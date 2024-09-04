12 Signs From The Universe That You Are On The Right Track

Keep your eyes open, the universe is sending you signs.

Last updated on Sep 04, 2024

woman looking for signs from universe on right track Photo: Eryk Piotr Munk | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

Change is not always easy to navigate. It can turn your life upside down or blindside you without any notice. Occasionally you know change is coming or you're ready for something new. That’s when signs from the universe can be highly reassuring, letting you know you are on the right track.

There are two different ways to spot signs from the universe. The first is recognizing signals that just seem to show up. There are loads of ways to see them, but doing so requires an open mind. You’ll need to keep your eyes open, be aware of your surroundings, and pay attention to things that might be clues.

Advertisement

The 12 reassuring signs from the universe that you're on the right track

1. You hear a meaningful song.

Hearing a song with sentimental meaning or words that speak to your situation by chance, whether it's on the radio when you turn your car on or playing in the store while shopping, can be one of the more interesting signs from the musically inclined universe. This is especially true if you keep hearing that specific song over, and over, and over again. 

@iamcherenya Replying to @mxspielman37 music is divine communication 👂🏼 songs hold frequencies and words. Words are sumbols that vibrate. What is the message you are hearing? #theuniverse #manifestationtips #manifestation #manifestanexback ♬ original sound - Cher🤝Your Best Self

Pay attention to the words in the song or the meaning behind it. The universe is trying to communicate with you.

Advertisement

RELATED: 14 Subtle Ways The Universe Warns You When Your Life Is About To Change

2. You find a four-leaf clover.

four leaf clover signs universe you right track Josfor / Getty Images | Canva

Finding a four-leaf clover in a span of grass is often seen as a sign of good luck and can indicate that you’re on the right path. Its rarity and the myth surrounding it make it a powerful symbol of positive affirmation from the universe.

Advertisement

3. You notice clouds that resemble something.

Clouds that resemble something meaningful to you, like a heart or a person’s face, can be a comforting sign. The universe may be giving you reassurance or a message through these whimsical formations.

@enjoynatureeverywhere #clouds #shapesinclouds #whatdoyousee #nature #amazing #imagination #myths #beautiful #sunny #sunntday #lovenature #love #awesome ♬ golden hour - main character melodies

RELATED: 7 Signs The Universe Sends When Hard Times Are Coming To An End

4. There are abrupt changes in your environment.

Significant changes in your surroundings, like a tree on your walk that was suddenly chopped down, can symbolize that things are shifting to make way for new opportunities. These changes often reflect internal transformations and realignments.

Advertisement

5. You encounter a machine that stops working.

machines not working signs universe you right track Elnur | Canva

When a machine that you rely on suddenly stops working, especially if more than one breaks at the same time, it could be the universe’s way of redirecting your focus or prompting you to reassess your current path.

RELATED: 15 Spiritual & Psychic Signs Someone Is Thinking About You

Advertisement

6. Lights flickering for no reason.

Grab the salt! Just kidding — lights flickering can be interpreted as a sign from the universe trying to catch your attention or a loved one trying to communicate. It could signify that you’re being guided or that a change is on the horizon. It's also a sign of your spiritual vibration leveling up.

@xoxoshardae Replying to @Neidra 👀💡👀 📍If you’re noticing FLICKERING LIGHTS… when you are around… know that during your spiritual ascension, its totally normal. Maybe a lil freaky.. 😆 but its apart of the awakening process! Have you experienced this yet? If so let the spiritual tribe know the details below ⤵️☝🏽👁️👀🧘🏽‍♀️‼️💡🧚🏽😉 #flickeringlights #fyp #spiritualawakening #lightsflickering #spiritualtok #spiritualascension #spiritualtok #woketok #metaphyisical #spiritualrealm #mediumship ♬ I Got 5 On It - Tethered Mix from US - Michael Abels & Luniz

7. Thunder and lightning strike while you're deep in thought.

If thunder and lightning occur while you’re deep in thought about a situation, it could be the universe’s dramatic way of emphasizing that you’re on the right track or encouraging you to make bold decisions.

thunder lightning signs universe you right track WKIDESIGN / pixabay | Canva

Advertisement

RELATED: If Street Lights Go Out When You Pass Them, You May Have A Very Specific Psychic Power

8. A door closes.

A door closing suddenly, whether literal or metaphorical, can signify that something in your life is ending so that something better can begin. It’s a sign that you’re being guided toward new opportunities.

@llaneyyyyyy The universe is on your side 🤍 #selflove #universe #trusttheprocess #alignment #manifest ♬ ladyfingers - ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍chop

9. The wind suddenly picks up quickly.

When the wind suddenly picks up, it can be a sign of change or momentum. This shift in the air might indicate that you’re moving in the right direction or that you need to embrace the winds of change.

Advertisement

wind picks up signs universe you right track Yasmin Luisa Krug / Pexels |Canva

RELATED: 7 Signs Your Life Is Changing For The Better & The Universe Approves

10. You see a wild animal.

Encountering a wild animal, such as a hawk or a fox, can be a powerful symbol. Each animal has its own spiritual meaning

@xoxoshardae 🚨PAY ATTENTION TO THE SIGNS 🪧RANDOM WILDLIFE EDITION- DEERS/WOLVES/FOXES/COYOTES 😗✍🏽🦌🦊🐺☝🏽🧚🏽 🗣️ #deer #foxes #coyote #wolves #fyp #spirituality #spiritualawakening #signsfromtheuniverse #spiritualtok #empath #animallover #fypシ ♬ Spooky, Quiet, Scary Atmosphere Piano - Bucyrus Audio

For example, a hawk might represent vision and perspective, while a fox can symbolize adaptability and cleverness. Researching their meanings can provide deeper insight into your current journey.

Advertisement

11. Your hear a voice in your head.

Hearing a voice in your head with a clear message can be a sign of guidance or intuition speaking to you. It’s important to discern whether this message aligns with your inner truth and feelings.

hearing voices signs universe you right track Rido | Canva

12. Someone calls you out of the blue.

When someone calls you out of the blue, especially if you’ve been thinking about them or needing advice, it could be a sign that the universe is using this person as a conduit for a message or support you need.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
10 Simple Ways To Invite The Universe's Wisdom Into Your Everyday Life
I'm A Couples Counselor — Here Are 10 Indicators Your Marriage Is In Deep Trouble
8 Powerful Ways To Make The Universe Work In Your Favor
@frankiepatetta 4 way as the universe tells you you’re on the right path￼ #spirtuality #synchronicity#awakeningsouls #love #conciousness ♬ original sound - Frankie Patetta

RELATED: 9 Ways To Quiet Your Mind & Follow The Path The Universe Has Laid Out For You

You can always ask the universe for a sign

This is just a brief list, and the possibilities are endless. Many things could have meaning to you based on your individual experience. What is significant to you might not mean anything to another person.

If you're unsure of your direction, there are ways to ask the universe for a sign that confirms that you are on the right track. If you feel overwhelmed or confused, asking for a sign will make a difference. If you ask, "Is this the right way to go, show me this sign by Tuesday before midnight." Either you see the sign which assures your choice, or you don’t — which notifies you that further consideration is needed.

Advertisement

RELATED: 10 Subtle Signs The Universe Wants You To Be With Someone

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader. Her audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign can help you get the answers you need from a higher source within 24 hours.

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
Make Your Most Important Relationship WAY Better In 4 Days Or Less