What Is Spiritual Expansion? How Expanding Your Spirit Focuses Your Life's Purpose

This expansion of spirit can free you from the grip of fear.
By Polly Wirum
Written on Nov 04, 2023
Have you ever had one of those lives where you want more breathing room and less pressure? It might be time to contemplate your choices to prepare and experience a life of limitless possibilities.
While anyone can re-examine life from a different spiritual perspective, a second Saturn return happens in our fifties, making these mid-life years a perfect time to prepare for a spiritual expansion. If you are in this space, consider yourself fortunate. If you are not, please know that you are not excluded.
During a second Saturn return, transformative energy is available to dip our toes into and change what we share with the world. This feeling nudges your thoughts and leaves you unsure of what your future form should look like.
What is spiritual expansion?
Spiritual expansion is a process that realigns you with your original intention
Imagine having the ability to choose a high-vibrational way of life that keeps you grounded while being aware of your connection to all that is. Imagine your mind is connected with the Universe to create an experience perfectly matched with your beliefs and vibrational frequency. This is available to each of us.
Living an expanded spiritual life is an inside job, but others can open the door for you.
One idea kept coming up for me, when I pondered it, was: "I want to help people find peace in their lives". This has always been one of my goals. But through the years, I moved slightly away from my intention.
I desired to streamline and offer others a way to experience an expansive way of being to create a life that holds inspiration and peace. I want to help others identify what distracts them from a purposeful life. In this way, I was able to expand by re-aligning with my goals. In this way, I hope to help others with their own spiritual expansion.
This expansion of spirit can free you from the grip of fear
You might feel a ripple of sadness, anxiety, or fear, but it is easy to dispel. Taking in a breath of peaceful gratitude gives us a pause for nothingness in our thoughts which dispels the unsettling emotion. Nothingness within the moment causes all else to fall away, all thought, all feeling, all preconception.
Just before we have any thought, there is a moment of nothingness. Sometimes, when I hike or run, each exhale takes me deeper into the nothingness. I am void of thought, I am disconnected from emotion. I hear my footsteps and breathing from an outside distance as a rhythm like my heart, like the rhythm of the seasons.
This expansion of awareness of self connects my spirit with a universal intention to live with inspired thoughts and actions.
There is compassion for self and others, there are occasional bursts of joy. It is like inspiration, gratitude, and peace are woven together into the beauty of self-expression.
How to experience spiritual expansion:
1. Create a daily life with space between daily chores, thoughts, and responsibilities.
Provide yourself a buffer system between everything you schedule in your day. If you are rushing from one thing to another, remove some of your activities. Prioritize your self-care activities.
2. Ground yourself, walk outside, do yoga, or sit on the ground.
Create a grounding practice that helps you stay connected to your body and Earth. You are expanding on all levels, which includes how you communicate with the earth.
3. Do a little self-discovery
What is your stress level?
How often do you check in with yourself and honor your feelings? Learn to prioritize your peace of mind. Ask yourself the following questions:
What are you doing when time and space fall away?
This is important. The feeling of getting lost in the moment is a great way to reset your mind and body.
Where do you feel most satisfied with your life?
What is the key ingredient of this area of your daily living? Can you bring some of this energy and feeling into other areas of your life?
What area of your life is the production center for fearful thoughts and behaviors?
This is the area that needs to be restructured. Dive deep into your fears and distractions from your best life. Why do you have them? What are they connected to? How can you restructure this part of your life? This may require a therapist, life coach, or other professional.
How much of your life do you use controlling tactics?
This indicates that you are not receiving love and other high vibrational energy. Do not be surprised if your fears run rampant here.
What life experiences have you imagined just outside of your reach?
As you begin releasing your fears and controlling behaviors, it is easier to see your dreams come true. They may look different, better than you imagined.
How would you change your life if you had nothing to lose?
This is a critical question! Most of us have something we want to change in our lives, and yet we put it off. This blog is an invitation or reminder that now is the time to start making those changes; nobody else can do it for you.
Answering the call
Many people feel the pull for significant changes in their lives as though the primal instinct remembers a more peaceful way of being has woken up. Are you ready to answer the call for expansion? t might feel reckless, but it can take you to places you only dreamed of.
On the other side of any challenge, you will be rewarded with an expanded view of who you are and your place in the world. Sometimes, these transformations are years in the making, and other times, they happen overnight.
At 57 years old, I have experienced unbelievable views from up high. I have also been in some dark and tight places. Every high and low has helped anchor my belief in a higher power that watches over my truest self. My higher self works hand in hand with the divine tirelessly guiding me into the expanded version of my true self.
The lines blur between the impossible and the possible, and I am grateful.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com/what-is-an-expanded-way-of-being-and-how-do-you-get-there/. Reprinted with permission from the author.