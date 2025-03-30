Your Weekly Horoscope For March 31 - April 6, 2025

The weekly horoscope for March 31 to April 6, 2025 reveals how each zodiac sign begins the process of emerging from the eclipse hangover from last week's new moon solar eclipse. Things get intense for those in relationships with the Moon in Taurus bringing deeper meanings to this Venus retrograde early in the week.

Things start lightening up beginning with the Gemini Moon on April 1, which is exactly what we need to make practical plans for growth while we continue planning during this retrograde season. On Thursday, April 3, the Moon enters Cancer, providing us with solid opportunities to connect with our emotions before the Leo Moon closes the week with optimism as we plan for the week ahead.

The weekly horoscopes for March 31 - April 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are graced by creative Venusian energy through the Taurus Moon early in the week. Connect with your goals and dreams during this time.

Tuesday's Gemini Moon helps you explore new ideas. Read up on new material or research. You will have more energy and patience to push forth during this time.

Things get intense towards the end of the week as you feel the urge to open up to others and connect with your emotions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re able to make good social connections with the Moon in your sign early this week.

The past no longer has its grip on your future plans, especially once the Gemini Moon appears on Tuesday, giving you the stability, practicality, and support to make anything happen.

The Cancer Moon on Thursday brings stimulating energy that helps you work towards your goals. Take some time over the weekend to prepare for how to tackle all your responsibilities for the upcoming week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week is a friendly reminder to give yourself some time to breathe and meditate when needed. A lot of things in your life are shifting, so it's important to take time to reflect and recharge.

Gemini energy brings a positive shift on Tuesday and gets you back into your element, bringing surprises and fun. You'll start seeing the praise and recognition you deserve after all of your hard work.

You experience a surge of ambition over the weekend, pushing your drive to succeed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is a lot to cover early this week with the Moon in Taurus attracting positive connections that serve to nourish your dreams.

Embrace the energizing power of the Gemini Moon on Tuesday, which makes you determined to strive for success.

As the Moon enters your sign on Thursday, you are comfortable taking charge, especially with assertive Mars still here. Despite the increased desire to lead, you're still a Cancer, and the Moon at home in your sign helps you find the perfect space to unleash your emotions and connect with yourself.

Be ready to close this chapter in the next several weeks when Mars finally re-enters Leo. The Leo Moon over the weekend serves as a prelude for what to expect at this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Moon at the highest point of your chart to start this week, this is time for you to get your act together and make solid plans moving forward.

The Mercury-ruled Gemini Moon on Tuesday provides the tools you need to continue on your path to develop a better understanding of your journey.

You experience a comforting energy with the Moon in Cancer on Thursday highlighting your dreams and the future.

The Leo Moon over the weekend creates the perfect atmosphere for you to take a rest. Bake some cookies or listen to some calming tunes at home.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a week focused on closing cycles. You're learning how to grow within existing relationships, especially under the Taurus Moon early in the week.

As the week progresses, you'll have to be as tactical as possible and plan ahead since the lasting eclipse energy may still introduce some curveballs along your way.

The Cancer Moon later in the week brings an exciting energy influencing you to do something different. With your social energy sparked, it's a good weekend for visiting local museums, attending a concert, or exploring your neighborhood.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The harmonious Venus energy early in the week is very beneficial for you, with the Taurus Moon bringing a reminder of what is important to you. You are learning to be more appreciative of what you cherish and value.

Expect some congratulatory energy with the Gemini Moon on Tuesday highlighting your successes and victories. The hard work you have done receives praise this week.

The Cancer Moon brings a ground force on Thursday that helps you make solid plans for your future, for which you'll receive plenty of encouragement and support.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You experience a spark of energy early this week that brings up new topics of discussion within your relationships. You’re more open to communicating with your partner, friends, and anyone you trust.

Tuesday's Moon in Gemini gives you that creative insight you have been searching for, which is exactly what you need to pick up the pieces and learn how to navigate the new landscape eclipse season laid out for you.

This is a week of learning to embrace a new version of you — it only gets better from here.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Early in the week, the Taurus Moon reveals whether or not you’ve been diligent with saving. There's an increased focus on finances this week as you become more mindful of your limits.

Once the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, you can be more open to letting your partner see your vulnerable side. Be honest, otherwise retrograde season may have you repeat these lessons again.

As the Moon enters Cancer on Thursday, you will be able to close a cycle and learn not to make the same mistakes over and over again. This is part of your metamorphosis during this mutable nodal transit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As a Saturn-ruled sign, you are prepared for this grounding Moon in Taurus early in the week.

The Gemini Moon on Tuesday reminds you how to find your inner power, so expect to feel more courageous during this period.

Once the Moon enters Cancer on Thursday, you may be more centered on creating a balanced energy within your relationships. Being mindful of your boundaries is important. Meditating can help you control your temper if you feel it is challenging to be more diplomatic.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The beginning of the week brings you a lot of creative energy and calm. The Taurus Moon on Monday feels nourishing and helps you recalibrate.

Socializing becomes much easier and more exciting with the Moon in Gemini on Tuesday helping you claim your spot in the Sun. Feel free to shine and take charge!

The Cardinal energy of Thursday's Cancer Moon provides you with plenty of ambition, showing you how to balance home with responsibilities. This weekend, you can see the magic that love brings to your world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An abandoned project reappears early in the week. Take this second chance to complete it and move on.

This week brings a glimpse of what you'll experience once Venus retrograde ends in a couple of weeks. Are you learning to love and care for yourself more?

Once the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, you will reconnect with your inner child. Art, music, and any other exciting hobbies that fill you with joy will feel medicinal at this time.

Thursday's Moon in Cancer brings a new perspective, allowing you to find your voice and embark on a fulfilling learning journey.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.