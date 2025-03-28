3 Zodiac Sign Experience Luck & Good Fortune All Week Starting March 31

Starting March 31, three zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune all week until April 6, 2025. This week is your chance to clear your energy and set new intentions.

While it’s easy to carry over what has transpired last month during retrograde and Eclipse Season, creating a moment to breathe deeply and release anything you’ve been holding onto will help you effortlessly attract all you desire into your life. The First Quarter Moon in Cancer on Friday, April 4, is a reminder to release what has felt difficult and to focus on yourself. Plan and start making progress on your intentions.

Following this short respite for your soul, the Aries Sun will align with Jupiter in Gemini, the planet of good fortune and luck, on Saturday, April 5. The Aries Sun is bold, directed, and focused on what it wants to achieve, while Jupiter in Gemini is motivated to accomplish its goals that first began in May 2024. Jupiter is nearing the end of its journey in Gemini, which means many events and intentions will reach a point of fruition, while the Aries Sun is continually nudging you forward to seize what you dream of.

This focused energy will continue through the weekend as retrograde Venus unites with Saturn in Pisces on Sunday, April 6. Venus has been retrograde since March 1, and in Pisces since March 27. This is a time of review; however, Venus is also stationing direct soon, so you should pick one thing you want to change rather than reviewing anything from the past. Retrograde Venus in Pisces helps you become aware of what’s important to you, while also holding space for divine endings.

As it unites with Saturn, there is a deep sense of divine timing and an inner responsibility to your soul to honor your purpose. This will create an energy that helps you attract what you desire and pushes you to work. The universe helps those who help themselves.

Three zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune from March 31 - April 6, 2025:

1. Cancer

To experience luck and good fortune, you need to listen to the wisdom of your inner self, Cancer. You have a keen sense of intuition but must tune out the world's noise to hear it. Your intuition is helping to redirect your path, showing you the life that is meant for you. Yet, results only make you happy when you believe in yourself enough to listen.

While you’ve been busy trying to establish a new beginning, you haven’t listened as much to that inner voice. The practical aspects and changes you’ve initiated are important, but now you must suspend logic and trust your intuition to help manifest the desired luck.

On Sunday, April 6, retrograde Venus will unite with Saturn in Pisces in your house of luck and new beginnings. Venus has been retrograde in Pisces since March 27, helping you reflect on what is of most value to you and returning you to past dreams or goals that you had for yourself and your life.

With Venus set to station direct on April 12, you are entering a period of immense importance where planning for what comes next will be crucial. As retrograde Venus connects with Saturn, it will combine themes of dedication and purpose, helping you put a new direction for your life into place. Believe in life being better than ever imagined, but don’t be afraid to work to make it happen.

2. Scorpio

Fall in love with life once again, Scorpio. Life truly is as lucky as you believe it will be. If you approach life through the lens of never having what you want or feeling like it always involves work, that is what you will experience. However, if you can see life as happening for you, and that the universe is supporting you, that is what you will receive. Your thoughts and energy attract the reality that you live, so if you want to change your life, begin by changing yourself.

The First Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise on Friday, April 4, in your house of abundance and opportunity. A First Quarter Moon represents a period to take action, and in the zodiac sign of Cancer, it represents the beliefs you hold, which shape your life. Cancer energy also represents your connection with the divine and your sense of spirituality, including your power of attraction.

While you may experience an opportunity to learn about who you authentically are, this should also include a change in your beliefs. Cancer energy is tender, though, so this isn’t about forcing yourself to do or believe in something; instead, it is about allowing yourself to return home to your own soul. You are already what you want; when you realize this, your luck will change.

3. Libra

Let your faith be bigger than your fear, dear Libra. Jupiter, the planet of luck, has been moving through Gemini since May 2024. Gemini energy represents the luckiest place of your life, abundance, success, and expansion. You are now moving into the final stages of Jupiter in Gemini before it shifts into Cancer in June. This energy is meant to shake up your life in the best possible way. Leave your comfort zone, do what you’re afraid of, and take a chance on yourself.

Beginning on Saturday, April 5, the Aries Sun will align with Jupiter in Gemini, bringing opportunities for expansion and the clearing away of old energy. While Jupiter in Gemini represents your house of luck, Aries governs your relationships and how you connect with others. Traditionally, this does represent romantic relationships; however, it encompasses a broader way of connecting and interacting with others.

As the Aries Sun aligns with Jupiter in Gemini, you are being urged toward newness, no matter what your fear may be trying to tell you. Focus on connecting with new people, making international contacts, or booking a trip you’ve always wanted. As you let yourself expand beyond your comfort zone, you will be met with the rewards of living an abundant life.

