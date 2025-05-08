The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From May 12 - 18

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week is here from May 12 - 18, 2025. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 invites you to nurture and embrace your deepest desires, and it's time to take action. Prioritize how you want to feel in the future, while being honest about what you want from life, and watch it manifest.

On May 16, Asteroid Ceres enters Aries to help you nurture whatever the Moon brings to the surface. Ceres can hinder progress, but when manifesting your intentions, it is exactly what you need to succeed. Over the weekend, the Moon will be in Capricorn on May 17, offering you the ability for grounding, practicality, and the chance to make long-term plans. You know what to do.

When Uranus enters the heart of the Sun on May 18, you receive unexpected offers and new opportunities mirroring the secret desires of your soul. Chiron in Aries aligns with Jupiter on May 18, helping you to heal the inner wounds that have prevented you from believing in yourself, so you truly nurture your intentions and see the growth you long for. Each of these days holds special significance for the zodiac signs, with each on having a luckiest day when the universe is working in their favor.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, May 12

Embrace the unexpected, beautiful Aries. You have quite an interesting week ahead, as so much of the astrology prepares you for change and exciting new opportunities. It all begins with the Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12, in your house of transformation. This will bring to light changes you’ve been trying to make since November 1, 2024, and will offer you confirmation for your recent decisions.

However, the luck doesn’t stop there, as Ceres moves into Aries on May 16, followed by an incredible union of the Sun and Uranus in your house of wealth on May 18. This is your sign to embrace divine signs, be open to change, and be sure you’re allowing yourself to receive what is destined for you.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, May 17

Honor your feelings, Taurus. You tend to get caught up in the practicalities of life and the feelings of others, so it's crucial to evaluate your feelings while the Moon is in Capricorn on May 17.

The Capricorn Moon will shed light on your house of luck and expansion, helping you understand what you genuinely want and the direction your soul is called to take. Use this as a chance to put yourself first and be honest about what you want for your life. This energy can help you make radical changes in your life, but first, you must focus on your dreams instead of only worrying about being practical.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, May 18

Embrace your inner rebel, Gemini. You are in for a dose of transformative energy as the Sun unites with Uranus in Taurus on May 18, in your house of intuition and spirituality. The Sun is one of the luckiest planetary bodies in the cosmos, and Uranus delivers the change you need, even if it’s not the one you’ve planned for.

Because Taurus rules your inner psyche and soul, you may rebel against the status quo under this energy. You could feel inspired to make sudden decisions or no longer accept a life that doesn’t truly resonate with your soul. While you may shock others with your behavior in the coming days, if you’re being true to yourself, you can trust that you are on the right path.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week of Cancer: Friday, May 16

You are more than just what you can do for others, Cancer. You are a natural caretaker, and because of this, your career often involves this theme. While you have been struggling with where to take your professional path in recent months, the universe urges you not to give up on yourself or the success that you want to manifest.

As Ceres enters Aries on Friday, May 16, there will be a professional opportunity you can’t pass up. While this may involve a role that helps others, you also must remember that your worth lies within you. You may have to leave behind certain aspects of your life to take advantage of this chance, but it won’t just bring abundance into your life; it will also bring the fulfillment that you have finally found your purpose.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Friday, May 16

Let yourself explore what calls to your soul, dearest Leo. Ceres will enter Aries on May 16, igniting a deep desire for travel and knowledge. This may coincide with a planned trip, but if not, it would be an opportune and life-changing time to travel. Ceres in Aries opens your eyes and heart to seeing the world differently. Because of this, it also serves as an opportunity for you to learn who you authentically are.

During this time, you may focus on ways to make a difference in the world through your own work or humanitarian ventures. Step away from thinking that your life has to look a certain way, so you can lean into all possibilities beyond your comfort zone.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, May 18

Heal so you can receive, Virgo. On Sunday, May 18, asteroid Ceres in Aries will align with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you heal and achieve your desired professional advancement. Ceres in Aries helps you not to be afraid of change and heal the wound by controlling the outcome or narrative of your life.

