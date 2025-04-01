3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites In April 2025

April 2025 is a major month, and things are finally turning around for two zodiac signs who are the universe's favorites. After months of hibernation, we’ve entered the astrological new year, where fresh starts and bold moves finally gain solid ground. During the astrological winter months, planets like Mercury, Venus and Mars are stationed retrograde. During this period, the universe was pulling back the hands of time for three zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer and Libra.

We are given a moment to reflect, correct, and finally get things right. But now, the universe is flipping the switch! Those planets are moving forward and entering new signs, setting the stage for massive momentum, and three lucky zodiac signs are bound to feel the impact. Consider them the universe’s favorites all month long!

We kick off the month as Mercury stations direct in Pisces on April 7, washing away weeks of hazy daydreams, cryptic messages and currents that pulled us in every direction. The waters that once lulled us into an endless drift now rush forward with purpose, revealing the truths hidden beneath the ocean’s surface. But, no more waiting for the waves to settle — our thoughts, once fluid and elusive, are crystallizing into something real, something we can act on. Now, we’re ready to dive in, trust the tides and let our instincts take the lead.

Mercury turns direct in Pisces on April 7, Venus follows on April 12, dissolving the last traces of heartache and pulling us back into the steady currents of unconditional love. For weeks, Venus retrograde had us drifting through memories, revisiting past loves like old poems on shore, wondering if they still held meaning. But now, the tides shift, carrying the past away as we surrender—not to illusion, but to a love that transcends time and logic.

If Mercury direct in Pisces teaches us to listen to the synchronistic magic of the universe, Venus in Pisces is about melting into the dream, allowing love, beauty and creativity to flow without resistance. Venus stationing direct in Pisces reminds us: love is meant to be felt, not held — like waves lapping at the shore of the soul.

Next up — you guessed it — how could we have an astrological month without a Full Moon? On April 12, there's a Full Moon in Libra, casting its light on everything we’ve built since the start of the astrological new year. With Aries season in full swing, this lunation brings a beautiful awakening, where we will start to see our intentions take shape. Libra, the sign of harmony, beauty and connection, craves equilibrium, but Full Moons don’t let us keep the peace just for appearances. They reveal the truth — sometimes by gently tipping the scales, other times by sending them swinging.

With Venus, Libra’s ruler, stationing direct on the same day, emotions will rise like waves returning to shore. Nostalgia, longing, and deep revelations will surface, revealing what — and who — truly aligns with the life we are so elegantly curating. This isn’t just about romance; it’s about every connection that shapes us, from friendships to creative partnerships to how we show up for ourselves.

Under this Full Moon, we must ask ourselves if we give as much as we receive. Are we holding on to relationships that no longer hold us? Libra reminds us that balance is key, and this lunation will teach us that true harmony isn’t about sacrifice — it’s about reciprocity. Just like the Moon, love must wax and wane to stay alive.

And last but certainly not least, Aries season goes out with a bang, as Mars enters Leo on April 18th. Mars, the planet of action, drive, and raw instinct, thrives in Leo. After months of Mars retrograde in Cancer, where emotions dictated action, this is where all that emotional turbulence burns away.

We regain an unwavering determination to chase all that sets our soul on fire. If the past few weeks felt like wading through high tides, Mars in Leo arrives as a cosmic roar, reminding us of our power and daring us to pounce at dreams without looking back. Aries season may be ending on this day, but with Mars in Leo, the fire is far from burning out — it’s only just getting started.

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites in April 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, after weeks of what felt like backtracking, Mercury will finally station direct on April 7, putting you back in the driver’s seat of your own life — this time, with the windows down, music blasting, and a full tank of cosmic clarity. If crossed wires, missed messages, or your words were landing in a different language have made life feel like a never-ending game of telephone, the fog will finally lift, and you’ll be ready to pick up speed again.

Over the past three weeks, it may have felt like you had to pull out the spark plugs and jumpstart the twin who keeps the gears turning, the schedules running, and the ideas in motion. You’ve been decoding mixed signals, piecing together scattered thoughts, and refining your professional goals to ensure your public image reflects your brilliance. But now, as Mercury moves direct, so do you. You will have figured out how to sharpen your voice so people don’t just hear you — they listen. More importantly, you’ll be ready to talk in the rooms and take advantage of the opportunities meant for you all along.

