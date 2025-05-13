4 Zodiac Signs Get A Lucky Financial Break Before The End Of May 2025

While May is a much quieter month astrologically than any other we've experienced so far this year, four zodiac signs get a lucky financial break before the end of the month thanks to a few fortunate cosmic shifts.

While life might not have been the easiest as of late, their luck is turning right around as May is full of the positive change these astrological signs so desperately needed, such as a lucrative Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 and Saturn entering a new sign for the first time in two years. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, "These zodiac signs are going to financially capitalize on these transits in May," with a few key opportunities to turn things around for themselves.

1. Capricorn

According to Hathor, the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 opens the door for Capricorn to experience a lucky financial break.

"Capricorn, this moon is harmonious with Saturn, which is your natural money ruler, and it's in your 11th house," Hathor explained.

Your money manifestation powers are strong under this Full Moon energy, so whatever desires you send out to the universe are all the more likely to be fulfilled in a "sudden rapid windfall," Hathor said, especially when you "assert your message to the masses."

So if you really want to make some money, be intentional about where you focus your energy, Hathor said. Full Moons are known for bringing things to fruition, so "This is really fulfilling a cycle of a long-term goal and wish," the astrologer added.

2. Aries

Aries, the May 12 Full Moon is a catalyst for "a radical change in your personal finances," Hathor explained, particularly with any passive income streams you've set up for yourself. "This could be a peak opportunity for you with whatever you've been investing your wealth in with a partner, shared resources."

And it doesn't end here. With Mercury now in Taurus until May 25, Aries' mental prowess is unmatched, making it easier to make negotiations work in your favor. Mercury in Taurus slows your thinking down, so "Instead of making snap decisions," Hathor explained, you're thinking things through and developing ideas that'll help your financial gains last for the long term.

3. Libra

Libra's lucky financial break in May 2025 is from an act of generosity, Hathor said.The May 12 Full Moon falls in Libra's second house of money and value, so "I do feel that this is someone being very generous with you, especially because Venus, which rules you by the way, is a trine with Mars, the chart ruler of this moon," she added.

Because of these changes, Libra, you can expect your career to become even more elevated, as well as your long-term goals. And with Mercury in Taurus grounding your thinking, you'll find it much easier to make the decisions you know are right for you, which admittedly isn't always your strong suit. These financial decisions pay off in the end — even if it doesn't feel that way at first.

4. Cancer

Cancer gets a lucky break in May 2025, which comes in the form of a "powerful ally," Hathor said.

"He or she is financially backing you," the astrologer explained, noting that Mercury in Taurus is enhancing your communication skills, showing others how integral it is to have someone like you on their team — which is worth financial rewards. This may lead to "a big powerful agreement of some sort," Hathor said, which can undoubtedly "escalate your long-term goals."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.