One zodiac sign is about to see their best year yet begin while it seems like the rest of us are dealing with one challenge after another in our lives lately. From unexpected health issues to financial struggles, most of the astrological signs are over this year and are eagerly ready to skip to a more abundant 2026 and beyond.

An astrologer shares that one zodiac sign can breathe a sigh of relief. Life hasn't seemed so fair lately for this sign. With stagnation and people constantly relying on them, they're likely feeling frustrated and burned out. Luckily, all of this is about to change if they can just hold on for a while longer.

This zodiac sign's best year yet is about to begin, according to an astrologer

There’s always that one friend who’s the Dr. Phil of the group. It’s unfortunate, but coworkers, friends, and family will almost always come up to this zodiac sign complaining about the state of the world or their everyday stressors. “But this sign kind of rolls their eyes and says, ‘You don’t even know what it’s like to be inside my mind right now,’” began astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim.

Now, for many people who are close to this sign, it might come as a surprise to hear they are struggling internally as well. We are so used to this zodiac sign be in touch with their emotions and the emotions of others, most of us never stop to think about how this sign truly feels inside.

Yet, for those of you with a Cancer zodiac sign in your Sun, Moon, or Rising, your best year yet is about to begin.

According to Grim, “Mars has either been in Cancer or daring to go back into Cancer since September 4, 2024.” As a result, Cancer has been hanging out in Mars for over six months, causing people with a Cancer Sun, Moon or Rising to go haywire emotionally.

“The reason Mars has been hanging out in this sign for so long is, number one, because it went retrograde. But number two, because it’s relatively further away from the sun in this part of its elliptical orbit, making the Mars retrograde last longer than let’s say if it was retrograding in Aries, closer to perihelion.” The Retrograde stationed directly in the middle of Cancer, which means this sign still has a month left. “So Cancers, keep surviving, take care of yourself,” said Grim.

If you have a Cancer Sun, Moon, or Rising it might feel like you can hardly catch a break lately, but still, don't allow these stressors to drive you crazy. Rely on others and reach out if you can’t handle the amount of responsibilities on your plate. Though it might seem all gloomy, April 17 promises better days as Mars will finally be out of the sign of Cancer.

“That’s the point at which you can take a breather and truly expect things to get better in the ensuing months when Jupiter enters Cancer,” explained Grim. It might seem impossible with everything going on, but 2025 still promises to be a great year for Cancer.

With exciting opportunities on the horizon for later in the year, Cancers should use this retrograde to figure out ways how to deal with stress, anger, and frustration. Grim explained that it’s important for Cancers to find ways to be better leaders and to have a better sense of direction.

Not only will this help assert their needs, but it’ll also help Cancers deal with upcoming transitions with more ease and grace than they previously had. Still, if you’re looking for a moment to reset, then look no further than the upcoming partial solar eclipse on March 29. Aries, ruled by Mars, will give Cancers a chance to reset as they figure out the best ways to work with this Mars in Cancer transit.

“To be bold without secretly shaking in their boots. To be confident in their ability to take charge of their own." This is what Grim predicts for you lucky Cancers. Get excited.

