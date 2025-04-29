3 Zodiac Signs That Get The Ick Very Easily, According To An Astrologer

With 75% of women and 57% of men admitting to getting 'the ick' at some point while seeing someone, it's not an uncommon experience. Researchers are hard at work trying to determine exactly why even the seemingly smallest turnoffs can be the end-all be-all for some, according to astrologer Chana Peppers, three zodiac signs get the ick more easily than others.

"These three zodiac signs will love you one minute," Peppers explained, "and then catch the ick the next."

Three zodiac signs that get 'the ick' very easily:

1. Virgo

The first zodiac sign that has a habit of catching 'the ick' very easily is Virgo. According to Peppers, Virgos are quick to notice the little things about people. From the way they talk to the way they chew gum, your strong observational skills makes it easier for you to notice things most others wouldn't.

"It's like you always notice that one offhand comment," explained Peppers, "or even how they typed 'your' instead of 'you're', and suddenly, it's done."

While your eye for detail is to be envied, it can also be your downfall as being hypercritical can easily damage relationships. So, while picking a partner wisely is important, don't forget to give a little grace — not everyone is always as on-point as you, Virgo!

2. Aquarius

Another zodiac sign that catches 'the ick' very easily is Aquarius.

"The ick for Aquarius is anyone who tries too hard," Peppers explained. You could like their smile and think that their personality is top-notch. But still, their bad habit of texting back too fast or being vulnerable too quickly has given you the ick far too many times.

That being said, dismissing someone because of their honesty or eagerness is a bit harsh. As they say, actions speak louder than words, and if someone is showing you that they care, why not accept it? According to research from Professor of Psychology Geoffrey L. Cohen, PhD, as humans, we all feel a need to belong. So don't be so quick to shut others out — after all, you can always be honest and tell them your ick instead, even if it is a bit uncomfortable!

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, once you begin to sense any sign of desperation or clinginess, "You are already packing your bags," Peppers said. And to be fair, desperation can be a huge red flag, right? It can lead to co-dependency issues, which, according to a study published in BioMed Research International, is a breeding ground for aggressive behavior. On top of that, Sagittarius is way too independent to deal with codependency.

Still, it doesn't hurt to be upfront and honest, right? Like it or not, rejecting someone without explanation can be a hurtful thing to experience. So, while you might not be into someone anymore, don't be afraid to tell them how you feel. Most people would rather hear the truth than wonder 'what if.'

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.