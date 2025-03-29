How To Use The Solar Eclipse Portal To Experience A ‘Soul-Level Rebirth’ Between Now And April 5, According To An Astrologer

If you're like many people, you're still getting your sea legs after the lunar eclipse earlier this month. Well buckle up, buttercup, because there's yet another change-up approaching with the March 29, 2025 solar eclipse in trailblazing Aries.

Eclipses are always somewhat destabilizing—there's a sort of switching of places that happens, as light is shed on aspects of our selves and our lives that are usually shrouded in darkness and vice versa.

Advertisement

But where lunar eclipses tend to be about dismantling and drawing things to a close, solar eclipses like the one on March 29 are about transformations and new beginnings—which presents a powerful opportunity. And professional astrologer Alexie Gigi Otto says in this case, the opportunity presented isn't just transformation, but a renaissance.

The March 29 solar eclipse offers an opportunity for soul-level rebirth until April 5, 2025.

Otto, who is known as @alexiegigi on social media, says this solar eclipse provides a sort of portal, lasting nearly a week, during which we have an opportunity to not just embark on a new path, but transform ourselves on a soul level if we know how to use it—and how not to use it.

Advertisement

"This isn't any eclipse," Otto says, "this is a cosmic reset of who you are, a soul-level identity, death and rebirth." She shared TK things you should and should not do to get the absolute most out of this astrological opportunity.

1. Activate your solar plexus chakra

The solar plexus chakra governs your sense of self, identity, and purpose, all important focal points during eclipses. Otto suggests doing solar plexus activation meditations during this time, because the eclipse unfolding in the fiery sign of Aries means it is "burning away any false versions of yourself," as she put it.

Advertisement

This can include the structures you built within yourself to survive your pas that may no longer be serving you or be misaligned with your true identity. There is no better time to let them melt away.

Otto has created a workbook for the eclipse that includes a meditation for this purpose, or you can find one of your own. She also suggests simple exercises like placing one hand on your solar plexus and the other on your heart while repeating, "I choose courage, I choose embodiment, I am sovereignty."

2. Do not give into doubt about yourself or your decisions.

"This is not the time to ask, 'is this okay? Does this look okay?' or asking other people for their opinion," Otto says. "This is not the time to seek the approval of others or to doubt your own decisions."

Instead, she says to embody the ethos of Aries, a sign known for its fiery, bold, competitive and even sometimes downright demanding approach to life. It's represented by a ram, after all, which is not exactly known for being docile. Follow suit, and step out boldly. "Make decisions for yourself and by yourself," Otto recommends.

Advertisement

3. Move your body and feel your rage.

Eclipses, whether solar or lunar, stir things up, including our emotions and past experiences. Otto says to lean into these feelings rather than run from them—but to do so with the body more so than the mind. This is because Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action—as well as things like fighting and war.

"So right now, you want to get all that rage out," Otto says, "you want to get all that anger out."

This could come in the form of everything from dancing to punching a pillow while crying your head off. Or it could be going for a run, hitting up a boxing class or taking up a martial art—the word "martial" is literally a reference to Mars, after all.

Advertisement

"Focus on your physical body until April 5th," Otto says. "Let your fire of Aries, this fire energy, let that move through you—not to destroy, but to alchemize."

4. Dig into shadow work.

In spiritual circles, "shadow work" refers to digging into past events and traumas that we tend to keep hidden in the "shadows" of our minds. That doesn't tend to do us much good, though, and it can hold us back in all aspects of our lives. Our shadows are a major part of eclipses—it's that whole shining light on what's usually hidden thing.

"This eclipse is a mirror of who you've been, who you no longer will be," Otto says, "[and] a mirror of who you are becoming." So now is a time to take stock of "identities you've outgrown," or "masks that have been born from survival," she says. Let the fires of Aries and the eclipse burn that stuff away so you can move forward unhindered.

Advertisement

5. Don't force it.

This might seem counterintuitive, given how active a time this is—and Aries' aggressive, proactive approach makes it feel even more like a time to grip life with an iron fist and force it into the shape you want.

But Otto says to resist this at all costs. Instead, she says to do the opposite—"take it slow, surrender and let go." Especially given that several retrogrades are happening at the moment, Otto says "do not rush into anything—reflect first."

6. Practice the Law of Detachment.

The Law of Detachment is a spiritual principle that says we must let go of our focus on certain outcomes so that we may instead receive whatever it is the universe has for us and what our spirits truly desire.

For instance, to be "successful," we're "supposed" to get married, have kids, and work a 9-to-5, but what if that's not what we want? Detaching from the normal ideas about "success" allows us to see and hear our intuitive guidance toward what actually fits.

Advertisement

"This is your reminder to surrender and to let go and to detach," Otto says. "You must relinquish your need for control, of having it all figured out." Instead, we must move with the currents—which Otto and many other spiritual leaders say is the key to actually manifesting what we want.

But do not confuse this with giving up! "This is not a surrender from weakness," Otto says. "This is a surrender from power. Remember that."

Advertisement

7. Regulate your nervous system.

Your nervous system's primary job is to keep you safe—but it doesn't know the difference between a pressing work deadline or, say, constant terrifying news headlines, and being chased by a tiger like we were back when our nervous system evolved.

That fight-or-flight survival response kicking in quite literally derails our "thinking" brain in favor of life-or-death survival, and that can wreak havoc on pretty much every aspect of our day-to-day lives.

So, we have to intervene with practices like somatics, meditation, breathing exercises and vagus nerve stimulation that regulate our nervous systems—it won't do it for us! Otto says that when we do this, "that is when your soul can speak," and listening to our soul's direction is what it's all about during eclipses.

Advertisement

For a bit of extra specificity, astrologers recommend taking a look at your astrological birth chart to see which house Aries falls in, as this is the home of the things you likely need to let go of and the part of life the eclipse is likely to transform and renew if you're open to receiving it.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.