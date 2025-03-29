5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes From March 31 - April 6, 2025

Between March 31 - April 6, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes, thanks to Venus retrograde and the Moon. Retrograde periods are excellent for taking a step back and reviewing various aspects of our lives. The Moon will transit from Taurus to Leo this week.

Do you feel safe and secure? If not, what can you do to make yourself feel less afraid? Do you feel loved and supported? If not, what needs to change? Do you have opportunities to express yourself freely? If not, what is stopping that from happening? Journal answers to these questions this week. Talk them over with a person you love. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for March 31 - April 6.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for March 31 - April 6, 2025:

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Taurus: March 31

Taurus, try your hand at a hobby that has some kind of historical or traditional meaning for you. It can be crochet, pottery, stamp art, kintsugi, and more. Choose your own adventure in this vein and allow your inner creative to shine.

Art will ground you emotionally and bring patience, thus allowing you to push past all the retrograde energies of the moment like a seed buried in soil. How you sprout after the transits pass will surprise everyone in powerful ways. But the first step must happen now.

2. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best day of the week for Cancer: April 1

Know what you want in your heart and journal your thoughts about why you want it. This will prevent peer pressure from swaying your water sign heart and instead bring you up to speed with your cardinal zodiac sign powers.

You will successfully manifest your wishes (and speedily that too!) because of this. A daily meditation routine right in the morning will help you continue to experience the good stuff that's in store for you cosmically.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Aries: April 2

Aries, make solid efforts toward achieving a dream. It's still Aries season, and the best way to attract the positive blessings of this season (for you) is to work hard on yourself. Either path will lead to big results and a subsequent leveling of your courage and circumstances.

If you enjoy playing team sports, this energy can also bring you new friends and social connections who will benefit you in more ways than one, especially through positive support. Last week's New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Aries remains powerful for you.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Aries

Best day of the week for Leo: April 2

Leo, your life will be good and strong this week, especially if you are a creative professional or have recently started engaging with a hobby, allowing you to break free from conditioned beliefs and/or let your creative spirit fly. Keep walking this path for positive results internally and externally. A solid self-esteem boost is definitely on the way.

If you are looking for love, though, now may not be a good time. Self-care is highlighted here as a way to understand yourself first so you can find the love that will spark a revolution (of the best kind!) in your life.

5. Virgo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Leo

Best day of the week for Virgo: April 4

Virgo, your heart will lead you to the best experiences this week. So trust yourself and your inner counsel. Some of you may need to break free from bad habits, though, since the South Node is currently in your zodiac sign.

Stepping out of your comfort zone at the urging of your heart is called for here as a way to embrace the cosmic gifts that are here for you. If you decide to go on an adventure, just make sure to invite your friends along. Many of you will achieve quite a lot of success because of team effort and positive camaraderie between you and your best friends.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.