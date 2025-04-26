3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites Throughout All Of May 2025

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in May 2025, a month that arrives with a slower, more grounded energy compared to last month’s cosmic chaos. But don't get too comfortable — this month is anything but calm! May carries serious astrological weight, with Pluto stationing retrograde in Aquarius, Mercury bringing us back down to earth in steady Taurus, and a potent Full Moon in Scorpio mid-month.

The month kicks off with Pluto stationing retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, unearthing the deepest, darkest parts of our psyche to reveal the truths we’ve been too afraid to face. The need for control, the power struggles we internalize, and any self-destructive tendencies surface in May with the goal of releasing them once and for all. Pluto retrograde doesn’t demand transformation overnight, but it does call us to pause, reflect, and start asking the tough questions so that by the time Pluto moves direct again, you'll recognize a difference in the way you understand progress, authenticity, and what it really means to stand in your own power.

But of course, that's not all the universe has in store for us in May. Mercury leaves the trailblazing sign of Aries and enters the sturdy, grounded Taurus on May 10. While Mercury in Aries was all about thinking fast, speaking boldly, and charging ahead with daring new ideas, Mercury in Taurus brings a much-needed shift into calmer, steadier terrain. As the fixed earth sign that anchors the middle of spring, Taurus encourages us to take our time, reflect, and really cultivate the ideas we’ve initiated under Mercury in Aries. We’ll feel drawn to ideas that feel solid and worth the investment. Decisions will be made with intention, and plans will be nurtured with the goal of creating something that holds real value over time.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any more intense, there’s a powerful Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12. This is a moment of illumination, when suppressed feelings that have been building inside will finally push their way to the surface as we find ourselves confronted with the truths we’ve long avoided. Scorpio’s potent energy pushes us towards transparency and vulnerability, urging us to face what we’ve keep in the shadows, particularly in our most intimate connections.

While the revelations you're bound to have this month might feel raw, they offer an opportunity for intense personal growth, especially if you're one of the few zodiac signs considered the universe's favorites all month long.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, May is all about steady progress, sharp focus, and building bonds that fuel your future. With Mercury moving into your sign, you're easily one of the universe's favorites as your thoughts become clearer, your plans more precise, and your voice more powerful. You'll feel a strong pull to express your ideas with clarity and purpose. This transit brings enhanced mental focus, allowing your thoughts to come together with ease and precision.

You'll find yourself naturally drawn to share your visions and plans, and as you do, you'll notice them becoming more grounded and refined. Whether you're brainstorming with others or organizing your thoughts internally, Mercury in Taurus will support the process of articulating your ideas will bring them to life in meaningful ways.

Engaging with others and exchanging ideas will be especially enriching now. Conversations will provide new perspectives, allowing you to see your ideas from different angles and helping to shape a more well-rounded vision. This is a great opportunity to co-create with people who bring diverse viewpoints to the table. Each discussion will help you refine your understanding, transforming your initial ideas into something deeper and more comprehensive, exactly the strong and promising foundation you prefer.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, May is shaping up to be a powerful month of realignment that makes you one of the universe's favorites for the month. At the start of the month, Pluto, your ruling planet, — stations retrograde, marking the start of a profound emotional transformation. Pluto retrograde is asking you to turn inward and explore the foundations that hold your world together, from your home to your family and emotions.

This isn't a quick switch, but rather a four-month process during which you'll unpack the feelings you’ve kept tucked away. Whether it’s something deep like your childhood wounds or more surface-level challenges like unspoken expectations in your current home dynamics, this retrograde marks a turning point. You may begin to realize how tightly you've been holding onto dynamics that no longer serve you.

Of course, the Full Moon in your sign on May 12 just adds emphasis to this transformation, as this powerful lunation will force you to face just how much you’ve been pouring into others, often without even realizing it. All those emotions you’ve buried in the name of keeping the peace will rise to the surface.

While this might leave you feeling a bit raw or exposed, it also presents a key opportunity to reconnect with your own needs. This will be the time to speak up, advocate for yourself, and embrace healthier self-assertion. You matter, and you don’t have to sacrifice your relationships to fully show up for yourself — and this month, you're setting things straight.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, May is your glow-up month, and the universe is clearly playing favorites. This is a month for stepping fully into your power, shedding outdated personas, and owning your intensity in a way that commands respect without saying a word.

Pluto retrograde in your sign, Aquarius, marks a profound turning point in how you see and present yourself to the world. This isn’t just about a new haircut or aesthetic (though that might be part of it); it’s about shedding the layers of persona that no longer resonate with who you are becoming. You're stepping into your personal power in a way that feels deep, raw, and incredibly real.

Old patterns of self-expression or superficial roles you’ve played may begin to fall away, especially if they’ve kept you from feeling authentic. You’re beginning to realize that true strength comes from owning your story, not controlling how others perceive it. Pluto’s retrograde motion gives you time to explore your inner world and understand what has been driving you beneath the surface so you can rewrite the narrative on your terms.

This transformation isn’t always easy, but it’s powerful. You may feel a stronger urge to protect your energy. Others are likely to notice a shift in you, even if they can’t quite put their finger on what’s changed.

That said, be mindful of the tendency to see life as a power struggle or to armour up when you feel vulnerable. Pluto wants you to step into your influence, not weaponize it. This is your moment to learn self-control, not self-containment. As you learn to balance power with authenticity, the “you” that’s emerging is someone others can’t help but take seriously.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.