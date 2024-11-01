14 Signs Of A Genuinely Disciplined Person, According To Psychology

Being disciplined takes immense work in the age of constant distractions: beeps, notifications, and new Netflix shows to binge. So, actually committing to doing something — and then doing the actual thing — is a rarity these days.

But the benefits one reaps from living a disciplined life are plentiful: a sense of completion, a sense of responsibility, and being the type of person who's consistent, reliable, and that people can depend on.

Advertisement

Here are 14 signs of a genuinely disciplined person:

1. They know the difference between being overloaded and overwhelmed

When we’re overloaded, we need to do less. When we’re overwhelmed, we need to think less and do more. Being constantly overwhelmed, according to research from Harvard, leads to people feeling confused, mentally slow, and stressed.

2. They continually ask: ‘How can I do more with less?’

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Advertisement

Apply your answers to your own life, and think about working smarter, not harder.

3. They don't multi-task

Trying to do more than one thing at a time massively decreases your effectiveness at any one thing, research from Stanford tells us. Do one thing at a time and do it well.

4. They write their goals down every day

Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Advertisement

The act of physically writing goals down, whether short-term ‘process’ goals like writing daily or longer-term goals, cements them in your awareness. Research from Michigan State University confirms that writing down your goals gives you a better chance of accomplishing them.

5. They don't rely on stimulants to stay focused

Most of us are so jacked up on sugar, carbs, and coffee that we forget what effortless focus is. Stimulants, research from Harvard states, are also bad for heart health.

6. They prioritize enjoyment

Jopwell / Pexels

Advertisement

You can’t outwork someone who is enjoying themselves. The most in-flow productive people find a way to enjoy what they’re doing, no matter what, research from 2024 confirms.

7. They understand the glycemic index (GI)

High-GI foods like bread, white rice, and crackers will spike insulin, leading to a crash that lowers your mood, research from 2021 says. Low GI foods allow you to maintain a stable mood and increase your focus throughout the day.

8. They avoid cheap dopamine

Stimulants like TikTok and video games are frying your dopamine receptors, according to studies from 2021. This means your motivation for ‘everyday’ things like writing becomes difficult.

9. They don't make everything personal

You don’t need ‘self-belief’ or any other mumbo-jumbo right now. By taking everything personally, you may tend to irrationally believe everyone, and everything is out to attack you, psychology confirms. You need to put your attention on the next small step. That’s true focus. It’s never about you.

Advertisement

10. They identify their purpose

Purpose is something you must create. Why are you doing what you’re doing? You are less likely to find excuses with a strong, written-down reason. Great news: Psychology tells us that having a purpose in life can lead to less stress and better outcomes in your life.

11. They're accountable to themselves — or someone else

Find a partner or coach to whom you report on work done or habits maintained. The fear of letting others down will motivate you to maintain strong discipline, studies from 2021 state.

12. They're okay with boredom

Most people have little focus because they hate feeling bored. If you can experience boredom and stay with it until creative insight follows, you’re ahead of the game. One study from 2019 even confirms it's good for our mental health to be bored every once and a while.

Advertisement

13. They stick to a routine

Like with purpose, you design your ideal routine based on what works for you. What will you do most days, at specific times, without distraction that ensures you’re focused? According to a study by researchers at Tel Aviv University, predictable, repetitive routines are calming and help reduce anxiety.

14. They track key performance metrics

What three to four key results show you’re moving towards your objectives? Maybe it’s newsletter sign-ups for example. Track them. This will motivate you and keep you moving in the right direction.

Finally, if you forget all of this, do this: One thing at a time with enjoyment.

Advertisement

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.