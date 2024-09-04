12 Signs From The Universe That You Are On The Right Track

Change is not always easy to navigate. It can turn your life upside down or blindside you without any notice. Occasionally you know change is coming or you're ready for something new. That’s when signs from the universe can be highly reassuring, letting you know you are on the right track.

There are two different ways to spot signs from the universe. The first is recognizing signals that just seem to show up. There are loads of ways to see them, but doing so requires an open mind. You’ll need to keep your eyes open, be aware of your surroundings, and pay attention to things that might be clues.

The 12 reassuring signs from the universe that you're on the right track

1. You hear a meaningful song.

Hearing a song with sentimental meaning or words that speak to your situation by chance, whether it's on the radio when you turn your car on or playing in the store while shopping, can be one of the more interesting signs from the musically inclined universe. This is especially true if you keep hearing that specific song over, and over, and over again.

Pay attention to the words in the song or the meaning behind it. The universe is trying to communicate with you.

2. You find a four-leaf clover.

Josfor / Getty Images | Canva

Finding a four-leaf clover in a span of grass is often seen as a sign of good luck and can indicate that you’re on the right path. Its rarity and the myth surrounding it make it a powerful symbol of positive affirmation from the universe.

3. You notice clouds that resemble something.

Clouds that resemble something meaningful to you, like a heart or a person’s face, can be a comforting sign. The universe may be giving you reassurance or a message through these whimsical formations.

4. There are abrupt changes in your environment.

Significant changes in your surroundings, like a tree on your walk that was suddenly chopped down, can symbolize that things are shifting to make way for new opportunities. These changes often reflect internal transformations and realignments.

5. You encounter a machine that stops working.

Elnur | Canva

When a machine that you rely on suddenly stops working, especially if more than one breaks at the same time, it could be the universe’s way of redirecting your focus or prompting you to reassess your current path.

6. Lights flickering for no reason.

Grab the salt! Just kidding — lights flickering can be interpreted as a sign from the universe trying to catch your attention or a loved one trying to communicate. It could signify that you’re being guided or that a change is on the horizon. It's also a sign of your spiritual vibration leveling up.

7. Thunder and lightning strike while you're deep in thought.

If thunder and lightning occur while you’re deep in thought about a situation, it could be the universe’s dramatic way of emphasizing that you’re on the right track or encouraging you to make bold decisions.

WKIDESIGN / pixabay | Canva

8. A door closes.

A door closing suddenly, whether literal or metaphorical, can signify that something in your life is ending so that something better can begin. It’s a sign that you’re being guided toward new opportunities.

9. The wind suddenly picks up quickly.

When the wind suddenly picks up, it can be a sign of change or momentum. This shift in the air might indicate that you’re moving in the right direction or that you need to embrace the winds of change.

Yasmin Luisa Krug / Pexels |Canva

10. You see a wild animal.

Encountering a wild animal, such as a hawk or a fox, can be a powerful symbol. Each animal has its own spiritual meaning.

For example, a hawk might represent vision and perspective, while a fox can symbolize adaptability and cleverness. Researching their meanings can provide deeper insight into your current journey.

11. Your hear a voice in your head.

Hearing a voice in your head with a clear message can be a sign of guidance or intuition speaking to you. It’s important to discern whether this message aligns with your inner truth and feelings.

Rido | Canva

12. Someone calls you out of the blue.

When someone calls you out of the blue, especially if you’ve been thinking about them or needing advice, it could be a sign that the universe is using this person as a conduit for a message or support you need.

You can always ask the universe for a sign

This is just a brief list, and the possibilities are endless. Many things could have meaning to you based on your individual experience. What is significant to you might not mean anything to another person.

If you're unsure of your direction, there are ways to ask the universe for a sign that confirms that you are on the right track. If you feel overwhelmed or confused, asking for a sign will make a difference. If you ask, "Is this the right way to go, show me this sign by Tuesday before midnight." Either you see the sign which assures your choice, or you don’t — which notifies you that further consideration is needed.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader. Her audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign can help you get the answers you need from a higher source within 24 hours.