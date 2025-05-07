Luck Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Entire Week Starting May 12, 2025

Luck arrives for three zodiac signs this week from May 12 - 18, 2025. The Full Moon in Scorpio rises on May 12, illuminating a cycle that involves good fortune. This week, we discover how intuition is your strongest guide. Listen to your feelings and hear what calls to your soul.

After the Full Moon, asteroid Ceres shifts into Aries on May 16, magnifying your feelings of freedom, which helps you to take action on your intentions. Ceres represents themes involving nurture and care, while in Aries, it becomes decisive, motivated, and independently focused. This won’t be a time to rely on others for help, but to go after what you desire, knowing it’s the only way to manifest your purpose.

Although listening to your inner self will be crucial, prepare for unexpected opportunities because on May 18, the Sun conjuncts Uranus, which could create a surprising timeline shift, as Uranus is nearing the end of its time in Taurus. Trust in what happens, knowing the universe is always on your side.

1. Pisces

Let your soul lead the way, Pisces. The Full Moon in Scorpio will rise in your house of adventure, travel, and expansion, bringing luck to these areas of your life starting on May 12. Scorpio rules not just the physical adventures and life you dream of, but also the deep spiritual connection that is part of your soul’s purpose in this lifetime. It is up to you to listen to your soul, so that you will never again be led astray.

The Full Moon in Scorpio marks a powerful time for manifestation. In this placement, something magnificent is shifting, and you may have to travel or decide between multiple opportunities.

What comes into your life now isn’t only about enjoyment or wealth, but in finally receiving the confirmation that you have been on the right path, and now all you must do is embrace it.

2. Leo

Take a step outside of yourself, Leo. You are often a zodiac sign that has to work through listening to the opinions of others or the need to appear to have the perfect life. Yet, when you can work through your shadow side, you can become the radiant soul you are meant to be.

This is precisely what the week ahead has in store for you as Ceres shifts into Aries on May 16, allowing you to manifest what is best for yourself and what will benefit others.

Once you stop worrying about looking perfect or having the approval of others, you can finally start living for yourself. In this way, you can become altruistic and make a difference in the world your soul calls you to. Ceres in Aries will help you leave behind the need to make others happy, and in doing so, you can expand your life through lucky opportunities and make a difference in the lives of others.

3. Virgo

Free yourself, dear Virgo. On Sunday, May 18, Uranus will travel into the heart of the Sun in Taurus, delivering an unexpected gift from the universe. Uranus tends to bring shocking twists and unexpected offers, so you mustn’t cling too tightly to a specific plan or vision you have for your life. It’s time to free yourself to experience the true abundance the universe has in store for you.

As the Sun conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, you will deeply need to honor your soul. This will bring about a rapid series of events in which your life path is transformed, and you are ushered into a new timeline. Be observant of sudden shifts, latest offers, and your inner desires.

No matter what your life looks like now, the universe can help elevate you and bring in the abundance you’ve always dreamed of. Surrender to what is happening in your life, trusting that it is all occurring for your greatest good.

