Weekly love horoscopes for May 12 - 18, 2025 provide insight into how each zodiac sign's relationships fare under the energy of an incredibly powerful Scorpio Full Moon. The May 12 Full Moon in Scorpio, the most intense sign of the zodiac, is opposite Pluto, suggesting a week of unexpected change or even breakups, especially if you are in a relationship that is brand new or not going so well. Obsessive thinking, behavior, and arguments may crop up as new information is uncovered, especially if there is already a tendency toward this in a relationship.

On May 17, the Sun conjuncts Uranus, the most unpredictable planet, meaning plans for the weekend can quickly and unexpectedly change. This transit is a double-edged sword, as it can be a day of excitement and trying something new or different — but by the same token, Uranus is often the planet of separation. If your relationship is solid, however, this energy is not enough to cause a breakup or ending. Mercury squares Mars on Saturday, which can indicate a great deal of conversation and debate — but it can also lead to arguments and disagreements. The nature of this aspect is worrisome and irritating, so it would be best to bear this in mind if you are getting together with a love interest. All in all, this week is not the best for love, but if you are solid in your partnership, it should go by with no major issues.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for May 12 - 18, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aries, the intense Full Moon falls in your eighth house, which rules transformation, change, and intimacy. This week, a relationship may reach a more intimate level as you experience a transformative moment or the deepening of a current relationship.

If you are single, this week you could meet someone who challenges many of your current perspectives, for better or worse — but they could also bring a strong emotional connection.

If the Full Moon is stressful, Tuesday’s Moon trine to Neptune and sextile to Pluto helps smooth things back out, but watch your interactions over the weekend. Don’t allow yourself to be directed by the harsh energy — stay in control.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, the Full Moon falls in your seventh house of partners, so if you have a partner, your focus will be here. It’s also possible to meet someone new at this time if you are single.

You may feel a need to reconnect with your passions and desires this week. This could also usher in a time of letting go of past negative relationship experiences, emotional lack, or blocked feelings and emotions.

The weekend could bring a conflict or a great deal of intense conversation that would involve diving into potentially turbulent emotional depths, so remember to be your open, honest, and grounded self.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, this week you will have to find a balance between your emotional and professional life so one of them doesn’t get out of hand.

You may feel a need to embrace deeper connections in your relationships. This could potentially bring a transformative moment if you are in a relationship or have a love interest.

You could experience a surfacing of underlying issues within yourself or a partner this week. The key to navigating this is clear, honest communication and a willingness to accept a different perspective from your partner and finding balance in it.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Cancer, you will be among the few who have the most pleasant Full Moon experience as it falls in your fifth house of love.

This week, your emotional depth and nature are on full display for those lucky recipients of your affections. The potential exists for engagements, long-term commitments, or even moving in together.

If you are in a relationship, things could go to a deeper level. For you, this moon should be filled with joy, happiness, and creativity (as well as a night out!). If you are single, this could be one of the most promising times this spring for romance.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, this week you may feel that your priority is self-love, taking care of yourself, and releasing old wounds. Of course, you aren't precluded from love and romance, and an existing relationship could change or be transformed at this time because emotions will be high and intense.

If you are single, you may find that you draw others to you this week with very little effort on your part. There may be someone behind the scenes who helps connect you with someone else.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, communication is key this week with this Full Moon that falls in your third house of communication. If you have a partner or love interest, you may re-evaluate both your expectations and the priorities concerning the relationship.

This is a week to be attentive to your partner’s needs as well as your own. Avoid letting something minor spark a disagreement or argument this weekend, which could set things back. Don’t make mountains out of molehills and use the Mercury-Mars energy to your benefit by engaging in deep and honest communication with your partner.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week is important in terms of your love life because emotions and feelings will be more charged than normal. Your relationship is transforming, and your personal values will be on display to your partner.

If a disagreement arises this week, you can navigate your way through it with patience, understanding, your signature charm, and your love of balance and harmony.

Venus transiting your seventh house of partners will be very helpful this week, and help you attract others if you are single.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This Full Moon is all about you, Scorpio, and others will be focused on you at this time.

If you are in a relationship, misunderstandings could easily arise. So this week, you need to foster patience and understanding. If this happens during the Full Moon on Monday, feelings smooth out considerably on Tuesday.

The weekend represents a trigger point for you, so it is important to be aware of the energy. This is a great time to release any old negative emotional baggage that interferes with your personal happiness.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, there are times we just want to be alone and reflect, and this Full Moon may be one of those times. If this is the case, you may be reliving past experiences and deciding or re-evaluating what it is you really want in a relationship.

If you have a partner, change and transformation are possible as your values and ideals are shifting.

If you are single and looking to meet someone new, this is the final month Jupiter, the planet of expansion, transits your seventh house of partners — so make the most of it!

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, this could turn into a very social week for you. If you have a partner or love interest, this is a week when a deeper connection can occur through communication and heart-to-heart conversations about what the future may hold for both of you.

Keep the momentum going into the weekend, because there is a chance you may not see eye to eye over something.

But this does not have to disrupt the feelings you have recently expressed. Align with your desires this week and bring them into being in terms of love and your relationship or love interest.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, there will be a great deal of emotional intensity this week, and some of it may be a bit much for someone as rational as you.

If this is the case, just go with the flow because it may remind you of the need to reconnect with your own emotions and desires (and those of a partner if you have one).

With lucky Jupiter still transiting your fifth house of love, you have probably met or aligned with someone recently. If you are still single, there is still time to make Jupiter work for you. Just be clear about what you want.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, this is a wonderful week for you, with a Full Moon full of depth, passion, and dreams that can turn into reality. You, more than most other signs, can revel in the emotional depth this full moon will bring, and you will be in your own element.

There is certainly an opportunity to explore and deepen existing as well as old bonds and move to a higher level in a relationship.

If you are in a long-distance relationship, this week is a great time to connect, or you could meet or be interested in someone at a distance.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.