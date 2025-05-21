Once You Get On The Wrong Side Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, It's Hard To Redeem Yourself

While some zodiac signs are known for their forgiving nature, others aren't as quick to let things go. As astrology Alyssa Harris has explained, once you get on the wrong side of these three zodiac signs, it's pretty hard to redeem yourself.

To be fair, these three zodiac signs do their best to keep a cool head. Despite what others might think, they do their utmost to be understanding and see things from a different perspective. However, there's only so much meditation and deep breathing exercises someone can do before they inevitably snap.

In the case of Capricorn, Pisces, and Taurus, while their patience might be great, they're known to be some of the most unforgiving signs out there. So if someone gets on the wrong side of them, then good luck — getting away from their bad side is nearly impossible!

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign that people might not want to cross is none other than Capricorn. This earth sign is known to be the picture of patience, but get on their bad side and you will see how unforgiving they can be. According to astrologer Harris, Capricorn's 'opp list' is basically written in permanent marker.

"So, if you made them pull it out and write your name on it, to truly give you the title of Opp, you're done," said Harris.

It might not seem like a huge deal to be on Capricorn's wrong side. However, losing a Capricorn is one of the worst things that can happen. Everyone should have at least one resourceful, loyal Capricorn in their life, and once they decide to pull away, that's when most realize how much they messed up.

On top of that, Capricorn's strategic nature means their revenge is well thought-out. Once someone crosses over and gets on their bad side, there's nothing Capricorn won't do to get their revenge, even if it means becoming a straight-up villain. So, it's better to stay on their good side!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There's nothing Pisces won't do for the one they love. It's beautiful, but simultaneously tragic, as Pisces puts in so much effort to make a friendship or relationship work. They'll keep on giving chances until there's no more left to give, and once that happens, expect to officially be on their opp list forever, Harris said.

"As much empathy as the 'chance' version of them has for you, once that empathy is used up, empathy is now under lock and key. You can have none," t he astrologer explained.

This is bad news for anyone who finds themself on the wrong side of Pisces, who often knows everyone's secrets. As a result, they're unafraid to tell the person about themselves as they walk right out the door. Will this sting? Absolutely, but at the very least, people can learn and grow from it.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Finally, the last sign nobody should ever cross is Taurus. Taurus isn't one to forget, but they'll do their best to move forward as they don't want to waste too much of their energy. In the words of Harris, "They're very protective of their energy."

She continued, "So, if you have upset a Taurus enough for them to put you on the opp list, they're going to make ruining your life their life's work." In Taurus fashion, they'll write down everything that person ever did to cross them with receipts.

"It could be ten years later and they will still know what you did like it happened yesterday," Harris added, so it's best not to cross a Taurus unless someone is dying to get exposed.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.