This Zodiac Sign Attracts Insanely Good Luck From Now Until The End Of 2025

The cosmos are everchanging, leading to lots of luck for some zodiac signs while others await the same good fortune. But every astrological sign's time comes, and according to astrologer Carol Starr, there's one zodiac sign that attracts insanely good luck for the rest of the year — starting now.

In a TikTok video, Starr explained that luck and good fortune are on Pisces' side for the rest of the year. From career opportunities expanding to their love life improving, the universe is working in Pisces' favor until further notice.

This is undoubtedly great news for Pisces, who have been dealing with Saturn — the planet of karma and discipline — in their sign since 2023, forcing them to make the changes necessary to live the life of their dreams. This has, of course, been no easy feat, as Pisces' dreams are plentiful, while Saturn, on the other hand, encourages practicality.

But with Saturn gearing up to enter Aries, any limitations or holdbacks will start slowly disappearing for Pisces as their opportunities feel limitless.

Pisces is also benefitting greatly from Neptune's transition into Aries.

As Starr explained, Neptune (sometimes called the planet of delusions) has been in Pisces for 14 years, further detaching this zodiac sign's ambitions from reality. While Neptune isn't all doom and gloom, Starr noted that having both Saturn and Neptune in Pisces can cause each planet to stop one another, preventing any growth from occurring in the process.

However, this slow-moving outer planet is finally moving on to Aries, releasing its confusing grip on Pisces and leading to a better year for the zodiac sign.

"We have to thank her for all the creativity it's brought to you," an astrologer named May explained in a TikTok video, "but at the end of the day, I think I am more happy than I am sad for her to be leaving."

As May explained, with Neptune in their sign, Pisces has had to work on overcoming people-pleasing tendencies and assuming the role of a martyr. But Aries is a sign of individuality and boldness, and with Neptune now in this sign, Pisces is able to come back to themselves "stronger than ever before," May said.

Pisces' luck is finally changing for the better.

It's been a long road, but according to tarot reader Nori, April is just the beginning of a year filled with luck and good fortune.

"You guys are in the energy of really leaning and honing in on your intuition and listening to your intuition and honoring your intuition," Nori said. "And that is going to lead you to so much success this month in many areas of your life."

In the past, Pisces might've felt weighed down as a result of Saturn and Neptune being in their orbit. But with the weight of this challenging energy finally lifting, Pisces will be eager to move on to better and brighter things.

Now, at first, Pisces might feel hesitant to allow their optimism to get the better of them. In the past, it might've felt like their daydreaming nature rarely got them anywhere. However, if they put their mind to it, expect to experience expansion and growth from April to the end of 2025.

