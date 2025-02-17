Ex-Recruiter Shares 7 Steps To Network Your Way Into A New Job When Traditional Applications Just Aren’t Working

The job market is a mess right now. FlexJobs reported that “On average, it takes about three to six months from start to finish to get a job, and you have an 8.3% probability of getting a job interview from one job application.”

It seems that simply applying and hoping for the best is no longer enough to secure a position. Luckily, there are some tips and tricks you can use to cut through the noise. Hanna Goefft, an ex-recruiter and content creator, shared in a recent TikTok some of her best pointers for landing a job by networking.

Here are 7 steps to network your way into a new job when traditional applications aren’t working:

1. Develop an elevator pitch.

“Before you do anything, get yourself an elevator pitch,” Geofft urged. “It should cover the impact that you know you can have, the opportunities that you want, and the people you want to meet. The idea is you’re making it easy [for] somebody to go, ‘Oh, I know a company you should interview with!’ Or, ‘I know somebody you should talk to!’”

The whole idea of an elevator pitch, University of Pennsylvania’s Kuk Jang said, is to offer an introduction of yourself and whatever it is you’re selling (in this case, your skills) in the same amount of time as an average elevator ride. It’s a fast way to let people know who you are and why you’re qualified. It can be critical when you only have a minute to make a lasting impression.

2. Use LinkedIn like it’s your website.

In the digital age we live in, LinkedIn is one of the biggest networking tools we should all take advantage of. It’s literally social media made for networking with professionals. Geofft pointed out that you can use your LinkedIn profile like it’s your “homepage” — try to show why you’re a great fit for the role you want, and not just to “rehash everything you’ve already done.”

Career coach Tammy Homegardner noted that many people understandably find in-person networking intimidating and awkward. Plus, who really has time for it? LinkedIn is the perfect answer to this. “LinkedIn provides job seekers with access to over 30 million companies and their employees, all from the comfort of home,” she wrote.

3. Sort your LinkedIn connections.

“Export all of your LinkedIn connections and sort them into three circles,” Geofft instructed. Those categories should be your closest friends and family, your friends and acquaintances, and then everyone else. "Start by networking with that first circle and then expand from there," she advised.

It may seem strange to focus on your friends and family when networking, but you never know who will know the right person at the right time. Speaker and author Jeffrey Ton shared that some estimates say 80% of jobs are filled through these kinds of networking connections.

4. Become recognizable.

You’re not going to get a job if you hide from the world, particularly the world of networking. You have to be active, reach out, and make connections. “You gotta show up in those professional communities and practice,” Geofft said. “My golden rule of networking: whenever you see somebody with a background you admire, send them a message immediately.”

This is a scary suggestion for a lot of people. Putting yourself out there is never easy, especially when you’re likely to experience rejection. Yet, showing up and reaching out is absolutely essential to finding that perfect role you’ve been dreaming of. Just think of what’s waiting for you on the other side of fear.

5. Have a goal for every interaction.

Networking is different than a casual conversation — you have to keep your eye on the prize. Geofft recommended having a goal in mind for every conversation you have with someone you’re networking with. “Pick one thing you want to learn from that person,” she said, “that you think is gonna help accelerate your search.”

6. Target the right people.

Networking can be overwhelming, and it’s tempting to try to reach out to as many people as possible. While an argument could be made for this method, Geofft has a better idea. “Go after people at companies that have just raised funding, that have launched new products, or that have hired executives,” she suggested. “These are signals that they have teams to build out.”

Networking with people at well-established organizations is still good because you never know when an opportunity will open up. However, if you focus on people at growing businesses, there’s a better chance they’ll have roles to fill.

7. Treat everything like an interview.

No one likes job interviews, and the thought of having them regularly is enough to make many break out in a cold sweat. Still, when you’re networking, every conversation can hold aspects of an interview. “Every networking conversation is an interview, even if the person you’re networking with doesn’t know it,” Geofft said. “So sprinkle in little comments and tidbits about you and your value.”

This is likely to feel uncomfortable, but you never know how someone you’re talking to could help you in your career. Career coach Ashley Stahl agreed with this, saying that every conversation can be used for “planting a seed for the vacancies of tomorrow.”

Applying to jobs the old-fashioned way just isn’t cutting it anymore, so networking is a crucial skill to have. It could very well be how you find your next job, so take advantage of Geofft's tried and true methods.

