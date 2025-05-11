Weekly horoscopes for May 12 - 18, 2025 reveal an intense week of transformation for each zodiac sign as the week kicks off with a powerful Full Moon in Scorpio. Pluto is retrograde, further helping us evolve and prepare for the next steps.

On May 13, the Moon enters Sagittarius, bringing more optimism to the week before the disciplined Capricorn Moon on the 15th helps us make practical plans and connect with our imaginative side. Towards the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon makes a brief appearance on May 18, closing this week’s cycle and bringing us back to the Mars and Pluto opposition that brings major psychological shifts helping us focus on what Pluto is asking of us to transform.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for May 12 - 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this week we're still experiencing the intense energy of the Scorpio Full Moon in all its glory. Prioritize yourself, be patient, and while Mars is in Leo, channel this energy into creating something beautiful.

When the Moon moves into the sign of Sagittarius on Tuesday, it can help you to connect with the spiritual realm for a time of growth and personal empowerment.

The Moon in Capricorn makes you a lot more industrious on Thursday, helping you prepare yourself for the challenges ahead. You might be more attentive when it comes to noticing when you need to take a break.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Sunday, it's the perfect time to set new intentions and focus on upcoming goals as you receive a boost of confidence and energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, things get a lot more promising this week with the Full Moon in Scorpio still strong and showing you why it is essential for you to be the mature person within your relationships. This week, continue reflecting on past experiences that you’ve had in your romantic relationships, but rest assured, you’re moving forward with more self-assurance.

The Moon in Capricorn on Thursday is a practical time for you to start focusing on what you want to build, especially now that Pluto is retrograde.

The Aquarius Moon joins with Pluto on Sunday, expanding on the goals that you want to manifest for the next several months. At this time, you may be dedicating a lot of hard work and effort to fulfilling them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, we are inching closer to your season and this Full Moon reflects a cycle that is closing during this Taurus season.

Things may feel more intense with Jupiter in your sign in opposition to the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday, which has you thinking of new ways to adapt to the changes that are bound to come and how they’re going to impact your career and home.

When the Capricorn Moon enters on Thursday, you can feel more clarity as you take charge and begin new efforts that help you flourish over the next six months.

The Aquarius Moon closes the week on Sunday making a positive aspect to your sign, replenishing your optimism as you feel inspired to take on new challenges.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the tense energy of the rulers of the Full Moon, Mars and Pluto, makes the start of the week more challenging because it has us all reflecting on our emotions. The Pluto and Mars opposition impacting this Moon might make you wonder how to transform and expand now that Pluto has stationed retrograde.

The Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday, on the other hand, brings back a level of optimism you've wanted. Take some time to consider what you have learned throughout the year thus far and how you can keep the ball rolling.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, it brings back some tough lessons from the Pluto opposition with your sign. Your growth is continuous, and the Moon in Aquarius continues to show you how to be more patient and understanding with your relationships.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, as a fixed sign, the Scorpio Full Moon gives you courage and helps you write a new story. You are now more cognizant that you will need to put in a lot of work to continue your growth.

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius on Tuesday, giving you the building blocks and preparing you for the next phase. Luckily, the opposition to Jupiter helps you get connected with your creative energy mid-week. Have fun, socialize, and navigate new places in your neighborhood.

When the Moon enters the sign of Capricorn on Thursday, it brings a very steady and grounding energy that helps you consider how you value yourself, what your goals are, and whether or not you need to shift them.

The Moon in Aquarius closes the week out helping you see the changes and lessons that are continuing to build during this Pluto retrograde.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the impactful Scorpio Full Moon energy on Monday feels like an awakening, pushing you and giving you the motivation you need to continue working on and progressing towards your goals.

When the Moon enters the sign of Sagittarius on Tuesday, it will harmonize your relationship house and bring renewed enthusiasm, especially when it comes to your creative work. You'll find it easier to connect with your inspiration at this time.

The Moon in Capricorn on Thursday feels very much like an adequate moment for healing. Take time for self-care and treat yourself.

