Weekly Love Horoscopes For May 19 - 25 Are Here — There's An Undeniable Sweetness In The Air

Weekly love horoscopes for May 19 - 25, 2025 reveal a positive week for love and relationships as flirty and social Gemini season begins, changing up the energies and making all of us a little more talkative and communicative. Gemini is all about ideas, conversation, and socializing, so this is a great time to network, meet new people, and be more expressive if you have a partner (or even if you don’t). Gemini is a rational air sign that can’t stand to be bored, deplores jealousy or possessiveness, and is not in a hurry to tie themselves down unless they feel the match will work for the long term, and we may find ourselves more on board with these traits as this zodiac sign season progresses. On May 22, transiting Venus trines Mars, representing a great day for love and romance — watch the sparks fly! There is no better time to go out on the town, spend time with someone special, or meet someone new. If this is the case and you do meet someone, let time show you whether or not the relationship goes beyond the physical attraction.

On May 24, the Sun trines Pluto, a good time for serious (but not negative) conversation or expression. Feelings may run deep on Saturday, but since Mercury also conjuncts Uranus, some may feel nervous or restless — we should all consider what comes out of our mouths before we say it! Saturn also enters Aries on Saturday, where it will be until September 1 when it briefly returns to Pisces. How this affects your love life depends on where it falls in your chart and what it aspects. For example, if it sextiles or trines Venus, this could lead to a relationship that is solid with a strong potential for commitment if nothing else in the chart stands in its way. If it opposes or squares your Venus (for this to be the case, your Venus would be in Libra, Cancer or Capricorn), it may be a tough few months for love. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this week.

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign from May 19 - 25, 2025:

Aries

Aries, this week there is strong potential for regenerating a relationship in some way. Physical intimacy may be more important to you this week, and a significant change is possible.

With Venus in your first house and Mars in your fifth, this is a great time for love. Venus and Mars will meet up perfectly in your chart on May 22, so mark this day on your calendar. Since the Moon also enters your sign on Thursday, you will be totally in your element!

Taurus

Taurus, you experience deeper and more intense connections this week with a focus on communication. You may be surprised at the depths of your emotions or those of someone you are close to.

If you are single, there is potential to meet someone new. If this is the case, when Venus meets up with Mars on May 22, it is the perfect time to socialize or go out on a first date — it should go quite well.

Gemini

Gemini, you may find yourself prioritizing more emotional depth this week. This week brings a shift in love, moving toward a deeper and much stronger connection, which may come as a surprise. You may find that experiencing a deeper bond and connection may go further now than the thrill of the chase or someone new.

Since we are coming into the energy of a New Moon in Gemini, this could be a reset in a relationship, or you may be exploring the idea of being more settled in a relationship.

Cancer

Cancer, since the recent Full Moon fell in your fifth house of love, this should be a very positive week for love and relationships. You may find more emotional clarity now and experience more intimate moments.

If you are single, you may find someone you are drawn to this week who shares some of your values and hopes. Trust your intuition when meeting new people because it won’t let you down.

Communication will be important this week. Express what is important to you, regardless of how you think someone may react.

Leo

Leo, this week you experience deepening feelings or the desire to strengthen an existing bond with someone. This is a great week for expressing affection, or it may come from someone else toward you.

Your focus will be on your partner much of this week if you have this kind of a connection, and if you don’t, you will feel more drawn to find one.

May 22 is an excellent day to go out or meet new people. If you are single and meet someone new, they may live at a distance or be of foreign descent.

Virgo

Virgo, this week is all about communication, which may take on greater importance or significance. Small but significant gestures take place this week, which could come from you toward someone special or vice versa. Sometimes the small things count the most, and this could lead to a deepening bond.

You experience some time of reflection this week concerning old or previous relationships that can clue you in on something significant and cause you to realize the many lessons you have learned concerning relationships.

Libra

Libra, this week you may be focused on personal or shared values concerning someone else. In a way, this may be a test to help understand whether or not longevity is in the picture.

You may form some new relationships this week, or you might attempt to regenerate an old one. You're in a position of having to balance work with your social life and play.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this week is one of very intense emotions and reflections that could transform your relationships. You will feel a need to strengthen bonds if you currently have a partner.

If you are single, you may find that you have a strong drive to find someone you click with who shares your same values and lifestyle.

This week is a time when you can release old negative patterns that haven’t served you and transform them into a far more positive and optimistic mindset, which can only help in terms of your relationships.

Sagittarius

This week, Saturn enters your fifth house of love and friendship, which will remain through the summer and return next year for the next few years. Saturn in the fifth is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can lead to more stable relationships, but you may feel that it is more difficult to meet new people or find relationships.

Either way, with Venus still transiting your fifth house, now is the time to experience more joy if you have a relationship, and there is more potential to meet new people with Venus in this position in your chart.

Capricorn

Capricorn, if you are single and looking, there is great potential to meet new people this week.

If you have a relationship, you may do more socializing with your partner or even take part in social group activities. You could experience some highly charged, intimate moments that lead to deeper connections and bonds.

This week, it is important to find a balance between your work, ambition, and loved ones or social ties with someone you may be interested in. You won’t regret it.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you will experience more emotional openness this week, or you may be surprised to find that someone else expresses this toward you. This is a great time for honest communication that can only strengthen an existing relationship.

There is an emphasis on spending quality time with loved ones or friends. Mars in your seventh house of partners trine Venus on May 22 makes it one of the best times this month for love, creating a time of deeper connections or meeting someone you are attracted to if you are single.

Pisces

Pisces, this week you may find yourself reevaluating old or existing relationships, in particular those you may have overlooked in the past or put on hold. If you feel that you have been in a fog of confusion for a while now, clarity will become more apparent this week and moving forward.

You will likely be inclined toward significant communication with romantic partners this week. Consider taking a romantic trip or meeting someone who lives at a distance if single.

