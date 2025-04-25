4 Zodiac Signs Are Tested By The Universe In May 2025 — But The Outcome Is Worth It

Monthly horoscopes reveal that four zodiac signs are tested by the universe in May 2025. Several important transits occur this month, and several astrological signs will be impacted. Mercury in Taurus on May 10 soothes our communication. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 closes our Mars retrograde cycle and the Sun’s ingress in Gemini on the 20th adds an element of optimism. Bigger changes await with Saturn’s ingress in Aries on the 24th.

Nevertheless, as we have learned, hard work does pay off, as does consistency. The game plan during this period will be centered on not letting any minor setbacks dictate our future. The month of May will provide us with more opportunities to get back on track, fine-tune our existing plans, and go forth with more confidence. Gemini season will serve as a beacon of hope as the glorious New Moon will be in the same sign as Jupiter on May 26. We will also have Saturn’s ingress in Aries on the 24th, initiating a new chapter for the collective. Though these four zodiac signs will feel tested by the universe in May, stay on course — it will all be worth it in the end.

1. Capricorn

The second half of Taurus season can help you spring back to take on new challenges, but the universe starts testing you in Gemini season, which can add levels of frustration. But you know how to adapt to the changes, and Mercury in Taurus can serve as an advantage, providing you with breakthroughs and new ideas that keep you centered.

Saturn will ingress in the sign of Aries, making a square to your sign. The lesson here will be on preparation and staying ahead. You are a competitive sign that knows how to be victorious. Don’t be afraid to work with others or to ask for help.

May will have you focusing diligently and working hard, but the outcome will present many opportunities that help you thrive, especially once Jupiter enters Cancer in June allowing you to work well with others and to be a leader.

2. Sagittarius

Beginning on May 4, the universe starts testing you to analyze how to be a better partner to others. Collaboration feels complex this month because of this Pluto retrograde making a sextile to your sign, which can also serve as a catalyst for uncomfortable changes. Nevertheless, you are uncovering your power and abilities and becoming more of a warrior.

You may experience some setbacks with expressing yourself since there will be moments when you doubt your progress. Sun in Taurus can bring the weight of the past, but you are strengthening your shield. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 may bring back wounds from the past that you ruminate over. However, you have the focus and power to move ahead. Be more comprehensive, open to making changes to your plans, and mindful of your energy levels.

May will bring periods of exhaustion, but with Saturn entering Aries later in the month, it is a moment for you to power through with a lot more self-assuredness.

3. Scorpio

Pluto stations retrograde early in the month, which might be an ego check for you with Pluto stationing retrograde on the 4th. Since the energy is also focused on the lower part of your chart, achieving a balance will be important. Taurus season continues bringing you tenderness and a good chance to heal your inner child.

Tensions build within your relationships as Pluto turns retrograde on May 4. However, Mercury will enter your partnership house on the 10th and the Full Moon will be in your sign on the 12th, showing there's a path to prosperity that involves focus, calm, and forgiveness. Mercury’s ingress in Taurus helps to sweeten your words and attract more friends.

The Sun will ingress Gemini on the 20th, helping you shift any negative mindsets that may consume you at this time. Saturn’s ingress in Aries on the 24th will initiate a period of more responsibilities. Mercury enters Gemini on the 25th and the New Moon in Gemini will grace us all on the 26th. This Mercurial energy will remind you of the armor you have and currently wear. The month may have some obstacles, but you are equipped to excel.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

May brings to light topics that may have their grasp on you as you work to believe in your dreams once again. During this period, you will be driven to efficiently resolve situations, especially with Pluto in your sign making a strong opposition to Mars in Leo. How you express yourself and manage emotions will be important now.

Mercury enters Taurus on the 10th and the Full Moon in Scorpio on the 12th will remind you of what is important to you. These transits help you set a strong foundation to work on before Saturn’s ingress in Aries on the 24th. While there may be periods of reflection, you are also evolving and becoming a more resilient version of yourself. The Taurus energy can be beneficial as you are shown how to show yourself love and care.

Things begin to shift with the Sun’s ingress in Gemini on the 20th, offering hope and abundance through Jupiter’s influence. The New Moon in Gemini on the 26th closes the month with a promise of personal evolution and a good start to reclaim your power.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.