4 Zodiac Signs Have Better Luck With Money In The Second Half Of 2025

While 2025 has been a big money year for a few zodiac signs so far, there are some holding out for their moment in the spotlight. According to astrologer Helena Hathor, that moment is the second half of 2025 when four zodiac signs have better luck with money than they've experienced so far this year.

The four zodiac signs have better luck with money in the second half of 2025

1. Cancer

While 2025 is your emerald year, it's admittedly been slow to start. With Mars retrograde in your sign for the first part of the year, you experienced a frustrating lack of motivation.

But Mars is now direct and leaving your sign in April, paving the way for you to have better luck with money in the second half of 2025

"You're attracting a lot of opportunity, a lot of wealth, and that is really coming into fruition in the material world," Hathor said in a TikTok video.

Your finances will really pick up speed once Jupiter, the planet of abundance, luck, and expansion, enters your sign in June, marking the official start of your emerald year and making life feel grand all around.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you're known for your optimistic attitude and easygoing nature, but those two traits haven't quite been on display yet this year. Luckily, according to Hathor, you'll have better luck with money in the second half of 2025, which will make life easier for you as you return to your happy-go-lucky self.

In the second half of 2025, "you're experiencing a whole heap of shared resources increase," Hathor explained. "You may even apply for a credit card or a loan, and it really comes to fruition the second half of 2025."

3. Gemini

If you're a Gemini, then you're in luck! Though life has felt stale and unmotivating lately, a rush of money is pouring into your sign in the second half of 2025. According to Hathor, "you are gonna have a sudden rush of money" in the second half of 2025.

Be sure to keep up the hard work — you'll see the fruits of your labor sooner than you know.

4. Taurus

To be fair, you always have your finances in order, Taurus. Known to be good with money, you don't typically struggle with finances compared to the rest of the zodiac signs. Even so, your personal finances might be appearing meek as of late.

Luckily, you'll have better luck with money in the second half of 2025 — well, at least for a period.

"You're going to have a sudden rush of money come in," Hathor said, but the astrologer warned that "it could suddenly go out."

To make the most of the quick financial luck, which Hathor noted happens around the time Uranus moves into Gemini in July, "save your money for a rainy day," she suggested.