For added clarity, Venus stations direct on April 12, bringing a much-needed reset to your sense of success and self-worth. The planet of beauty, love, and values is finally moving forward, allowing you to take charge of your professional life now that you will have redefined what achievement truly means to you. After weeks of overthinking how others perceive you, questioning your goals, or realizing that the thing (or person) you once obsessed over no longer excites you, the fog is finally lifting.

You will be ready to shift gears, eliminate distractions, and move forward with a clear, polished game plan for where you want your life to go. This transit will allow you to take control of your narrative before someone else tries to write it for you. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to sell your genius, talk your way into new opportunities, or step into a role that matches the speed of your ever-evolving mind, this is it. Venus direct will give you the clarity to make intentional choices, align with what truly resonates, and ensure that the world sees you exactly as you want to be seen.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 will be your cue to lean into what excites you instead of stretching yourself too thin. You’ve probably been so focused on big-picture goals that what usually keeps your sense of wonder alive has been collecting dust! This lunation will remind you that curiosity, laughter, and a little mischief aren’t distractions — they’re what keep you going. As a Gemini, you thrive on collecting knowledge, jumping from one idea to the next, and always chasing the next mental thrill.

You’ve always known that staying in motion keeps you ahead and that the moment you let yourself be boxed in, you’d outgrow that situation anyway! But with Venus stationing direct, sharpening your focus on that one thing that truly excites you, this Full Moon in Libra will be the time you finally start to see your one millionth passion (and hopefully the one that sticks this time!) take shape.

Last but not least, Mars blazes into Leo on April 18, and Gemini, your momentum is about to outrun even your fastest thoughts. This transit fuels your need for movement, sharpens your reflexes, and amplifies your ability to pivot, adapt, and shape-shift immediately. You’ll be quicker, wittier, and more persuasive than ever. With Venus now direct, Mars entering Leo is your moment to take all those brilliant, half-sketched ideas in your professional life, refine them, and finally bring them to life.

Mars in Leo doesn’t just want you to think big — it wants you to own the room while you do it. So get ready to move fast, switch lanes without missing a beat, and follow the signs. This month, the universe is speaking your language, and every quick idea you have is turning into real momentum, effortlessly putting you in the right place at the right time.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, Mercury will station direct on April 7, and the big picture will suddenly come back into focus. The past few weeks may have felt like trying to build a sandcastle, only for the tide to wash it away before you could finish. Maybe you overlooked an important step, misjudged how long something would take, or had to backtrack on a plan that wasn’t fully formed. The waters are finally settling, and you can clearly see where you’re headed.

All that back-and-forth wasn’t for nothing — it helped you fortify your foundation so that what you build next stands the test of time. With Mercury stationing direct, you’re finally stepping into a phase where your vision is clairvoyant and you can finally move on toward the security you crave. This will be the moment to take everything you’ve learned and use it to create something that feels as safe and secure as home.

Then there’s Venus retrograde, which had you in deep reflection about your reputation, success, and what you truly feel is right for you. As Venus stations direct on April 12, the emotion fog will finally begin to lift, and you’ll feel ready to trust your instincts again. In recent weeks, you may have felt like a crab caught under a tidal wave — questioning if you were moving in the right direction, if the goals you’ve been scuttling towards bring you the comfort and fulfilment you need.

But Venus direct is the cosmic oracle you’ve been scouring for. Venus direct will serve as the cosmic oracle you’ve been searching for, offering clarity and reassurance that you are on the right path. The doubts and second-guessing will fade, allowing you to move forward with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence in what truly brings you joy and security.

This love-bound astrological event will be your cosmic reminder to return to what nurtures your soul, release external pressures, and begin anchoring yourself in a version of success that truly feels like home. This isn’t about following someone else’s tide but building an emotionally fulfilling, deeply secure foundation to weather any storm.

Whether it’s a career shift, a personal reinvention or a new way of honouring your needs, you’ll feel called to shed old expectations and create something that wraps around you like a warm, protective shell. You’ll finally understand that success isn’t just about chasing status — it’s about creating a life that cradles, nourishes, and allows you to flourish.