Sunday's confidence-building Moon in Aquarius brings grounding and focus as you contemplate what parts of your plans need to be analyzed and changed in order to continue succeeding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Scorpio Moon has been telling you to make time to take care of yourself and to be wiser with your spending habits.

The Moon in Sagittarius mid-week brings to focus friendships you desire and the people you want to connect with. This is a good moment for you to socialize, since you'll be in your element. Joining an art or book club or collaborating and connecting with your community could be a good way to meet people.

When the Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, you will feel that you may need to protect your boundaries when it comes to your energy. Communicate effectively with colleagues, especially if you feel like you’ve been pushed to the limit.

The Moon in Aquarius smoothes your relationships and helps you to handle any conflict within your friendships on Sunday. You will be the diplomat and the social butterfly. It'll be a fun weekend, even with Pluto bringing excitement to your relationship house.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the hard work you’ve done over the last six months will be reflected during the Full Moon in your sign on Monday.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius mid-week, it is going to be a good time for you to navigate your finances. Look at your spending habits and see what needs to be revised so you are more aware of where you need to make these positive changes, especially with Jupiter ready to change signs in the next several weeks.

As the Moon enters Capricorn on Thursday, you may feel that you are more prepared to express yourself the way you want to. Connecting with your thoughts will push you to be more methodical, bringing increased emotional awareness.

When the Moon enters Aquarius on Sunday, more of the intense energy from the Full Moon will repeat itself with Pluto now conjunct the Moon. Take time to rest and journal before starting the next week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Scorpio Full Moon on Monday is a sign from the universe that you need to take things easy. Stop rushing and take notice of agreeing to take on more work than you can do. This is a good time to organize your to-do list to see what you can move around and how you can alleviate your responsibilities.

When the Moon enters your sign on Tuesday, you will be awakened since you may feel more empowered with the Jupiter opposition telling you what works for your relationships and what doesn’t. This is a good time to consider what you need to do to incorporate balance in your relationships.

Once the Moon is in Capricorn on Thursday, your imagination can bring you some surprises. Explore local museums or libraries to draw some inspiration, and consider bringing some friends along for the ride as you see how essential close friendships are over the weekend.

We close off with the Aquarius Moon on Sunday, a reminder from this Pluto retrograde to get back to the creative works that you may have abandoned.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, there’s a lot of excitement this week, starting off with the Full Moon in Scorpio. This is a great week to hang out with friends or spend time with family since this Full Moon boosts your social life.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, recalibrate and work on your own to research and flourish in your own way. You’ll surprise yourself with how much you can accomplish when you don’t have to depend on or wait for others this week.

The Moon in your sign on Thursday is a good time for you to set intentions. Work on something that makes you happy and focus on experiencing joy from the work you do.

A dramatic Aquarius Moon at the end of the week pushes us all back to evaluate the message of this Pluto retrograde. Consider what needs to be improved or changed with your work habits.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Scorpio Full Moon connects you with your ambitions early in the week since the energy is concentrated in your career house.

On Tuesday, the Moon in Sagittarius makes you nostalgic for a connection from the past and will make you feel a lot more romantic.

The Saturnian Capricorn Moon can make you become an overachiever on Thursday. Consider taking on a leadership role as you apply the lessons from the Full Moon earlier this week. You are seeing how much better you’re getting at tending to your responsibilities as well as how you’re on track with everything, but don’t let yourself get burnt out — incorporate moments of fun in your routine this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, having the Full Moon in a Mars-ruled sign early in the week makes you much more willing to tackle tasks that require a lot of brainpower. You know that you have the motivation to read new books, write new stories, and explore new subjects since your curiosity will be at an all-time high.

The Moon in Sagittarius expands on your enthusiasm on Tuesday as you consider the possibilities that await after this impactful Full Moon. As a Mutable sign, you have endured many transformations as Saturn traversed your sign, and now is your moment to experience the fruits of your labor.

The Moon in Capricorn energy on Thursday helps you really feel the armor you've built for yourself, and it is a time to reflect on your power.

But this week is not all work and no play. The weekend is a good time to relax and enjoy a movie with friends or family. You are pushed to slow down and take things at your own pace.

