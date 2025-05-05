3 Zodiac Signs That Love Deeply, Even Though It Doesn’t Always Appear That Way To Everyone Else

Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Gemini get labeled as “undateable” all the time. They’re the zodiac signs people warn you about for being flaky, emotionally unavailable, or too independent to settle down. But according to astrologer Chana Peppers, these three zodiac signs actually love in ways that are powerful, passionate, and surprisingly loyal, they just don’t always do it by the book. In a recent TikTok video, Peppers explained that traditional relationships often don’t work for these signs not because they don’t care, but because they care differently.

People with these placements often struggle with being told their way of loving isn’t real or serious because it doesn’t fit the typical mold. But Peppers makes a strong case for why these signs shouldn’t be judged for needing space, stimulation, or room to evolve within their relationships. They love with their whole hearts, but on their own terms. If you’ve ever dated one of these three signs (or you are one), you probably already know the truth: just because someone values freedom or thinks differently about commitment doesn’t mean they’re incapable of deep connection. In fact, it often means they’ve thought more about what love means to them. Their love may not always be conventional, but it’s honest and when they’re in it, they’re all in.

1. Sagittarius

The first zodiac sign that loves deeply, even though it doesn't always appear that way to everyone else, is Sagittarius. Like most fire signs, Sagittarius craves freedom above all else, explained Peppers. They are natural social butterflies and, as a result, are always up for a good adventure.

On the outside, these might seem like great characteristics to have in a partner. After all, who doesn't want a free-spirited and optimistic partner, right? Yet, one of the biggest downsides of dating a Sagittarius is that "the moment is starts to feel routine, they're out mentally," Peppers explained.

For better or worse, Sagittarius needs their space. As much as they try to express this, it often leads to their partner feeling unloved, as they don't understand why Sagittarius feels the need to pull away.

"So, when that happens, misunderstandings, accusations, ghosting," all tend to occur without Sagittarius thinking too much about it, explained Peppers.

This doesn't always mean Sagittarius (or their partner) should throw in the towel. Despite their freedom-loving ways, Sagittarius has the potential to be a greater partner — as long as they find someone who is willing to meet their needs without trying to restrain or drastically change them.

2. Aquarius

The next sign that loves deeply (even though it doesn't always feel that way) is Aquarius, who gets bored with routine very easily. Wanting excitement, Aquarius finds it easy to say 'goodbye' to others who don't meet their need for adventure.

With this in mind, Aquarius should actively look for partners who are both patient and confident in themselves. As much as it might be tempting to give up on finding true love, Aquarius craves that connection deep within themselves and, with the right person, can live an even more fulfilling life than they already lead.

3. Gemini

The last zodiac sign that loves deeply, even though it doesn't always appear that way to everyone else, is Gemini. Often referred to as the most undateable zodiac sign for their fickle ways, it can definitely be hard to pin a Gemini down, which has given them a bad reputation.

Gemini craves excitement, and as Peppers explained, really need intellectual stimulation, lots of space, and someone who will not try to tie them down or, god forbid, own them emotionally."

Despite their requirements in a partner and their difficulty in finding lasting love, Gemini, like the other signs, craves a deep connection in which they can love deeply. And despite how difficult it can be, once they find the right person, they'll hold them close and cherish them forever — even if it doesn't always appear that way to everyone else.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.