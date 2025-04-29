Monthly Love Horoscopes For May 2025 Are Here & We Can Already Feel The Sparks

Monthly love horoscopes for May 2025 reveal a month of passion and energy in our relationships. Venus, the planet of love, transits through Aries all month while Mars, the planet of passion, is in exuberant Leo, which signifies a time of bold and passionate expression in love and relationships. Pursue those you are interested in with confidence and spontaneity — even those who are normally shy or reserved will come out of their shell a lot more this month with all of this fire energy!

The Sun remains in Taurus until May 20, making us more social, relaxed, and interested in more material joys and concerns of life. Now is the time to treat ourselves to things like spas, flowers, binge-watching our favorite shows, and just kicking back for a while. The Sun leaves Taurus and enters Gemini on May 20, a time of social activity, conversation, new ideas, and focusing our energies outward. Use this time to express all sides of yourself and enjoy things, especially if they are a little offbeat. The real winners in love this month are Aries and Sagittarius, but let’s take a look at how all the zodiac signs look this month in terms of love and romance:

Monthly love horoscopes for May 2025:

Aries

Venus transits your first house this month, a great time for love or meeting someone new — you'll look and feel your best.

On top of this, Mars in Leo is transiting your fifth house of love all month, and the two planets meet upon the auspicious day of May 22. This should be a special time for romance and your social life. If you are single, you could meet someone new at this time.

Overall, you have a great month!

Taurus

Venus transits your 12th house this month, which is the house of things hidden and the subconscious mind. This is not the best house for Venus to transit, but sometimes, it deals with love relationships that remain hidden and undercover.

Mars, the planet of action and passion, transits your fourth house of home and family this month. The first 20 days of the month, the Sun is in your sign, ruled by Venus. While this isn’t the same as Venus transiting your fourth house, Taurus is ruled by Venus, so this could help in terms of attracting others. You may feel a lot more like yourself at this time.

Gemini

Venus transits your 11th house all month. The 11th house deals with friends and groups, which can certainly include social groups, so it looks like this is a very social month for you, Gemini.

Mars in Leo transits your third house, which means if you are single, you could meet someone who lives nearby or through co-workers or family members.

May 22 is a great day for you to mingle or spend time with a current partner. Your ‘birthday moon’ in Gemini falls on May 26 — a fantastic day for conversation and getting to know someone.

Cancer

Venus transits your 10th house of career and priorities this month. Is there someone at work you have had your eye on? Or you may meet someone through family connections, in particular on your father’s side.

Mars transits your second house of money, encouraging you to spend — just remember to stay within budget!

You may spend a lot time thinking about both old and new relationships throughout the first part of the month. If you feel encouraged to mingle, you'll have the best time around the Full Moon on May 12, which falls in your fifth house of love and entertainment. If single, this is a good time to mingle, and if you have a partner, time together is imminent!

Leo

Planning a romantic trip Leo? If you are single, you could meet someone at a distance, on a trip, or through education, travel, or publishing this month.

Mars in Leo transits your first house, starting an entire new two-year cycle — you will be quite busy! May 22 jumps out with the combination Mars and Venus, so this day could be lucky for love.

The New Moon on May 27th is a great opportunity to socialize or spend time with someone special.

Virgo

Venus transits your eighth house this month, which rules intimacy and the way you feel in a relationship. You have quite a transformative month ahead, whether you meet someone new or have a partner.

Mars transits your 12th house, which rules the subconscious mind. There may be something bothering you or it could stir up issues that might be from the past or fears relating to love.

This month will be the time to let any negative thinking go that can impede your personal happiness, and the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 looks like a great time for that.

Libra

Venus in Aries transits your seventh house of partners all month, drawing others to you. If you have a partner, you will spend more time together.

Mars transiting your 11th house makes you extra social, and you will be in the mood to get out and mingle or meet new potential partners. Mars trines Venus and hits your seventh house of partners on May 22, so this could be a day to remember if you take advantage of it!

Scorpio

You will be putting a lot of focus on work this month, but there is a chance that if you are single, you could meet someone through work. For example, it could be someone who walks into your building or works in the same place. Mars in Leo clashes with Scorpio energy, so keep this in mind as Mars transits your career house.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 will put the focus on you this month. With your natural magnetism, this Full Moon is promising for love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this is a great month for love with Venus transiting your fifth house of love all month. Love simply feels grand, and you could meet someone if you are looking.

Mars transiting your ninth house could bring a romantic trip, or you could meet someone while traveling.

The best day of the month for love may well be May 22, and the New Moon that follows on May 27 puts a focus on others or your partner if you have one.

Capricorn

Venus transits your fourth house of home all month. If you have a partner, you will want to spend more time at home. Schedule some dates at home, such as dinner and a movie.

Mars transits your eighth house of intimacy this month. This house also rules your partner’s money and the way you feel in a relationship, so this month is transformative in some way.

The Full Moon in Scorpio falls in your 11th house, which will encourage you to get out among others, socialize, and have a good time.

Aquarius

Venus in Aries transits your third house of communication and short trips. If you are single, you could meet someone through a co-worker or someone who lives nearby.

Watch your relationships this month, however, because Mars transits your seventh house, which can stir up problems or arguments with others.

The Scorpio Full Moon clashes with you, so be careful with your words and actions around May 12. You'll have a better time around the Gemini New Moon on May 27, which falls in your fifth house of love and will be quite a positive day for love.

Pisces

Venus has left your first house after a long transit there and has moved into your second house of money. This house also rules values, so this month you may have planetary help in terms of how you feel about yourself, which in turn makes people more attracted to you.

The Full Moon on May 12 meshes well with you, increasing the likelihood for a romantic trip at this time, or you may be planning one for the near future.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.