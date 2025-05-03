5 Zodiac Signs Born To Live A Life Of Abundance

Life isn't always easy, but the five zodiac signs born to live a life of abundance have a little help from the stars. These astrological signs may each take a different path to success and abundance, but they don't give up until they reach their destiny.

Of course, life has its ups and downs, meaning every zodiac sign will experience abundance at some point in their lives, just as those destined to achieve abundance will experience loss from time to time. However, these astrological signs don't let setbacks set them off-course because they know deep in their hearts they were born to live a life of abundance.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

According to @AstrologyBro, Libras are born to live a life of abundance — so long as they can control their spending.

"While they can definitely attract money, they're ruled by Venus," @AstrologyBro explained, which means they do have a tendency to spend it as fast as they attract it. This air sign might struggle to show a little self-restraint when face-to-face with anything from the newest perfumes to cute face masks.

Still, this doesn't change the fact that due to Libra's charming persona, their abundance never runs out. From charming their bosses to working well with coworkers, Libra uses their outgoing personality to their advantage.

Even so, Libras should be wary of their spending. To live a life of luxury, showing a little restraint can go a long way to living up to their abundant potential.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus rules the second house of money and value, so it's no surprise this zodiac sign is born to live a life of abundance. With their responsible nature and, let's be honest, frugal nature, it's no wonder that this sign always finds a way to avoid money troubles.

According to @AstrologyBro, Taurus is one of the most determined (and stubborn) zodiac signs. Now, on the outside, this might not sound like a great thing, as stubbornness may not always work well in the grand scheme of things. However, when it comes to their career, Taurus's stubbornness and resistance to change actually help them find the most success.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn is born to live a life of abundance in their pursuit of status, @AstrologyBro explained. Known for being quite the workhorse, Capricorn enjoys seeing the hard work pay off in promotions and titles more than their paycheck.

"There are some Capricorns that may go really far in government or academia, or other aspects of their professional career that aren't necessarily, 'Wow, you're making so much money,'" @AstrologyBro explained.

Status is equivalent to abundance for Capricorns, and this goal is the reason why Capricorns often become so powerful later in life.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, Sagittarius is born to live a life of abundance. Their optimistic outlook on life attracts good things their way — this zodiac sign is basically a walking billboard for the powers of manifestation and having an abundance mindset.

"They're not so worried about falling on their face," @AstrologyBro explained. "They don't care too much about what other people are saying."

@AstrologyBro noted that while Sagittarius's "road to wealth can be bumpy" since they tend to overlook minor details, their fearlessness and motivation are the main reasons why this zodiac sign is born to live a life of abundance.

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio is born to live a life of abundance — so long as that's what they choose for themselves. According to @AstrologyBro, Scorpios are one of the most resilient signs out there. As most know, Scorpios will walk through fire over and over again to get what they want, and if what they want is abundance, they will achieve it.

Now, will getting what they want truly make them happy? More often than not, Scorpio struggles to truly feel satisfied, no matter how much wealth they have. However, if Scorpio would prefer to cry in a Lamborghini, their resilient nature will be sure to get them there.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.