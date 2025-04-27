May 2025 Horoscopes Are Here With A Major Reality Check

The May 2025 horoscope brings major astrological changes because Saturn, known as the taskmaster, leaves Pisces for the first time in 30 years this month. Saturn in Aries will bring far different energies than Saturn in Pisces. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and Aries is the first, so the focus will be on leaving the old behind for the new with Saturn in Aries. Aries is the baby of the zodiac, so many things we experience will be new collectively and individually.

Saturn in Aries can foster strong leadership and the ability to take the initiative in challenging times. It can channel new innovative energy into positive directions and help overcome procrastination. Saturn is considered at its fall in Aries, which means the energy isn’t comfortable. Saturn will conjunct Neptune, which is also making its first pass in Aries this year, dissolving the old order. Many things will change and new ways of life and opportunities will replace the old, both individually and collectively. We will begin experiencing a period of letting go of illusions and facing reality this month, however this is defined for each zodiac sign:

May 2025 monthly horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, a handful of planets are in your sign this month, including Venus, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune. You will be quite busy!

Saturn’s entrance into your sign will give you a great deal of determination. As Saturn enters your first house, in some ways, it is like starting over with all of the knowledge you have acquired over the past number of years.

Your finances improve this month with the Sun’s transit in your money sector. The Full Moon on May 12 points toward news about money or your partner’s money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Happy birthday, Taurus! Saturn begins its 3-year cycle through your 12th house this month, which means over the next few years you will be wrapping many things up in preparation for the new when Saturn enters Taurus in 2028.

You actually have three planets in your 12th house now, so this can be a time of introspection and getting rid of excessive mental baggage.

The Sun’s transit through your sign puts the spotlight on you this month and the Full Moon on May 12 falls in your house of partners, so your focus will be here. When the Sun moves into Gemini on May 20, your focus will shift toward money and income with the potential of some type of new beginning on the New Moon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Happy birthday, Gemini! With the Sun in your sign from May 20 through June 20, expect a highly social period.

Saturn in Aries is stabilizing your relationship with friends and groups that you're part of. This placement also helps you find your own place in the world and society.

Mercury enters your sign on the 25th, making this a time to learn, grow, and explore new ideas. Your ‘birthday moon’ in Gemini on May 26 is an opportune time for new beginnings, important conversations, and signing contracts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Four planets transit your house of work this month, so it appears you will be quite busy with career matters.

One of those planets is Saturn, which will square the Sun of every Cancer at some point over the next few years — this can be a difficult transit. Years that Saturn squares, conjuncts, or opposes your Sun are typically prone to having to work harder, but can still lead to success.

Mercury entering Taurus on May 10 promises a few weeks of conversation and social activities. Watch your spending with Mars transiting your second house of money all month.

The Full Moon on May 12 falls in your house of love, friends, and fun so make the most of it! If you are single, this can signify meeting someone you like. If you are partnered up, your focus will be on your other half.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturn begins transiting your ninth house of religion, philosophy, travel, and education, so you will be focused on these areas over the next few years. You may redefine your philosophical views on life or your worldview.

Joining Saturn are Neptune, Mercury and Aries, so this month you will do a great deal of thinking and perhaps come up with new ways of approaching or dealing with things. Alternatively, you may plan a trip or some type of education that does not have to be formal.

This is the final full month of Jupiter’s transit through your 11th house, so make the most of your time with friends this month as well as networking.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Every Virgo has experienced Saturn’s opposition to their Sun, which has affected partnerships. Perhaps you have even felt somewhat alone for a while now.

Saturn leaves your seventh house when it enters Aries, your eighth house of change and transformation, so this month you can expect some things to lighten up.

You have a trio of planets in your eighth house joining Saturn, including Venus, which can help with money matters. You'll also experience some tender moments if you have a partner or meet someone new.

The New Moon on May 26 falls in your career house this month, placing a focus on new starts in work or business.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturn joins Neptune, Mercury, and Venus in your seventh house of partners this month, putting a great deal of your attention on others. This could be on a personal or professional level (or both!).

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 falls in your second house, putting a focus on money and income.

The New Moon in Gemini at the end of the month falls in your ninth house. This coincides with education, travel, publishing, and your worldview, so look for new beginnings in these matters after May 26.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturn enters your sixth house of work and health this month. While you should always pay attention to your health, Saturn in this placement puts a greater focus on work and day-to-day activities.

This month, you have a total of four planets in this house, including Venus, which can give you a leg up in terms of work. Mars in your career house places even greater emphasis on work — you will be quite busy all month!

When Mercury enters Taurus, you will spend more time with your partner if you have one or it will manifest as more activity and attention toward others.

The Full Moon on May 12 falls in your sign, so the focus at this time will be on you. Are the higher-ups considering you for a raise or promotion? There's a good chance it happens!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturn has entered your fifth house of love and entertainment along with Neptune, Venus, and Mercury.

If you are single and looking, you may meet someone new this month, a relationship that has lasting potential. Venus in the fifth is a great time for love, friendship, and entertainment and the May 26 New Moon falls in your house of partners, so it looks like a great month socially!

With Mars transiting through your ninth house, there is a good chance you will plan or take a trip.

The Full Moon in Scorpio falls in your 12th house on May 12, which will be an opportunity to spend some time alone and in reflection.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturn has entered your fourth house, which rules home and family. This month, you may have to invest some money into your home, become more involved with parents, or study family history or genealogy.

Four planets are transiting your fourth house this month, making it the perfect time for home get-togethers and spending time with family.

Mercury in Taurus transits your fifth house, so at least part of the month will be more social. This is a great month for getting together with friends and love interests.

The May 12 Full Moon falls in your 11th house, which indicates connecting with friends, love interests, and having a good time. You deserve it — and need it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturn has entered your third house, which rules immediate family, trips, learning, and day-to-day activities. Home is where the heart is this month with the Sun and Mercury transiting your fourth house. If you're thinking about redecorating or making some changes at home, this is the month to get started!

The Full Moon lights up your 10th house of career on May 12, indicating changes at work, such as a new offer or promotion.

Romane picks up on and after May 20 as the Sun enters your fifth house of love. You could meet someone you are interested in or have a spiced-up time with a current partner.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturn finally leaves your first house for your second house of money. It’s been a long several years, but no doubt you have made many changes.

Your focus will now turn to money, both how you make it and how you spend it, allowing you to create more financial security. You may get a money boost this month with Venus and Mercury traveling through your second house as well.

If you are single and haven’t met anyone, your time is coming soon! With the Full Moon falling in your ninth house, you may travel, plan a trip, or deal with foreign people or someone at a distance around May 12.

The May 26 New Moon will be spent with a focus on home or family, a great time to relax and wind down from all of the busyness!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.