negative, they will never evolve, and will take you down with them. It's best to find new people to be around so you can be your best possible self. It won't be easy, as letting go of past connections and forming new ones never is, but it's all worth it for what you will attract into your life.

Advertisement

9. Find ways to nurture your creative side

fizkes | Shutterstock

When looking to develop your aura, you may skip over your creative side, rationalizing that it doesn't affect anything. Sometimes, people even steer clear of creative endeavors because society, as a whole, pushes creative pursuits to be lesser than others.

Research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health determined that when participants did something creative, they were happier and more active, showing how essential fueling your inner creativity is to not only your mental health, but increasing your aura and making people instantly attracted to your energy.

Whether it's writing a poem or short story, painting on a canvas, or sculpting something, creativity increases your aura for the better.

Advertisement

10. Develop a growth mindset

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

You can't possibly develop your aura and make people instantly attracted to you without first having your mind in the right place, because the way your mind works can be the difference between increasing your aura and decreasing it dramatically.

According to experts from Psychology Today, "A growth mindset, as conceived by Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck and colleagues, is the belief that a person's capacities and talents can be improved over time." People with a growth mindset don't see challenges as something preventing them from reaching their goals; rather, they see it as an opportunity to evolve and reach their full potential.

Adopting a growth mindset begins with consistency. Use positive affirmations daily, create a vision board and look at it every day, or simply be mindful when negative thoughts cross your mind.

Advertisement

11. Keep your home life peaceful

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Your home is your sanctuary. That's why one of the most important ways to increase your aura and make people instantly attracted to your energy is by ensuring your home is peaceful and relaxing. When you come home from a stressful day, the last thing you want is chaos; it can immediately deflate you.

You can keep your home peaceful by tidying up and making the space organized, lighting candles or incense, using soft lighting, and paying attention to the colors in your space. You'll find that not only will your stress decrease upon walking in the door, but other people will sense that calmness and want to be around you, too.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.