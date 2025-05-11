The Full Flower Moon On May 12 Is Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

It's May, which means Spring has sprung and rebirth is everywhere. Astrologically, all that regeneration has huge significance, and it all culminates with the May 12 Flower Moon in Scorpio, which is all about rebirth, rejuvenation, and fruition.

You'll note that none of these dynamics are particularly passive, and the Flower Moon is a time of passion and intensity for all of us, both within ourselves and in our relationships. But given the nature of the transit, certain signs are likely to feel the Flower Moon far more than others, according to the astrologers and advisers at Nebula, a platform for spiritual guidance.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For intense, deep-feeling Scorpios, the Flower Moon will pack an extra punch, as it transits through Scorpios' first house, often known as the House of the Self. This might result in feeling a bit on display — rarely a Scorpio's favorite thing — as people are drawn to you for your opinions or perspective.

Advertisement

At the same time, Scorpios may feel a bit challenged emotionally, struggling when it comes to matters of the heart. But astrologers recommend leaning in on both accounts. The extra focus from others can be leveraged to your advantage, while pushing against your usual instincts to be emotionally guarded provides opportunities to bring you closer to yourself and others.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For Taureans, the Flower Moon lands in the seventh house, the house of relationships. Don't get scared — there's intensity coming from the moon's pull, but it's toward deeper intimacy and passion, not necessarily turmoil.

But, as full moons tend to do, it may also shed light on dynamics that need shifting, like an old misunderstanding that needs clearing up. You might even find yourself seeing that it's time to move on from relational things that no longer serve you. According to Nebula's astrologers, you can perform an emotional cleansing by lighting a candle and jotting down all the fears or negative thoughts that have been challenging you lately. Then say out loud: "This is not how my reality looks anymore," tear up the list, and (safely!) burn it.

Follow up with a second list of recent accomplishments, even if they're seemingly petty. By doing so, you'll shift focus to the positives and how far you've come, rather than what you're struggling with.

Either way, the Flower Moon is all about delving into sincerity and honesty for Tauruses. It will prove to be illuminating no matter what.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leos will be experiencing the Full Flower Moon in their fourth house, which is the house of nurturing that rules over all things pertaining to family relationships, both literal and metaphorical issues of home, as well as offshoots like travels and relocations.

Advertisement

So astrologers say the Flower Moon is a perfect time for Leos to delve into these topics and dynamics. Perhaps it's time to repaint or declutter and clear away space within your home. Astrologers say the Flower Moon is a perfect time for cleansing our homes of negative energy, and an incense cleanse is a great way to do it. Since it's Taurus season, using incense associated with that sign, such as white sage, lavender, and cedar, is a good choice. It's recommended to start with the back of your house and move your way forward, filling your home with these cleansing scents.

Either way, this Full Flower Moon is all about roots for Leos, so get grounded.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Flower Moon happens in the 10th house for Aquarians, which is the house of achievements. So astrologers say this is a good time to think about what aspects of your career, work, and long-term goals are being bathed in light during this Full Moon. What's working? What isn't? What needs to change? Perhaps most important of all, when is it time to take a bold step forward?

Be aware, however, that this intense lunation might also inject a bit of intensity into the relationships pertaining to your career or workplace. So, consider how you might be able to harness the extra energy into being a guidepost or leader for your colleagues at this time.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.