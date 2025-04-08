3 Zodiac Signs Have Better Luck With Money For The Rest Of April 2025

While Venus retrograde has been messing with our finances since March 1, three zodiac signs have better luck with money for the rest of April 2025 as the planet of money and value turns direct mid-month. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, these zodiac signs "will see an increase in their personal finances" throughout the month of April, which is much welcome news after weeks of feeling like there was much more money going on than coming in.

Keep an eye out for any opportunities to make an extra buck here or there, and if you're feeling overworked and underpaid, don't be afraid to ask for what you're worth — especially if you're one of the three zodiac signs that has better luck with money this month.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Three zodiac signs have better luck with money in April 2025

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The first zodiac sign that has better luck with money in April 2025 is Aquarius, who "will find that their own personal earning power is going up," Brobeck said.

Whether you're an Aquarius who owns a business or works your everyday 9-to-5, everyone can expect to see a change in finances — especially if they have a small business or side hustle. Money is undoubtedly on your mind this month, Aquarius, and this shift in mindset is working in your favor.

That being said, use this month wisely. While most zodiac signs will feel tempted to spend this extra income in one go, it's wise to save any extra income for a rainy day.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you've experienced great ups and downs in your career lately. From feeling stuck and unhappy to experiencing zero momentum, Pisces should be happy to know that you'll have better luck with money in April 2025. While this financial luck lasts all throughout April, according to Brobeck, you'll see the most reward towards the end of the month when you "may receive a large sum of money unexpectedly."

Brobeck explained that some Pisces have been working hard on starting or building up a business. Until now, it might've felt as if you were having little success. Luckily, your hard work is finally paying off, especially when you tap into that powerful creativity of yours.

"When they do this," Brobeck said of Pisces, "they could also feel more self-confident."

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you're not usually one to have money troubles. But with your ruling planet retrograde, money may not have been as quick to come in as your used to. Luckily, you're having better luck with money for the rest of April, Brobeck said.

According to Brobeck, Taurus experiences an increase in their own personal earning power this month with Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and abundance, transiting this zodiac sign's second house of money.

"Due to this transit, they may have received more money throughout 2024," Brobeck explained,a"nd this month will be no different."

As long as you remain as level-headed and responsible as you always are, you can expect a relaxed month — save or reinvest your earnings!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.