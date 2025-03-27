These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters Of Aries Season From Now Until April 19

The Sun's spotlight is on these astrological signs until April 19.

Written on Mar 27, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac signs main characters aries season 2025 Photo: Jeffery Erhunse | Design: YourTango
Advertisement

Aries season is a time of new beginnings and fresh starts, and according to an astrologer, four zodiac signs are the main characters of Aries season from now until April 19, 2025.

According to intuitive reader and astrologer Ruby Miranda, during the Aries Sun, most of us will slowly begin to feel an improvement in our lives. She continued that the courageous Aries Sun helps you test your boundaries and explore what you never thought possible. 

Advertisement

Although plenty of astrological signs experience good fortune throughout this zodiac season, four zodiac signs are undoubtedly the main characters, starting now. 

These four zodiac signs are the main characters of Aries season from now until April 19, 2025:

1. Aries

aries zodiac signs main characters aries season 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, since this is your zodiac season, you're of course one of the main characters. You can probably feel your new beginning unfolding, and according to an astrologer named May, the biggest push on your journey to becoming the most powerful version of yourself begins on March 29, as the solar eclipse is in your sign

"Only this time around, the eclipses aren't squaring Pluto, which has, for the past year and a half, put you through immense healing and intense transformation," May added, which means you've made it through the worst of times. "The stars are ready to reward you with all things new."

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are The Main Characters In 2025

2. Gemini

gemini zodiac signs main characters aries season 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, enjoy the main character energy you're feeling this Aries season, which has you finally receiving your flowers. According to May, Jupiter, the planet of good fortune, is coming in strong to reward you with something amazing. 

For some, this could be a healthy and beneficial relationship. For others, you might finally be scoring big with a huge opportunity at work. Regardless of where you see your good fortune unfold, "Aries season is the time for you to open yourself up to change and act on your highest excitement at all times, even if it scares you a little bit," May said. "Jupiter is here to reward you, so start tapping into that world where it already exists." 

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Experience An Incredibly Lucky Aries Season From March 20 - April 19

3. Leo 

leo zodiac signs main characters aries season 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, you're used to being the star of the show and should adapt easily to being one of the main characters of Aries season despite having a slow start to the year.

"After months of having Mars hide in your 12th house, this is the month where you come back to yourself like never before," May explained, adding that Mars reenters your sign on April 18, kicking off a two-and-a-half-year cycle that will change everything. 

Finally, after months of struggling, you'll finally get back your voice and feel a sense of purpose in this world. In essence, this season is all about you, "And this energy is going to do everything it can to lead you towards success and a lot of wins," according to May.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Change During Venus Retrograde From March 1 - April 12, 2025

Advertisement

4. Libra

libra zodiac signs main characters aries season 2025 Design: YourTango

Libra, you're one of the main characters of Aries season thanks to "a crazy Full Moon happening in your sign on April 13," May explained, "The same day your ruler Venus goes direct." As a result, expect to feel free as you are finally able to run away from a six-month to a year-long cycle that's led you down a path of hardship and setbacks. 

You'll experience more clarity before the Full Moon that will lead you to make a life-altering decision. Energetically, expect to feel like a brand new person as you finally begin to be recognized for your hard work. 

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

"Opportunities meant for you will not miss you," May said, "So, stay true to yourself from now until the full moon."

RELATED: How Mercury Retrograde Affects Each Zodiac Sign From March 15 - April 7, 2025

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Advertisement