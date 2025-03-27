These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters Of Aries Season From Now Until April 19

Aries season is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts, and according to an astrologer, four zodiac signs are the main characters of Aries season from now until April 19, 2025.

According to intuitive reader and astrologer Ruby Miranda, during the Aries Sun, most of us will slowly begin to feel an improvement in our lives. She continued that the courageous Aries Sun helps you test your boundaries and explore what you never thought possible.

Although plenty of astrological signs experience good fortune throughout this zodiac season, four zodiac signs are undoubtedly the main characters, starting now.

These four zodiac signs are the main characters of Aries season from now until April 19, 2025:

1. Aries

Aries, since this is your zodiac season, you're of course one of the main characters. You can probably feel your new beginning unfolding, and according to an astrologer named May, the biggest push on your journey to becoming the most powerful version of yourself begins on March 29, as the solar eclipse is in your sign.

"Only this time around, the eclipses aren't squaring Pluto, which has, for the past year and a half, put you through immense healing and intense transformation," May added, which means you've made it through the worst of times. "The stars are ready to reward you with all things new."

2. Gemini

Gemini, enjoy the main character energy you're feeling this Aries season, which has you finally receiving your flowers. According to May, Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is coming in strong to reward you with something amazing.

For some, this could be a healthy and beneficial relationship. For others, you might finally be scoring big with a huge opportunity at work. Regardless of where you see your good fortune unfold, "Aries season is the time for you to open yourself up to change and act on your highest excitement at all times, even if it scares you a little bit," May said. "Jupiter is here to reward you, so start tapping into that world where it already exists."

3. Leo

Leo, you're used to being the star of the show and should adapt easily to being one of the main characters of Aries season despite having a slow start to the year.

"After months of having Mars hide in your 12th house, this is the month where you come back to yourself like never before," May explained, adding that Mars reenters your sign on April 18, kicking off a two-and-a-half-year cycle that will change everything.

Finally, after months of struggling, you'll finally get back your voice and feel a sense of purpose in this world. In essence, this season is all about you, "And this energy is going to do everything it can to lead you towards success and a lot of wins," according to May.

4. Libra

Libra, you're one of the main characters of Aries season thanks to "a crazy Full Moon happening in your sign on April 13," May explained, "The same day your ruler Venus goes direct." As a result, expect to feel free as you are finally able to run away from a six-month to a year-long cycle that's led you down a path of hardship and setbacks.

You'll experience more clarity before the Full Moon that will lead you to make a life-altering decision. Energetically, expect to feel like a brand new person as you finally begin to be recognized for your hard work.

"Opportunities meant for you will not miss you," May said, "So, stay true to yourself from now until the full moon."

