10 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Positive Than 98% Of People

Here's how to keep going, even when it feels like there's no hope.
By Lisa Petsinis
Last updated on Feb 06, 2024
Life can take some winding turns. Sometimes, it can even kick you in the shins. A breakup, a lost job, a financial setback, role overload, or an illness can all be triggers for your feelings of lost hope. And just when you're down, something else might happen to turn your case of bad luck into something more persistent and debilitating. To not lose hope, it's about being confident and looking forward with anticipation.
But why is it that so many people get stuck and lose their positive attitude? Psychologist, researcher, educator, and Father of Positive Psychology Dr. Martin Seligman coined the term "learned helplessness." He studied animals who were forced to bear unpleasant stimuli and who became eventually unable and unwilling to avoid subsequent situations. In the studies, the animals learned to be helpless. They lost confidence in their ability to get out of the situation; they believed they were powerless. They lost hope.
Humans behave in quite the same way. Beaten down and overwhelmed, you, too, can sometimes lose hope — even when hope exists. The late self-development author Wayne Dyer said, "You are not stuck where you are unless you decide to be." There is a way out by replacing your current beliefs with new, healthier beliefs. And while you may be tempted to analyze where those limiting beliefs came from, it's easier and even more important to simply look for sources of hope — through positive thinking and a positive attitude.
Here are 10 tiny habits that will make you more positive than most people:
1. Think about the outcome you want
Close your eyes and envision the outcome you want. What does it look like? What does it feel like, smell like, sound like? Who is with you? Crystallize this vision with all your senses and bring it to life. Now, what would it mean for you to have this outcome — this new job, financial security, better health, soulmate relationship, or whatever? How much do you want it? If you can see it and you want it, you can have it.
2. Develop a new perspective
Observe your life from a new angle. Climb a mountain or stand on a chair and imagine yourself looking down at your life. What do you see? What new insights do you have? Or think of a metaphor. Visualize a beautiful bird or a dog that has been caged. Walk up to the cage, open the door, and let that bird fly or let that dog run through the pasture. Now, free yourself to new possibilities.
3. Immerse yourself in spirituality or religion
For centuries, people have found solace in the spiritual world or religious teaching. Whichever practice you choose; it doesn't matter. There is enough wisdom and optimism in the fables, miracles, and prayer to comfort you and have faith in something bigger guiding your life.
4. Read a book
You will find more role models and everyday heroes at your local bookstore than you can believe. Get into their world and let their stories remind you that with courage, confidence, and determination, anything is possible.
5. Learn from your past challenges and successes
Sometimes you need to remind yourself how much you've grown in your life to date and what difficulties you’ve overcome already. Think about a few challenges you've faced in the past. What did you learn from them? How did getting through them make your life better? Often what we initially think of as a tragedy or a shame, turns into a powerful lesson that we need to learn. Honor those experiences and remind yourself that what you're facing now will soon be a notch on your belt.
6. Create a gratitude list
In a journal or on a piece of beautiful notepaper, make a list of everything that makes you feel thankful. When you see what matters in your life — the people who are there to support you, the achievements you've had, the resources at your fingertips, the pleasures you've enjoyed, you will see the many, many reasons to have hope.
7. Go on a mindful walk
Exercise can refresh the mind and the body. And mindful walking can invigorate your soul. Take a walk in your neighborhood and see it as if for the first time. Notice your neighbor smiling and saying "Hello." See the glee in a child's eyes as they swing in the park. Feel the wind on your face and in your hair. Smell the lilacs blooming. Hear the birds chirping, calling the beginning of spring. Fill your heart with joy and gratitude— and hope.
8. Talk to a therapist or coach
If you are struggling to find hope yourself, reach out for help. A trusted professional can invite awareness you never knew you had and work with you to shift your mindset. A positive attitude, confidence, and practical strategies will lift you and get you back on track.
9. Say a daily affirmation
There is no replacement for the hope you can build yourself, in yourself. Sometimes you have to say it to think it and think it to believe it. Language embodies thought. That's where affirmations come in. Forget about how you feel now; that won't serve you. Instead, think about how you want to feel. Write it out and say it loud and proud:
- "I am brave."
- "I am optimistic."
- "I can and will do this."
- "There is always a way."
- "I have hope for and enthusiasm about my future."
10. Write in a journal
Keeping a journal is beneficial to your mental health in so many ways. First, it's an outlet for your thoughts. Second, it's a way to problem solve. Jot down things you can do to improve your situation. And third, it's a way to document and see your journey with fresh eyes. Notice the baby steps you've taken and read about your progress. See the light.
You will be optimistic again soon. Get out of your physical and mental headspace and search for that hope you've lost in some of these places. Most importantly, believe that you can find it again and you will. And when you do, share your story with others so that they can find their hope, too.
Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transformation coach who works with women to build lasting life skills — like confidence and resilience — that will help them achieve their life goals.
This article was originally published at Lisa Petsinis's wesbite. Reprinted with permission from the author.