4 Zodiac Signs That Really Begin To Thrive After Age 30

While some people seem to find their flow early on in life, the four zodiac signs that really begin to thrive after age 30 might feel like it's them against the world in their early years.

However, these are also some of the most successful zodiac signs who go on to live their best lives after hitting that milestone age. Once they hit full adulthood (and get through that first dreaded Saturn return), better luck and good fortune come swinging their way as these four zodiac signs are notorious for being late bloomers.

As astrologer Candice Childress explained, "It's a slow grind for these zodiac signs. They age like fine wine and get better over time."

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, with Saturn as your ruling planet, you may have a slow start to life — but you really begin to thrive after age 30. As the astrologer who goes by Astroogy Bro online explained in a video, it takes Saturn about 28 to 29 years to transit every zodiac sign, during which Capricorn is subjected to a lot of "trial and error."

On one hand, they're always building and moving towards something, @AstrologyBro explained. On the other, it seems like there's always some big obstacle preventing them from achieving the success they work so hard for.

"However, there's big tectonic movement happening underneath the surface," he said. "Things start really paying off for Capricorns once they get past their first Saturn return, everything starts falling into place and they can manifest a ton."

This is also why Capricorn looks like they age backwards. According to professional astrologer and counselor Bridget Pennisten, who goes by BP, while Capricorns tend to look mature for their age when they're young, over time, they end up looking younger.

"I think it's just the bone structure, BP explained. "They have the bone structure of an adult for no good reason."

2. Cancer

Cancer zodiac signs really begin to thrive after age 30, once they've really gotten to know who they are at their core. According to @AstrologyBro, their early struggles are "less about trial and error in terms of the external world and doing things and more about mastering the self, understanding the subconscious."

Cancer often spends the first part of their life trying to get a better understanding of not just themselves, but their environment. They prioritize working through trauma and insecurities, which helps them evolve and get over their "self-limiting mindsets," Astrology Bro explained, adding that "They had to truly believe that they're worthy and that they can manifest the abundant life that they want and they're talented enough to get."

As most people can imagine, this takes a considerable amount of emotional work and wisdom to get there.

"But then, something clicks and it's like Neo in the Matrix," @AstrologyBro said.

In fact, despite being stereotyped as an emotional homebody, Cancer is one of the two zodiac signs simply destined to achieve career success in their lifetime — even if it takes a bit longer to get there.

3. Taurus

While Taurus is often seen as a lucky zodiac sign (especially when it comes to money), their build-up of luck and glory is slow and steady. In the beginning, Taurus takes time planting its seeds and slowly working their way up the ladder. However, as they get older, this is truly when they begin to see a lot of change and, most importantly, abundance.

According to Childress, "One thing Taurus understands is that patience and persistence is key." This means that as much as they'd love to rush things, they know the best avenue toward lasting success is by taking things one step at a time.

So while this can lead to a frustrating and slow start to life, through their persistent hard work, Taurus is bound to come out on top.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius is often overlooked, perhaps because they're one of the few zodiac signs that really begin to thrive after age 30. According to Childress, "Aquarius's traditional ruler is Saturn. Saturn is the planet of time. Saturn delays, but it never denies."

This means that it might take Aquarius longer than others to find their footing in life. However, as they grow older and become more sure of themselves, expect this zodiac sign to win it all.

Now, this road to success is far from easy. As most people know, fixed sign Aquarius isn't too keen on compromising or selling out in the name of success. And while this might be an admirable trait to possess, this often means that Aquarius's road to glory is a long and winding one. But "Because their modern ruler is Uranus, the planet of innovation," Childress said, "I find a lot of Aquarius to be ahead of time. Oftentimes, this means that others need to catch up to them," especially later on in life.

