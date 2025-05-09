5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting May 12

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from May 12 - 18, 2025. The theme for the week of the Scorpio Full Moon is hope and patience while we work towards our objectives. During the middle of the week, optimism comes through with the Moon in Sagittarius, while the end of the week provides the disciplined energy to get into the practical planning stages of the transformation that the Full Moon along with Pluto retrograde are encouraging us to undergo.

Advertisement

Overall, this week we’re learning how to be more patient, especially with the Pluto and Mars opposition serving as a teacher for the collective. In order to get what we want, we need to be methodical and not rush. Taurus season is letting us know to trust the process since change is inevitable, and we must change our mindset to succeed.

The following astrological signs are all going to experience this week as more of a profound moment where they can connect with themselves and see the potential in order to flourish.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Full Moon in your sign is an exciting moment, allowing you to have fun with your friends, relax, and enjoy the moment. This is your moment of expanded optimism as you learn how to take control.

The ruler of the Moon is Mars in Leo, currently located at the highest point of your chart, reminding you that you can achieve anything you work towards as long as you put in the work. Don’t rush! Take your time with your responsibilities this week.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, it can serve as a good learning experience. Consider starting a free course or reading a good book since Mercury in Taurus is already making you more curious and ready to put in the intellectual work. The Jupiter-ruled Moon can also help you feel more appreciative of the people who continue to strengthen and guide you.

The Capricorn energy towards the end of the week brings more potential for social happiness. Network and meet people. Connect with your artistic energy during the Aquarius Moon on Sunday since it brings grounding and breakthroughs. Taurus season is showing you your path and your journey — don't settle for less.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

As a fire sign, the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday brings to light what you want and desire. Get connected with your creative side this week as Venus in Aries and Mars in your sign are dancing through, bringing to life a lot of your ideas — write down those ideas that flow with ease. Just make sure not to lash out at others since Mars can make you prone to having emotional outbursts.

Advertisement

The week will feel very harmonious, making romance a lot more exciting. The optimistic energy brings a new spark to your relationships, which can make this a very joyful period for you.

If you are single, there are romantic prospects on the way, while those in relationships can experience Venus in its beautiful glory. But this is a week where friendships may take precedence, with the Aquarius Moon on Sunday bringing to light how to strengthen your connections moving forward.

To those who need discipline, this week brings the motivation and structure you need. The week reminds you of the things you love and enjoy, so have fun!

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

The Full Moon in Scorpio serves as a wake-up call for you, Sagittarius, especially if you haven’t felt very motivated. This is a reminder to preserve your goals, take care of yourself, and learn how to balance your time.

Life feels a lot more abundant and pleasing once the Moon enters your sign on Tuesday. Although the Sagittarius energy can be good for you, it can also make you prone to taking on more than you can handle, so be mindful of your energy levels and be honest with what you can manage.

Advertisement

The Sagittarius Moon will make an opposition to Jupiter in your partnership house, which can make the theme of the week about how well you collaborate with others on a project. Start something new, but make practical goals as well.

With Pluto now retrograde and Mars in opposition to this sign, the Aquarius Moon over the weekend feels like a dynamic time for you to explore and research new things. Because it is Taurus season, spending time at a museum, concert, or restaurant can connect you with the Venus energy this week.

Work projects may feel more manageable this week as well with Venus in Aries and Mars in Leo pushing you to do the work with more confidence. Taking center stage comes easier as well, with Venus letting others see your charm. The week slowly awakens not on your inspiration but self-confidence, so embrace it.

Advertisement

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Although the week begins with the intense Full Moon in Scorpio reminding us all to release the past, the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday has you feeling a lot more hopeful and prosperous.

Once the Sagittarius Moon is in opposition to Jupiter during the middle of the week, it adds an optimistic energy for the collective. You may consider your plans for the future, and the Capricorn Moon on Thursday will guide you along the way.

Advertisement

Venus and Mars are also strongly influencing your sign, allowing you to experience love in all its glory and to feel content with your work. Mars in Leo shapes your ideas and helps you become more academic. You will thrive in the work setting as long as you put in the effort.

When it comes to your finances, Taurus season has you more focused on practical decision-making. When the Sun in Taurus and Moon in Capricorn connect this week, you may be more savings-oriented, reading and researching ways to make better choices. Mercury is also now in Taurus, helping you to be more methodical and patient when making decisions. The week helps you to be less impulsive and more focused on success.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This Full Moon creates transformative energy in your relationship house early in the week with flirty and enchanting energy. Focus on what you want to see in your partnerships moving forward because you know not to settle for less.

Mercury is now in your sign, making you more confident with your self-expression. For the next several weeks, you'll thrive in social settings to the point that your calendar may even feel a bit overwhelming since everyone will want to be around you! Venus, your ruler, is in Aries, making you more self-assured. People are finally seeing how in command you are.

Advertisement

After the Full Moon, your aura is spellbinding to others and the week reflects this metamorphosis within you that will be seen by those surrounding you.

Jupiter continues to expand your financial sector, so be mindful of how you “treat yourself.” But with Mercury and the Sun now in your sign, you will be more conscious of your spending habits. Mars can serve as a protector for you, instilling courage and allowing you to see the steps ahead. You are in your planning phase, and with Pluto at the helm of your chart, you know that the success you’ve been eying is attainable.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.