This can help you to have greater trust in the process so that you can surrender instead of fighting against the gifts the universe is trying to bestow into your life.

As Ceres in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, a professional opportunity or offer will come into your life. You must make sure you’re not the one blocking your own blessings.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Monday, May 12

Everything always arrives right on time, Libra. The Full Moon in Scorpio will arrive on May 12, in your house of wealth and abundance. Reflect back on November 1, 2024, when the New Moon in Scorpio first occurred, and what has transpired over this lunar cycle.

The universe has guided you to let go of self-doubt or the need to please others. By creating this space, you have also gained greater awareness of your inner truth, which is precisely what Scorpios rule. The Full Moon in Libra will bring a financial gift or reward into your life for your previous decisions.

This is karma coming full circle and showing you that you can make your dreams a reality, with or without the help of those in your life.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, May 18

There is no time like the present, dearest Scorpio. You have had a deep desire for change in your life. This desire has continued to call to you no matter how afraid you’ve been or what you’ve tried to squelch it with.

While you’ve been waiting or hoping for the perfect time, it won’t ever arrive because you are meant to do this for yourself.

Part of receiving the abundance you desire is becoming the person through this process of change who will be able to succeed in your new life. On May 18, Ceres in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. You will realize it was you holding yourself back. This is the time to make a change and honor your inner desire.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, May 16

Let yourself embrace all the goodness in your life, Sagittarius. On May 16, Ceres will shift into Aries, highlighting your house of love, family, support, and joy. This will mark a beautiful time in your life, not just for your friendships or romantic relationship, but for your entire life. You will feel greater support from those you care about and receive great fulfillment by showing up and caring for those who are important to you.

There is nothing to fear. When challenges abound, a small part of you is comfortable with the feeling that nothing will go right. This also means when you have a turnaround like you’re about to have with Ceres in Aries, you can keep your guard up and question the goodness in your life. Let yourself enjoy this time, Sagittarius.

You’ve been through enough, and now it’s simply time to embrace the love and happiness you’ve created for yourself.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, May 18

You never had to be anyone other than yourself, dear Capricorn. The Sun will conjunct Uranus in Taurus on May 18, in your house of bliss, authenticity, and creativity. This also marks when Uranus is said to travel into the heart of the Sun, beginning a brand-new cycle, which will be strongly felt in your life.

The reminder of this energy is that you never had to try to be someone other than who you authentically are. Whether it’s about your career, how you dress, or who you love, you don’t need to try to fit into the world when you have always been meant to stand out. Take this as a chance to reintroduce yourself to the world and claim the abundance of joy you deserve.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, May 12

Recognition is yours, Aquarius. You’ve steadily worked on achieving your professional goals and dreams for the past year. While you tend to change jobs frequently compared to others, that is only because you are not meant to remain stagnant. This isn’t only because you are an air sign, but because Scorpio rules your house of career, which brings constant transformation.

As the Full Moon rises in Scorpio on May 12, this is your chance to receive the recognition you’ve been working toward. A new role, bonus, or promotion may be in store. However, you may also receive public recognition or an award for your previous efforts.

While this will serve as an excellent time in your vocation, it doesn’t mean you have to remain where you are. If you get another offer because of this recognition, continue to allow yourself to transform into greater success.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, May 12

Live the life you love, Pisces. On May 12, the Full Moon in Scorpio will rise in your house of luck, abundance, and travel. This event wraps up the lunar cycle that began on November 1, 2024, when the New Moon in Scorpio affected your sector of friendships and hope. You can expect to see many dreams and intentions manifested from that time.

Yet, it’s not all about travel and new experiences; Ceres moves into Aries on May 16, marking a time of heightened financial and material wealth.

Be sure that you are preparing for your life to level up, because not only will you receive exciting new offers of success, but a trip or relocation may also be in store for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.