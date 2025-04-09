3 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance For The Rest Of April 2025

Three zodiac signs attract powerful abundance for the rest of April 2025, a transformative month that feels like a culmination of all of the strong retrograde energy that began at the start of the year. These zodiac signs began attracting abundance once Mercury stationed direct on April 7 in the sign of Pisces, bringing us more calm and fewer delays and setbacks.

The Full Moon in Libra and Venus stationing direct in Pisces will occur on April 12. Our relationships have been tested, and this brings a concluding chapter to the story. Mars in Leo takes the stage on the 18th, giving fire signs something to look forward to when exploring their creative energy.

The Sun will be in Taurus on the 19th and the New Moon in the same sign will grace us on the 27th, giving this Venus retrograde more meaning. Taurus season offers the collective a period of analysis, clarity, and fortitude. We shift from impulsiveness to slowing down and processing our lessons.

Aries season has felt quite chaotic, especially after the partial solar eclipse in Aries back in March. Nevertheless, Aries and Pisces zodiac signs will experience abundance in April because they have endured a lot of transformative energy over the last several months. With Mercury and Venus stationing direct, these signs find their voice and courage.

Three zodiac signs attract powerful abundance for the rest of April 2025

1. Aries

April continues your birthday season, and you'll see tremendous benefits from the surprises and wonders this month continues to bring. Mercury stationing direct in the sign of Pisces on April 7 supplies you with the link to finding meaning in your dreams. The revitalizing energy from this transit helps you push those wonderful ideas forward. No longer will you be plagued by setbacks or more delays since you have the vision, momentum, and drive to get to wherever you desire.

The Full Moon in Libra on the 12th will be in your partnership house, and Venus in Pisces stations direct on the same day. This creates a new moment to incorporate love into your world, because through love, you will see how resilient your battle armor becomes. Heal past pain connected with relationships, reconcile, and see the wonders that this transit brings. Discover the new relationship you have with yourself and to let the past remain in the past.

On the 18th, Mars enters Leo once more, giving you many new ideas and providing you with courage and another opportunity to create new and glorious things. Mars and Mercury in Aries (beginning on the 16th) will be a double dose of excitement and intellectual stimulation. There is also an opportunity for love and connection, especially if you are single.

The Sun enters Taurus on the 19th and the New Moon is in Taurus on the 27th, both transits that will help you to get back to your support system and continue your analysis of your relationship with money. Abandon impulsiveness and focus on expansion and building through patience. The exalted New Moon allows you to initiate fruitful new beginnings in the financial sector. Research and understanding work in your favor as you take into account the lessons from the past Venus retrograde.

This month allows you to explore your leadership roles and abandoned dreams, and you’re noticing how you’ve become more resilient through these retrograde transits that now help you attract powerful abundance.

2. Pisces

Throughout the year, you’ve experienced Venus in your sign. While Mars in the sign of Cancer may have helped you find moments of excitement, the planet was also retrograde for a while, adding more setbacks. Mercury stationed direct in your sign on April 7, helping you to continue developing a more practical mindset since Saturn, the planet of karma, is showing you how to be more responsible.

Your lessons now involve releasing fear and accepting that you are capable of elevating to becoming the leader that others need. Venus has taught you how to work well with others, which gives you an advantage in your respective field.

The Sun in Aries adds potent energy to your financial sector for the first part of the month. You may be more cognizant of your spending habits and financial goals and a lot more prepared to embark on a learning journey to learn more about saving. Mercury will enter the sign of Aries once more on the 16th, adding more to the theme of conservation, patience and slow growth, especially after retrograde season.

On April 12, Venus in Pisces will station direct, a perfect opportunity to release any negative thoughts stemming from self-criticism. The Full Moon in Libra is on the same day, showing you how to love and protect yourself. Become your own support system and root for yourself.

Prepare to get organized and plan forward once the Sun enters Taurus on the 19th. Mercury in Aries and Mars in Leo will help to supercharge your ideas and give you the boost you need when it comes to success in academia or the career sector. The magnificent New Moon in Taurus on the 27th adds collaborative energy, easing tensions with others and helping you to take on your role as a leader.

This month, you have plenty of opportunities to utilize your gifts and talents to attract powerful abundance. April is here to help your ideas flourish and evolve your skillset. It is also a month that is helping you to yourself love and patience.

3. Virgo

Virgo, the rest of April is setting the stage for a personal and professional breakthrough and this time, you're not just keeping things running behind the scenes. You’re stepping into a more visible, empowered role, especially when it comes to your work and financial planning. With Mercury stationing direct on April 7 and Mars entering Leo on the 18th, you're hitting your stride in terms of strategic thinking, motivation, and leadership. People are noticing your consistency, insight, and your ability to stay calm while solving complex problems.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 12 activates your second house of resources and values. It’s not just about making more money anymore, it’s about redefining your relationship with abundance. You’re no longer settling for burnout or underpayment. If you’ve been negotiating a raise or setting boundaries at work, this is your moment to see real results.

Venus going direct in Pisces that same day brings harmony and clarity in close relationships. Whether romantic or professional, you’ll find that others are more open to collaboration now, and that mutual respect leads to mutual gain. Let go of needing everything to be perfect and lean into progress instead.

The New Moon in Taurus on April 27 is your green light to take a leap, especially if it involves teaching, learning, travel, or expanding your influence. The rest of the month of April is a month of practical growth for you, where your steady effort meets real opportunity. You’ve done the prep work. Now, the universe is meeting you halfway. Enjoy the abundance, Virgo! It's a powerful change!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.