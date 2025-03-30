Financial Abundance Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 31 - April 6, 2025

Financial abundance arrives for three zodiac signs during the week of March 31 - April 6, 2025. While you may seek to become financially stable, you also desire time for yourself, or to spend with loved ones. This comes down to not just balance, but in knowing what is of most value to you, so that you can build your life around that.

The week ahead does bring significant financial breakthroughs, but there is also an energy helping you understand what matters most to you. This represents putting in effort to improve your finances and save money. You may have to be mindful of your priorities and boundaries through this period, but it will help you attain not just financial success but a life built around what you value most.

Financial abundance arrives for three zodiac signs from March 31 – April 6, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Get your priorities in order, Aquarius. On Sunday, April 6, retrograde Venus will unite with Saturn in Pisces in your house of finances. Venus has been retrograde here since March 27, helping you to understand how your sense of self-worth is connected to your financial success. Since then, you’ve been urged to hold your worth in higher regard when it comes to asking for a raise or following up on debts owed to you.

As retrograde Venus and Saturn unite, you are entering a crucial time for planning for financial success. While this may bring about a new job or promotion, you can also use this to enlist the help of a financial planner. Don’t wait for your financial status to improve on its own; instead, do everything you can to ensure your success.

2. Gemini

Don’t let your emotions affect your financial decisions, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise on Friday, April 4, in your house of wealth. This energy often creates ease in improving your financial standing and attracting new opportunities for success. However, you want to avoid making financial decisions based on your emotions.

Living abundantly and living wealthy are two different scenarios. You can feel abundant without being wealthy; likewise, you can have money but lack the feeling of abundance. Focus on what you need to have an abundant life, if that doesn’t seem to correlate with improving your finances. While you don’t want to be impulsive or overly emotional when it comes to financial decisions, you do want to make sure whatever choice you make does support the life you want to live.

3. Taurus

Dealing with reality is the first step in attracting greater wealth, Taurus. On Saturday, April 5, the Aries Sun will align with Jupiter in Gemini. Since May of 2024, Jupiter in Gemini has brought greater wealth into your life and helped to expand your finances through opportunities and investments. Yet, as the Aries Sun connects with Jupiter in Gemini, it’s time to make sure you’re truly seeing reality.

Aries represents the part of your life that is often called hidden, yet the Sun always shines the bright light of truth wherever it touches. In this case, you must ensure any financial agreements or decisions are truly based on reality and not what you are merely hoping for. Make a financial plan and lay all your budget and debts out in front of you so that you can feel confident that what you do now will lead to a continued growth of wealth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.