The luckiest days of the week for each zodiac sign from April 14 - 20, 2025 are here and what a great time period we are heading into. This week isis a welcome departure from the challenging energy we've experienced so far this year. There has been a retrograde planet since the start of the year, except for one week in late February. This means that while you wanted to manifest your New Year’s intentions, you couldn’t. Instead, you had to wait, review plans, and be open to the universe directing you toward an unexpected path. All this energy finally comes to fruition beginning on April 14 and there will be one day this week when the universe is behind you preparing you to take action.

The confusion and uncertainty are gone, and all that exists now is your unwavering desire to make your dreams come true and achieve the success that is divinely meant for you. In many ways, this week will feel like the new year in which anything is possible, because it is. Taurus Season begins during the weekend, bringing a time for growth and new beginnings when you can consciously make choices that lead to success. This earth sign period is also known for its financial abundance and luxurious lifestyle, so it’s your chance to upgrade.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, April 19

Start looking for ways to increase your income, dear Aries. The Sun will shift into Taurus on Saturday, April 19, lighting up your financial sector and helping you achieve long-term wealth. The Sun is one of the luckiest planetary bodies in the cosmos, representing an important opportunity to take action on what you are seeking.

This is not the time to sit around and hope that a raise or promotion falls into your lap, but to focus on money hacks that can make you richer, or whatever you can do to establish financial stability.

You may want to consider a side business or investment opportunity during this time, especially if it’s something that you enjoy doing. What you do now will pay off in the future, but you must take advantage of this incredibly abundant energy.

2. Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, April 20

Let go of what you no longer need, dear Taurus. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise on Sunday, April 20, in your house of career, inspiring you to take a new path. A Last Quarter Moon is about reorganization and release, so you may want to consider if your career goals are the same as when you first began this path.

Rather than thinking that you must stay with a job simply because of the time invested in there, consider looking for new opportunities. Aquarius carries an independent and free-spirited energy that will help you honor what you genuinely want from your professional life so you can let go of anything that’s no longer serving you.

3. Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, April 20

There are no more excuses, dear Gemini. Let go of any excuses as to why you can’t make your dreams come true with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Sunday, April 20. Aquarius rules over your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings, so there is no reason to feel like you can’t accomplish what you desire.

You may have felt that the timing wasn’t right for a fresh start in your life or to book that trip you’ve always dreamed of, but this is your sign to start moving ahead in a new career. There may always be reasons why the timing isn’t perfect, but the universe doesn’t care. Instead, let go of excuses and allow yourself to move toward what you genuinely want for your life.

4. Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, April 16

Surprise yourself, Cancer. You are setting up for an incredible week, especially concerning your career and finances. While Mercury will return to Aries on Wednesday, April 16, Mars will reenter Leo on April 18. Aries energy represents your career, while Leo energy helps you generate wealth.

In this case, you will want to focus on being financially independent, rather than waiting for someone else to make an offer or hitching your dreams to another’s success. Start by focusing on your professional life.

Whether it’s returning to school, applying or networking your way into a new job, or gaining some important skills, the work you put into your career will pay off financially, especially with Mars in Leo. This isn’t an energy you want to waste, so take this chance to start achieving the professional success you desire.

5. Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, April 16

Say yes to life, sweet Leo. Mercury was first in Aries before stationing retrograde from March 3 to March 15. During this phase, it shifted back into Pisces on March 15, giving you time to reflect and review what it is you want for your life.

This wasn’t the time to make plans or start a new job, however, as Mercury reenters Aries on Wednesday, April 16, that is precisely what you are being guided to do.

With Mars returning to your sign, you will feel like yourself again, which will help you embody confidence in seizing your dreams. Use this energy to reflect on what you want to initiate or begin, especially about attracting greater abundance.

Be open to what also arrives, as an unexpected offer might change the trajectory of any plans you’ve made.

6. Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, April 18

Your intuition is important, dear Virgo. You can’t disregard your internal feelings, as your intuition is the one part of yourself that can always be trusted.

