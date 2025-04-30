Astrologer Says These 3 ‘Messy’ Zodiac Signs Hate Conflict, But Somehow Always Find Themselves In It

While some zodiac signs are known for their instigating ways, there are three zodiac signs that hate conflict despite always somehow finding themselves involved in it. According to astrologer Chana Peppers, these three "messy" zodiac signs seem to attract drama wherever they go.

Yet, just because they attract drama doesn't mean they need to be a part of it forever. By understanding what part of them leads them into conflict, these three astrological signs will have a much easier time avoiding it altogether.

These three zodiac signs hate conflict but somehow always find themselves in it:

1. Gemini

To be fair, Gemini isn’t here for the drama. But no matter where they go the drama seems to constantly follow them around. Sure, they might’ve just been chatting with their best friend in a group chat about a specific person. However, they’re just being sociable and using their outgoing personality to bond with others — right?

Unfortunately for Gemini, this ‘bonding’ typically ends in people accusing them of being mean or two-faced. And though Geminis never meant to make anyone cry, it goes without saying that their sharp tongue can bring even the strongest person to their knees.

"You didn't meant to," Peppers said, adding that, well, "you did."

2. Libra

There’s no zodiac sign out there that hates conflict more than peace-loving Libra. From family drama to coworker drama, Libra is quick to turn the other way, “But girl, why are you always in these triangles?” questioned Peppers.

Sure, Libras do their best to keep the peace. However, this can also sometimes put Libras between a rock and a hard place as they do everything in their power to avoid causing any upset, which can easily backfire.

To avoid this, Libra should either pick one or ditch both of them. Either way, it's important to commit to a decision and stick with it. And while making these decisions isn't easy, it’s better to choose to the best of their ability than keep one person waiting. Otherwise, they can unintentionally hurt both people with their decisiveness.

3. Aries

Finally, the last sign who always finds themselves in drama is Aries. Now, there are a lot of great qualities about Aries. From their self-assured nature to their laser focus, there are many things to admire about the sign. That being said, they do have a tendency to jump the gun and act in the moment. On top of this, Aries's stubborn nature often gets in the way of them apologizing. This isn’t great, as refusing to apologize often leads to tension in their personal relationships. To avoid this, Aries should learn to get comfortable in the uncomfortable. According to author and coach James M. Kerr, while apologizing is very difficult, "Apologies are fundamental to human relationships. They mend broken bonds, restore trust, and demonstrate emotional intelligence." So, if Aries wants to grow as a person and keep their relationships intact, then apologizing is a must, even if it's far from ideal.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.