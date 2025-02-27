9 Sad But Common Signs That Mean It's Time To Start Looking For A New Job

In this time of tumult, you may feel a need to hunker down rather than look for a new job. Whether or not you are ready to take action, this is a time to prepare. Facing and naming your choices can mitigate the scary stuff and your efforts will buoy courage because you have a say in your future. Attending to such realities will help with the natural anxiety that accompanies change you don’t control.

This takes courage. Courage is neither a characteristic (not everyone has it) nor an act (ephemeral and unsustainable in nature). Yet, courage is accessible by appreciating the process of your becoming. This process involves a willingness to realize your capacities by going through discomfort, fear, anxiety, or suffering and taking wholehearted, responsible action.

You can strengthen your courage by acknowledging the cognitive and emotional aspects you are facing, such as the items in the list below.

Nine signs you should probably start looking for a new job

1. You don’t feel secure at work

Plans and requirements that involve you often unravel or lack adequate resources and time.

2. You’re unmotivated to learn things related to your work

Your job is static and often boring. You mastered it long ago.

3. You distrust your supervisor and many of your immediate colleagues

They gossip and have favorites other than you. Competition, rather than collaboration or cooperation, is the way people relate to one another, as explored by an APA study.

4. You often feel a pit in your stomach about your job, especially when returning to work

Your body and emotions tell the truth, even when you push through such uncomfortable physical symptoms.

5. The organization or situation seems unproductive or unstable

Little attention is given to problems or issues. Conflict resolution is not part of your leaders’ repertoire.

6. The values of most of the staff and choices by organization leaders are increasingly out of sync with yours

You have become aware of the gaps in assumptions and attitudes. Sometimes you feel as though you’re living in a culture where you do not belong, as explored in The International Journal of Human Resource Management.

7. Other options within the situation are neither interesting nor accessible

You don’t see opportunities that you want to or can pursue.

8. There are no chances for promotion, but you’re staying put for the seeming security

Nor is there attention to or possibilities for professional development.

9. The work itself does not relate to what you imagine yourself doing in the future

Even though you are not sure of what you’d prefer to do, there is no inkling of it in your job that excites you.

Nine things you can do now to move forward and wave your own flags

So, now you’ve identified or clarified the flags that indicate it’s time to look for a new job, what will you do? To avoid leaving you in limbo, there are 9 choices you can consider, use, or adapt to answer the call of your courage.

To take responsible action, review these possibilities. They are likely to diminish discomfort, anxiety, or fear and avoid suffering further. Make manageable choices and get assistance from people you trust and respect with barter and other options.

1. Decide on the rhythm of your action plan to promote momentum

For example, one action related to your future, every ___________.

2. Explore the kinds and nature of work that appeal to you by determining matches with your main values, transferable skills that you enjoy using, and topics that engage you

To avoid overwhelming yourself, choose 3 -5 examples in each. Notice themes, regardless of immediate accessibility and credibility of your experience and education, for clarifying opportunities and directions.

3. Lessen current discomfort

The Journal of Mental Health explored how discomfort can be lessened by meditation, exercise, or anything else that you find calming.

4. Plan ahead

Plan regular activities outside of work with people you like and vice versa.

5. Renew connections

Renew your professional connections with special attention to what you can do for others.

6. Identify some future-oriented skills that you want to strengthen

To initially test their appeal and relevance, embark on a self-study process. Practice, practice, practice.

7. Reward yourself regularly for any progress

Make it fun and collaborate with others for enjoyment.

8. Invoke your sense of humor and playfulness

Be serious about ensuring your financial security. Although this link is written for federal workers, its specific headings are useful for many other people.

To enrich, expand, and apply these two sets of suggestions, develop some prompt questions for Perplexity, ChatGPT, or other AI sources. The responses from them and collaborators will support your courage. They will also generate useful information for aspects of the nine points immediately above and other matters that come to your mind. With commitment and regular steps, you’ll soon be waving your flags to celebrate.

Ruth Schimel Ph.D. is a career and life management consultant and author of the Choose Courage series. She guides clients in accessing their strengths and making viable visions for current and future work and life situations.