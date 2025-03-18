5 Things Good Workers Think Of As Achievements That Are Often Signs Of Being Underpaid

Good workers go above and beyond to ensure that they check off everything on their to-do lists and maintain their productivity. However, due to their strong work ethic, they often miss the signs that they are being overworked and underpaid.

Some managers, aware that their dedicated employees will go above and beyond to please them, may exploit this by assigning them the responsibilities of three people, knowing they will never have to offer them a raise. If you notice yourself doing these things at your job, you might be unknowingly overburdened and working far more than you realize.

Here are five things good workers think of as achievements that are often signs of being underpaid:

1. An endless to-do list

Good workers often believe that they have to do it all to be good at their jobs. Their plates are always full, and their to-do lists only get longer. They often find themselves working even through lunch just to “catch up” and have forgotten what “inbox zero” looks like.

Edmond Dantès | Canva Pro

These endless tasks good workers are expected to tackle without even a mention of a pay raise will eventually lead to their crash and burn. They often become anxious and overwhelmed when they are not able to check off everything, failing to realize that it is not possible for a singular human to do it all on their own.

2. An impossible calendar

Good workers may view a packed calendar as an achievement and proof of their dedication to their jobs. They’ll have back-to-back meetings, they need to be in multiple places simultaneously, and their calendars look like a game of Tetris.

Even the best employees shouldn’t have projects and deadlines stacked on top of one another. They deserve help from their team members and leaders to clear some of their plates and lighten the load so they can get everything done efficiently.

3. Burning the midnight oil

Good workers often do not have enough time during the typical 9-to-5 to get everything done when new tasks are constantly piled onto them. They typically have to arrive early and stay well into the evening. Weekends become their “catch-up” days. Even when they are on vacation, they check in with work so they don’t miss anything.

Despite being expected to work eight hours and beyond most days, data indicates that humans are wired to be productive for only about three hours a day. This suggests that even if you get to work at the crack of dawn, you will not be any more productive than the person who shows up hours later when they are scheduled to work (and you will both likely be paid the same amount).

Stokkete | Shutterstock

You may even spend most of your day being completely exhausted and less productive since you missed out on sleep by getting to work so early after being there most of the night.

4. Completing tasks outside of the job scope

Good workers are often expected to do things far beyond the scope of their job skills. Most are not rewarded with a raise for the extra work since some managers believe that it’s all just a part of the job. They’re constantly learning new skills outside of their designated role. They’re the go-to person expected to do the tasks they weren’t hired for. Their responsibilities expand into multiple job titles.

When employees are constantly being pulled away from the job they were hired to do to provide unpaid labor for other roles, they may start to feel disengaged and unfulfilled, not to mention extremely overwhelmed.

5. Recognition with words, but not pay

Even if good workers are often praised by their managers in team meetings for all they do, words mean little to them in the grand scheme of things. They are often called “rockstars” when, in reality, they are exhausted, burnt out, and overwhelmed individuals who could use some help or at least a raise.

Their performances should warrant more than kind words. They deserve a paycheck that reflects just how much work they really do.

Stock-Asso | Shutterstock

Companies don't accidentally overwork their employees. It is often a calculated financial decision to earn them more revenue that they don’t even give to their workers.

So, if you’re working so hard at your job that you’re essentially running on empty with little time or desire for downtime, know that your efforts are not being overlooked. Your managers are often secretly hoping you assume that it is all just part of the job and not worthy of a raise.

However, good workers should also know their worth! If you are constantly working well beyond your scheduled hours just to get things on your never-ending to-do list done, it won’t hurt to have a conversation with your manager about how things need to change. Either your schedule needs to be realistic, you deserve a raise, or they can find another employee who is hopefully as dedicated as you are!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.