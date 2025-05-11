4 Zodiac Signs Need To Be Extra Careful During The Scorpio Full Moon On May 12

Four zodiac signs need to be especially careful during the Scorpio Full Moon on May 12, 2025, which will feel like a roller coaster ride for all fixed signs. The Moon will be in opposition to Uranus, which can add a level of uncertainty to the mix. Surprises are on the way, which can make us more emotional and reactive.

Focus on calmness, patience, and meditation if possible. While the Mars and Pluto opposition is still in action, it will not be as potent compared to the week before, which makes it easier to appreciate the message without having to endure any more surprises. This powerful energy can feel like a double-edged sword for fixed signs since they will feel the Full Moon’s impact the most. Nevertheless, through hard work and patience, they can create something magnificent that will continue over the next several years. The intensity of these lessons will help us all evolve, and with Taurus season still here, discovering our own little treasure troves is part of this ongoing and important story.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you'll have to be careful during the mystical Full Moon in your sign, which brings to light flaws as well as how well you handle grudges. During this period, you may be fixated on current and past relationships. While you experience some surprises within your relationships, it is best for you to be diplomatic this week. The Moon will also oppose Uranus, making this a period where people from the past may appear or you may see them in your dreams. You are being shown why it is important to release the past so it can no longer control you.

Within your career, more responsibilities are headed your way with others starting to notice that you can handle anything. Venus in Aries is giving you the momentum and courage to pursue and fight for your dreams, while Saturn in Pisces is grounding you and showing you how to patiently work towards your goals. Focus on your victories — don’t second-guess your talents! Trust what you create and be open to the support you receive from others, because while the Full Moon can bring challenges, it can also bring relief.

2. Taurus

Taurus, it's best to be careful during the Scorpio Full Moon in May 12, which exposes how well you take care of yourself. This Full Moon brings to light how you have nourished and poured love into yourself. The greatest investment during this time will be centered on the relationship that you have with yourself.

The ruler of the Moon, Mars, making an aspect to your ruler, Venus, brings grounding and hope. You may also feel liberated with Venus in the sign of rebellious Aries showing you that it is ok to channel the warrior within and be assertive and bold, especially within your relationships. Speak up, protect your boundaries, and be ready to have the tough conversations.

The Full Moon brings intense emotional energy, and the opposition to Uranus can bring unexpected surprises. You are entering a new phase now that Venus is direct, giving you an edge when it comes to how you build connections moving forward. The Moon will also help you understand how to be a better and more vulnerable partner. You're learning to focus on your willingness to embrace that there will be ups and downs within relationships because they are inevitable.

3. Leo

You need to be careful during the Full Moon in Scorpio, Leo, as the intensity can be overwhelming as you navigate your home and career sectors. Venus in Aries will make an aspect to Mars in your sign, making home the ideal place for you to explore your craft and expound on it. This is a transit filled with learning as well as taking on new roles. You could see yourself becoming more of a leader, both at work and at home.

This Full Moon may be challenging for you as it brings you face-to-face with the areas you need to strengthen, but you are supported by the fire energy in the sky helping you keep sight of your goals. At home, you can expect to be the person people go to with questions. With Mercury now in Taurus, you're more of a problem-solver, finding practical solutions to situations that require your input. But Venus in Aries is also helping you gain more knowledge and understanding, and you are developing a passion for learning. The Full Moon lights areas of your chart that help you get back to the path you were meant to be on.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you need to be careful during the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 since things will feel a little intense with the Full Moon occurring at the lowest point in your chart, pushing you to deal with any internalized emotions. Find ways to release it through journaling or meditation. How have your relationships changed over the last year? Who are the people that mean the most to you? These are the questions that will be on your mind.

With Venus making a sextile to your sign and a trine to Mars, this can be a very good opportunity to work through any problems that may arise within your relationships. The Full Moon is contributing to your transformation, but Venus adds another element of joy with the prospects that may be headed your way with love. Even if you are in a relationship, love begins to take a new meaning with Mars in your partnership house transforming your views. Saturn grounds the Moon, adding room for growth and maturity.

Pluto retrograde reminds you that hard work will be needed to preserve and grow your connections. Meanwhile, the Full Moon helps you move on from a history that may have its grasp on you — it's time to embrace a new beginning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.