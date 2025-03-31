April 2025 love horoscopes are special because for the first time this year, all planets will be direct! Mercury turns direct on April 7, followed by the planet of love on April 12 (on the same day as the romantic Full Moon in Libra), helping us take a look at the past while taking a serious snapshot of our future. This is a generally positive and upbeat month for love, giving us a feeling of new and fresh energy. We have the potential to heal some deep-seated issues concerning love or relationships, a welcome break from some of the heaviness we have experienced this year.

Now is the time to embrace romance, love, fantasy, creativity, and dreams. Giving to others comes much easier at this time as our desires turn their focus on meaningful and deep bonds. As Mars re-entered Leo mid-month, we will be more outgoing, optimistic, and geared toward seeking pleasure. Expect to be drawn to attractive clothes, jewelry, and other things that make you stand out in the crowd — Mars in Leo creates a personal need and desire to shine and be recognized. Leo knows fun is a necessary part of life, so expect to spend more time socializing and making the most of the warm spring days coming up.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

April 2025 monthly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Happy birthday, Aries! With the Sun transiting your first house this month, you should feel extra confident — which only makes you more attractive to others.

Venus is transiting your 12th house, which means this isn’t the best month for love. The good news is that May will be fantastic for your relationships.

However, Mars, the planet of passion, transits your fifth house of love from the 17th on, giving you opportunities to meet someone new or spend more time with a current partner. This only occurs every two years, so make the most of it!

The Full Moon in Libra on the 12th shines a light on your partner, or someone may catch your eye at this time.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Happy birthday, Taurus! Your season of renewed confidence begins on April 19 with the Sun’s entrance into your sign.

Venus in Pisces transits your 11th house of friends and groups, so there will be plenty of opportunity to meet and mingle with others or spend time with someone special since Pisces is a great sign for you.

With Mars transiting your fourth house of home after the 17th, you may prefer to do things at home with your partner in a cozy environment.

The New Moon this month is ruled by Venus, like you! So April 27th and the days surrounding it should be special when it comes to love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With Venus in Pisces all month, you have an opportunity to meet someone special at work, through co-workers, or connected to work.

The Full Moon falls in your fifth house of love on April 12 — you can make this work for you. If you have a partner, it'll be a fantastic time.

If you are single, this is a perfect time to meet someone new, especially once the other love planet, Mars, transits through your third house from the 17th on, increasing your chances of meeting someone who lives in your immediate area.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces is a wonderful match for you this month, Cancer, as it transits your ninth house. This represents connecting with or meeting someone who lives at a distance, overseas, and through education, politics, and travel — or even courts! (It does happen!)

Mars continues through your first house through the 16th, which is an excellent match with Venus in Pisces making you more magnetic than ever.

The Full Moon on April 12 is a perfect time for getting together with someone special. Consider a date staying at home and watching good movies.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus transits your eighth house of other people’s money and intimacy this month, which can create some passionate moments. Look for improvement after the 17th when Mars enters your sign, which rules the fifth house of love.

The Libra Full Moon on April 12 jives with your sign. You could find yourself meeting someone close to home or spending time close to home with others.

The Taurus New Moon on April 27 is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Look to have some enjoyable times with others or your partner at month’s end.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus transits your seventh house of partners all month, increasing your desire to be with others.

If you're single, don't be surprised if you're overcome with the urge to meet someone new. Mars is in Cancer through the 16th and transiting your 11th house of friends, putting you in many social situations the first half of the month, which can work in your favor.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. However, the New Moon in Taurus on April 27 is far more compatible for you, and that's also ruled by Venus, so this may be one of the most positive days this month for love or meeting up with someone special.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Is there someone you are interested in at work? If you are single, this month you meet someone through work directly or indirectly or you may start to see a co-worker in a new light.

The Full Moon on April 12 falls in your first house, the 1st/7th house axis that concerns relationships. This Full Moon puts the spotlight on you, but chances are you will be with a partner at this time.

Mars enters Leo this month, so after the 17th, the planet of passion is in a compatible sign, connecting you with others and networking.

The Taurus New Moon falls in your eighth house of intimacy, so it looks like sparks fly this month for you, Libra!

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces transits your fifth house of love all month. If you have a partner, you will spend more time together.

If you are single, you will have plenty of opportunities to meet someone new if you socialize and look around. With Mars transiting your ninth house through mid-month, look to meet someone through travel, the internet, or education.

The New Moon is your moon this month since it falls in your seventh house of partners. This Moon in Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love. This will be a night to spend with someone special, and it increases your chances of meeting someone if you are single.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This month, get-togethers at home suit you well with Venus in your fourth house of home, even though you are typically not a homebody.

The urge to travel will increase once again after the 17th. You may consider a romantic trip with a partner. If you are single, you could meet someone through travel or at a distance with Mars in a fellow fire sign transiting your ninth house.

The April 12 Full Moon is in compatible Libra, lighting up your 11th house of friends. If single, you could meet someone through networking this month.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces is a compatible sign for you, Capricorn, so this should work well. If you have a partner, enjoy short trips this month. If single, you could meet someone on a short trip or in your immediate area.

Mars has been stirring up your house of partners for months now, and you have had a few arguments with a partner or romantic interest. This changes for the better when Mars enters Leo after the 17th.

The New Moon on Taurus on April 27 was made for you since it falls in your fifth house of love. Make the most of it!

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus in Pisces is not the most compatible match for you, but nevertheless, this is a pleasant place for Venus to be — she loves the sign of Pisces, and that benefits us all.

When Mars enters Leo on the 17th, it stirs up potential issues between you and partners, so be aware of this.

The April 12 Full Moon in Libra energy works great for you. You may even consider a trip with a partner.

The New Moon in Taurus on April 27, on the other hand, is great for get-togethers at home, which could turn into a very pleasant evening.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, Venus transits your sign all month! When Venus transits your own sign, you look and come across at your best, so make the most of this!

Mars in Cancer is continuing its long transit through your fifth house of love, which will wrap up on the 17th so enjoy the last few weeks.

The Full Moon on April 12 falls in your eighth house, which rules intimacy — this will be a Full Moon to remember.

The April 27 New Moon, ruled by the planet of love, is in compatible Taurus, or your third house of communication. If you are single, you might meet someone new this month — and if it’s around the New Moon, it's someone who lives very close.

It’s a great month for love, Pisces, so enjoy!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.