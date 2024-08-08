4 Zodiac Signs That Are Natural Money Magnets, According To An Astrologer

Some people seem to have more success in finances than others — and it may just be because they have one of the four zodiac signs considered to be natural money makers, according to renowned astrologer Carol Starr.

4 zodiac signs that are natural money magnets

And while there are many factors that can determine wealth (or a lack of it), sometimes we can see clues in the so-called "money houses" in astrology. So even if you don't have one of these zodiac signs as your Sun or Rising signs, checking these money houses in your birth chart, especially the second and eighth houses, might show more luck.

For example, a Saturnian second house means the native needs to be more focused on saving because it can be challenging to save with Saturn bringing some blockages and restrictions. Meanwhile, a Jupiterian or Venusian second house may show some ease with accumulating finances but the native may find it challenging to find discipline in managing finances. This can explain why some people can be seen as being more successful with finances or material wealth.

1. Taurus

Because Venus is their ruler, it is easy for Taurus to simply attract money. Venus is happy in Taurus because the sign aims for stability. As an Earth sign, they understand the value of hard work, which is why Taurus excels when they are very interested in pursuing a career or hobby that ignites their passion. If they are not enthusiastic or devoted to the work they do, it may be challenging for them to summon the motivation to give it their all.

Earth signs can reach the top because of how tightly they cling to their dreams, which is why it is essential specifically for Taurus to do what aligns with them. Taurus is a sign that can create gold when they know what they want and will work relentlessly to achieve their dreams.

2. Cancer

Being Capricorn’s sister sign gives Cancer an advantage because they know how to work hard and get to where they want. Cardinal signs also have the drive to initiate and are usually inspired to see their hard work flourish through the end. Cancer does not shy away from work or responsibility, which can help them acquire financial prosperity. Their work ethic is simply unmatched and with Aries at the top of their chart, they are here to be victorious in their career or academic sector.

Their financial houses are ruled by the Sun and Saturn, both placements that can give them the essential tools needed to win. They learn how to see their social network can help them elevate but they also learn to develop confidence in themselves so they can break boundaries and take on roles where they can lead others.

3. Scorpio

Masters of the realm of finances, Scorpio knows how to expand what they have because this is driven by fear. Their financial houses are ruled by Jupiter and Mercury, giving them an edge to plan, learn, and embrace some luck when needed. Ruled by Mars, they know how to initiate and how important it is to be patient with their goals. The vision and patience of the Scorpio need to be praised since they know how to concoct a plan when needed.

The co-ruler of this sign is Pluto, helping them to transform and adapt to their circumstances which can further fuel them to success. The Scorpio's determination is unparalleled and this can make them fearsome adversaries. This sign is the opposition of Venus-ruled Taurus, which also gives them an edge, especially with the partnerships they make.

4. Capricorn

Everyone knows the work ethic that this sign has because it is ruled by Saturn. The Capricorn's ambition is unrivaled and they see obstacles as opportunities to gain bigger victories. Capricorn imprints their goals in their minds from early on and they can mold their objectives in a way that can benefit them in the long run. Saturn rules time and time is usually not an issue for them, which can mitigate stress.

It is easy for Capricorn to trust their vision because they are very pragmatic and will rarely make irrational plans that can backfire. They work with what they are given and learn what is essential to their progress. Capricorns focus on output, which is why they tend to perfect and fine-tune their talents, and it is one of the reasons they will experience abundance and growth in their later years.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.