It can be easy to think that logic will always pan out. However, the universe doesn’t care so much about what seems possible but what is meant for you. Mars will return to Leo on Friday, April 18, highlighting the need to listen to your intuition.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition, and in Leo, it is centered around taking all those ideas and dreams you usually disregard and making them into reality.

Don’t question where you are guided during this period and try to embody some of Leo’s boldness. It’s not your job to do what’s expected or take care of everyone, but to truly listen to your intuition to tap into the power of the divine.

7. Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, April 15

Look for the balance, dear Libra. You are a zodiac sign known for seeking balance in all matters of your life, but that will become of greater importance as retrograde Juno shifts into Scorpio on Tuesday, April 15. Scorpio energy rules your house of finances and self-worth, while Juno represents agreements.

Use this energy to strike a balance between what you desire and what will honor your worthiness. You may be able to renegotiate a contract or salary during this period, so be sure you’re honoring your worth.

This will be crucial in situations where you are getting paid for what you love, and though that’s important, you can’t neglect your financial well-being in the process.

8. Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Friday, April 18

Everything is going to start to make sense, beautiful Scorpio. Mars will reenter Leo on Friday, April 18, affecting your house of career and resolving what first began in this area of your life back in November of 2024.

Mars first entered Leo on November 4, 2024; however, at that time, it was about helping you realize what you want for yourself rather than moving ahead. Mars stationed retrograde on December 6, bringing a thoughtful approach to your professional aspirations and helping you understand your ability to create luck through the power of choice.

As Mars retrograde moved into Cancer, it helped you embody courage in expanding your horizons and opening yourself to new opportunities. Now, as Mars enters Leo, you should feel your career taking off and the clarity to know that you are meant for greater opportunities.

9. Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Friday, April 18

Say goodbye to your old life, Sagittarius. Leo energy rules your house of luck, expansion, and new beginnings. Something began in your life surrounding these themes in November 2024. However, you needed to go through a process of becoming comfortable with change before proceeding.

As Mars prepares to reenter Leo on Friday, April 18, you can set course for a new life. Mars helps you to generate greater ambition and courage toward achieving your dreams, and in Leo, it’s about wealth, happiness, and a spirit of adventure.

It may be hard to think of leaving certain situations or people behind. However, you need to do this for yourself. This isn’t just what you deserve, but what you owe yourself.

10. Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, April 20

Let go of your wounding surrounding lack, Capricorn. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Sunday, April 20, invites you to heal. Past hurts make you disbelieve your worth and affect your financial stability.

While you’ve had immense financial success in the last few years, the opportunity for the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will help you level up your life.

The wound of lack affects not only your financial life but also your romantic one. You have to believe that you’re worthy of wealth, love, and happiness.

Focus on identifying where the wound of lack began and let yourself heal it, feeling into your worthiness, because you deserve a fully abundant life.

11. Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week of Aquarius: Tuesday, April 15

It’s time to embrace a redirection, Aquarius. Retrograde Juno will shift into Scorpio on Tuesday, April 15, redirecting your professional path. Juno represents contracts and agreements, and with Scorpio ruling your professional house, you can expect to see changes here.

With Scorpio as the ruler of your career, you tend to change jobs frequently, not superficially, but because what you do must align with your growth.

As retrograde Juno moves into Scorpio, you may feel called to pursue a new career path or renegotiate your current position's agreement. Don’t let yourself feel guilty because you want to embrace a redirection; after all, growth will always be the path to luck.

12. Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, April 15

Embrace the most magical aspects of life, Pisces. Asteroid Juno will shift into Scorpio as part of its retrograde on Tuesday, April 15, igniting a desire to expand your soul and experience life fully.

Scorpio energy brings luck, abundance, new beginnings, and travel opportunities into your life. During this time, you may plan or embark on a trip as you return to one of your soul homes in this world.

This soul home is somewhere other than where you live and feels like it helps to reconnect you with the deepest part of yourself. By embracing this time, you can gain insight and clarity into your intuition.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio may also bring a new or the return of an important romantic connection back into your life, especially if you are traveling, so stay open to life and ready to embrace the magic.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.