Then, there’s the Full Moon in Libra on April 12, which will feel like the tide gently pulling you back to shore, reminding you where you feel safest — wrapped in the warmth of home. These next few weeks will feel like you’ve been tending to your nest, carefully weaving together the foundation of the legacy you want to nurture and pass down.

But as much as you love caring for everyone else, this Libra Full Moon will remind you that you need care, too. If you’ve been spreading yourself too thin. This lunation will be a much-needed moment to protect your emotional well-being before burnout washes over you.

This Full Moon will emphasize that your well-being is just as valuable as any milestone you reach. Prioritizing what (and who) brings you comfort and security will bring a deep sense of fulfillment, because at the end of the day, there’s nothing more rewarding than feeling safe, supported, and deeply rooted.

Finally, towards the end of the month, Mars struts into Leo on April 18, and suddenly, you’re in full-on provider mode — ready to protect, nurture, and grow what’s yours. This transit won’t just boost your self-worth, it’ll make sure everyone else sees it, too. You’ll be fiercely protective of your time, skills, and everything you’ve poured your heart into.

You’ll move with quiet strength, trusting your instincts to lead you toward the kind of structure that feels safe and stable. Play this energy right, and you won’t just be securing the bag — you’ll be securing the future you’ve always dreamed of. This month, the universe is wrapping you in its warmth, ensuring you have everything you need to bring you the security, love and success you deserve.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Mercury stations direct on April 7, and all your relationships will suddenly feel balanced again — finally! The past few weeks may have felt like one long game of emotional telephone, with miscommunications throwing off your signature harmony. Perhaps you assumed the worst or completely misread someone (classic Venusian rose-coloured glasses moment!).

But guess what? You’ve realized that no one was the villain here, and peace can finally be restored. Now that Mercury is moving forward, so can your relationships. Mercury stationing direct will be your moment to restore harmony, reset expectations, and bring some Venusian charm back into your connections.

Whether it’s a romantic partner, a bestie or a work relationship, your ability to balance the scales with equal parts diplomacy and honesty will be your greatest strength. If something’s been weighing on your heart, this will be your time to balance things out and ensure every relationship is as harmonious, reciprocal, and beautiful as you deserve.

Then, with Venus stationing direct on April 12, you will begin to see how the relationship clarity from Mercury, with its forward-moving motion, will begin to flourish. Your relationships may have felt lopsided these past few weeks. But on April 12? The gavel drops, and you’ll finally be seeing your relationships for what they are — no more harmony-tainted views and no more settling for less than a fairytale ending.

Whether in love, friendships, or work, this will be your chance to step into the role of judge and jury of your own life — if the energy isn’t fair, balanced, and deserving of your time, the verdict is clear. You’ve had the time to reflect, and on April 12, it’ll be time to come to a verdict. You’ll finally be ready to speak your truth with that signature Libra charm, drop the one-sided situationships, and prioritize connections that feel as weightless and elegant as a feather on a scale.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 places you in the judge’s seat, exactly where you secretly love to be. After weeks (or let’s be real, months) of playing mediator, peacekeeper, and the voice of reason, this lunation serves as your cosmic reminder that your needs deserve a fair trial, too. Consider this your chance to recalibrate the scales — because, let’s face it, they’ve been tipping too far in favour of others lately.

That said, this isn’t the time for a full-blown “objection!" in the court (as satisfying as that might be). Instead, the universe is handing you the gavel, encouraging you to assert yourself with the same grace and diplomacy that makes you the zodiac’s ultimate arbiter of balance.

And finally, as Mars struts into Leo on April 18, the universe is ready to restore the perfect balance in your life! After months of playing therapist, making everyone else feel heard, this transit tips the scales back in your favour. This will be when you step into your power with the unshakable certainty of a judge delivering a final verdict.

Your talents at the negotiating table will be undeniable, and it’s time the world sees it! And when you lead with charm, silent power and that signature Venusian beauty, you’ll naturally draw the respect, admiration and opportunities that always have your name on them. In April, the cosmos are making it clear — Libra, you’re the one everything is aligning for.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.