How will the retrograde season force each zodiac sign to glow up the week of March 31, 2025? There will be many strong ties to the retrograde this week with the rulers of the Taurus and Gemini Moon currently retrograde, starting March 31. The Taurus Moon can bring us some moments of deep reflection, while the Gemini Moon will show us how to be more solution-oriented.

Finally, the Moon in the luminaries, Cancer and Leo, can serve as guiding lights to help us find our way if we no longer feel aligned with our path.

Advertisement

How retrograde season kick-starts each zodiac sign's glow up the week starting March 31:

Aries

Design: YourTango

With the Taurus Moon this week, focusing on financial responsibility will have many benefits. Working on settling debt, working towards a savings plan, and seeing how you can make many more positive shifts to help you move forward.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to brainstorm some excellent ideas with the Gemini Moon, which helps to keep you balanced during this Venus retrograde, where you’re learning about the valuable things you have considered valuable and how to be wiser when it comes to spending.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you can feel more prepared to reflect on the past with the Moon in your sign, correlating to Venus' transit. The nostalgic energy can also bring about a surge of new ideas and inspiration that will be felt through the Gemini Moon.

The week gets you on track and keeps you prepared to meet those expectations and not feel deceived by all the challenges and surprises that this Venus transit might bring you.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There can be shifts this week based on your current plans. With Saturn instilling discipline in your sign, you can see that you have a long way to go. Don’t feel discouraged; instead, utilize the lessons brought by the Taurus Moon and the Gemini Moon to feel pride and courage about the direction that you’re taking.

While we are all navigating this eclipse season, it can feel even stronger for your sign because you are optimistic. You must remember to keep going forward and not give up on the process.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Calming the storms this week is the Moon in Taurus. The energy can make you feel very optimistic because Saturn also gives you that boost of encouragement. The Venus Moon is here to remind you about your important relationship with others and the one you need to have with yourself.

The challenges you may face may center on the strength of your circle of friends and whether they are your tribe. Eclipse season continues to bring uncertainties, so don’t let insecurities or doubt get to you. Remedy this by reaching out to them and doing something together.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A period of release and renewal through this eclipse cycle. This week's energy is all about taking on new challenges without feeling doubt. Thankfully, the Aries season is giving the fire signs all the encouragement, all the motivation, and confidence to take on new endeavors. But be patient and don’t rush the process. This Aries season can feel similar to Leo season since the main message is to claim your throne and accept your role as the aristocrat.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Navigating through the Mutable waters may feel a little stressful this week and for more of the month, but you are slowly getting back on track. Saturn gives you the tools to continue your metamorphosis, so learn to incorporate what you have learned to strengthen your skill set.

During this time, you are more aligned with your goals and process with Saturn still impacting your sign, giving you the fuel needed to get through those remaining chapters of the Saturn transit. Continue being disciplined and patient to succeed.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The challenges can surround your thought process now. Make sure to keep calm and focused, and think before you speak. Your relationships continue taking center stage through Venus' impact during these transformative periods.

You’re seeing how valuable it is to have a good circle of friends. You also notice the importance of a disciplined routine and structure because things are moving quickly. If you need to find some grounding energy, the Moon in Taurus early in the week provides the stability you have been searching for.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the challenges you will have to face this week is being more open with your partner and more emotionally willing to cooperate with them.

There’s a lot of sensitivity here involving how you view relationships and how much you must let people in. This is a moment where you must learn how to open up through this eclipse cycle. You understand there is maturity in releasing grudges, so be open to reconciliation this week.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Processing your ideas efficiently may be one of the things that you have to focus on this week. There could also be an emphasis or desire to give these ideas structure. You must learn to be more disciplined when planning things because Mercury retrograde may be challenging.

Organizing your ideas gives them new life because things can feel very hazy during this time. These transits are also the prelude to the Saturn transit, which will eventually impact you. Learning to have that discipline now can allow you to elevate your work and craft and push yourself to new limits if you allow it.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

We continue to embark on this eclipse journey, seeing different versions of ourselves. The challenge for you this week will be how to let others take part in the responsibility you want to control. It is a moment for you to learn how to release and give people some of the burden that you are carrying.

It is essential to ask for help when you need it. This eclipse season can feel very stressful and draining, so be open to accepting help. Of course, do this with people you trust because it may surprise you how much relief you could feel with help.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

In the next few weeks, there will be a reset regarding how you view your relationships. The Mars in Leo transit will return soon and may feel like a strong prelude with the Moon in Taurus taking the stage early this week.

Be mindful of the relationships you have and the ones you want to continue to grow because during this Venus cycle, you will be forced to look into what you want in a relationship and who you want as a partner. It is a moment of honesty and a self-reflection, so use this time to think carefully

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

The eclipse cycle will have you focused on your roots and how you connect with others, and it will impact how the past has shaped who you are. It is a moment of reconciliation and release, and the Taurus Moon is bringing that to your attention.

Advertisement

You are entering a new stage of maturity. Venus wants you to show more compassion towards those who deserve it. But you are learning to value boundaries and protect your energy when essential. Take pride in who you are.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.