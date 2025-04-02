Juno Retrograde Is Testing Relationships Until July 10th — 11 Ways To Make Yours Stronger

If you've found yourself suddenly questioning your relationship, it may just be because Juno 'the love asteroid' is now retrograde. "This retrograde is going to have you questioning your beliefs surrounding love, relationships, commitments, and your soul contracts," astrologer Alexie Otto explained.

Until July 10, 2025, June retrograde will help people better understand what they want or are looking for in their partners. And while planet Venus might be known for its fun and passionate influence on love and relationships, Juno retrograde is the perfect period for deciding if you're ready to deepen your commitment — or discovering if you're not in the relationship meant for you after all.

Knowing all this, Otto shared how you take advantage of this period, and most importantly, recognize the pitfalls to avoid if you want to set yourself (and your relationship) up for success.

How to strengthen your relationship while Juno 'the love asteroid' is retrograde until July 10, 2025

1. Redefine what commitment means to you

Jasmine Carter | Pexels

"You've grown. Your standards have evolved. Let your love life reflect that," began Otto. When entering into a relationship, what do you expect or want out of this relationship? How do you define commitment, and most importantly, are you truly ready for that commitment?

Juno retrograde challenges people and helps them question their beliefs surrounding love, marriage, and other forms of commitment. This is a time to figure out your boundaries and what you need from potential partners.

2. Don't make rushed or impulsive decisions around love

WebTechExperts | pixabay

Since Juno retrograde is meant to bring people together, you might feel tempted to make a relationship official or get back together with a toxic ex because 'the planet deemed it so.' However, Otto warned not to rush or make questionable decisions as these decisions might come back to bite you, especially while Venus is still retrograde.

"So, no random proposals. No randomly getting married in Vegas. No randomly, impulsively deciding to break up with your boyfriend of eight years," said Otto.

Now is the time to let things go, as clarity typically comes by giving yourself space, not rushing things, and hoping for the best.

3. Prioritize your freedom and love

Anna Alexes | Pexels

When you hear about the potential for romance, what typically comes to mind? Probably engagements, breakups, or makeups, right? However, this Juno retrograde isn't just for romance and butterflies. It's also meant to help you prioritize your freedom.

Otto explained that Juno is currently in Sagittarius, which craves freedom, adventure, and expansion. So while you're pondering, "Really ask yourself, do your relationships allow you to grow? Do they allow you to expand? Do they allow you to step into the next level version of yourself? Or, are they keeping you stuck?" ended Otto.

4. Ask yourself if your relationships are dimming your light

RDNE Stock project | Pexels

When you're in a healthy relationship, there tends to be a healthy glow about you that's hard to miss. Your brilliant smile and upbeat personality are contagious and impact everyone around you. On the flip side, toxic relationships can quickly dim your light and cause even the brightest person to become saddened by the constant negativity thrown their way.

So, if you find your light diminishing or worse, you dim your own light to keep your relationship intact, then it's high time to let go. Though it might be difficult, letting go and healing is the best way to bring back your inner light and better yet, find someone that brings it back too.

5. Reflect on your relationship patterns

Rido | Canva Pro

Are you known for attracting a specific type of person? According to Otto, this retrograde is meant to help you see why you attract the people and connections you do so you can ditch this pattern and move forward.

Humans are notoriously known to love what's familiar and as a result, will stick to the same cycle they're used to in order to avoid the uncomfortable feeling of moving on and finding someone new. However, if you truly want to be the best version of yourself, then letting go is a must.

6. Don't go back to your exes

DragonImages | Canva Pro

It's understandable, really. Exes are the single most infuriating and addicting thing that you often can't help but go back to. Whether it's because there's a lack of closure or simply because you haven't healed, this Juno retrograde might have you texting your ex, crying at three o'clock in the morning. Still, whatever you do, it's best to keep those thoughts to yourself.

With Juno and Mercury's retrograde happening together, it's a real possibility that stuff might hit the fan and that your ex might come back whether you decide to text or not. However, "This does not mean that you are meant to get back together with them," explained Otto. They're only there to remind you of what you've outgrown.

7. Heal your feminine and masculine archetypes

yuriyseleznev | Canva Pro

Everyone has both masculine and feminine energy inside of them. A truly evolved, charming, and fully developed person is great at balancing both the feminine and masculine energy that they possess. However, getting there is far from easy.

This is why Otto encouraged us to look at our Lilith, Venus, Mars, and Moon signs to figure out the best ways to connect to our natural energies. She continued that this is especially important for your Mars sign as this tends to be the sign of masculinity.

8. Do something special with your partner

Jacob Lund | Canva Pro

Are you already in a relationship and think that most of this information doesn't apply to you? Well, according to Otto, now is the perfect opportunity to do something special between you and your partner that will further bring you two closer.

She actively encouraged people to step outside of their comfort zone and do something new. Whether that means visiting a new restaurant or, better yet, doing something exciting like having a road trip, finding ways to better connect the two of you will strengthen your relationship.

9. Have those important conversations

Roberta SA. | Studio South Korea

When you're with your partner, how does your conversation go? Are you able to talk for hours on end without a second thought? Or do you sit there awkwardly, hoping one person will say something?

"If there's something on your mind that is bothering you at all in this relationship, this is your time to have that important conversation with your partner," Otto suggested.

You don't have to go through the inevitable breakup that you feel is just around the corner. If you're able to sit down and simply be honest, Juno retrograde promises a better chance for couples to heal and mend things.

10. Write a letter to the universe about your ideal partner

vladans | Getty Images

What characteristics do you hope they possess? Do you want them to be college-educated or a blue-collar worker? Is emotional maturity important for you, and what type of morals do you want them to have? Even minor details like their family life or colored hair can be written down in this letter.

Otto encouraged everyone to keep this note and to read it often during and after Juno retrograde to start manifesting your ideal love into your life.

11. Don't settle for a love you've outgrown

Anna Tarazevich | Pexels

Everyone moves on, and the things that once felt super important no longer feel worth much as you mature and enter this new chapter in your life. So, while entering into this period, be sure not to settle for less than what you deserve.

It's easy to let old habits die hard, but settling for a love that isn't comfortable or doesn't make you feel safe is setting yourself up for heartbreak. Not only will this potentially dim your light, but it'll also hold you back from finding someone better.

"Juno retrograde is asking you to level up any relationships, not to water you down," Otto reminded. So, make sure that whoever you are with is the person who truly makes you feel like you're fully able to be yourself.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.